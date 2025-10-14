Guman Singh’s brilliant performance helped the UP Yoddhas return to winning ways with a strong 40-24 victory over U Mumba at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Monday. Guman led from the front, putting up a show that powered his team to a much-needed win. His sharp raiding, supported by solid defensive efforts from his teammates, ensured the Yoddhas stayed in control for most of the match and finished on a dominant note. Let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba player ratings for match 82 of the PKL 2025.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba player ratings

Guman Singh (10/10)

Guman Singh led UP Yoddhas’ raiding unit with a commanding 12 points, showcasing sharp footwork and fearless execution. His raids were a blend of aggression and precision, often catching U Mumba’s defense off balance. Guman’s ability to convert bonus opportunities and execute multi-point raids gave UP a consistent edge throughout the match.

He displayed excellent mat awareness and composure under pressure, especially during do-or-die situations. His performance was instrumental in maintaining UP’s momentum and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Guman’s raiding brilliance made him the most impactful attacker on the mat.

Mahender Singh (9/10)

Mahender Singh was a defensive rock for UP Yoddhas, registering 4 tackle points with clinical execution. His timing and positioning were impeccable, consistently halting U Mumba’s raiders with decisive blocks and holds. Mahender’s ability to read the raider’s body language and coordinate with his fellow defenders made him a key figure in UP’s backline.

His tackles weren’t just point-scoring — they were momentum-shifting, often turning the tide in crucial moments. Mahender’s calm demeanor and tactical discipline anchored UP’s defense and frustrated U Mumba’s attack. A standout performance in every sense.

Sandeep (8/10)

Sandeep emerged as U Mumba’s most effective raider, scoring 7 points with a mix of speed and strategic raids. He showed great adaptability, switching between bonus attempts and deep raids depending on the situation. Sandeep’s ability to break through UP’s defensive setup and secure crucial points kept U Mumba in contention.

His raids were well-timed and often came when the team needed a lift. Though not the highest scorer, his consistency and impact in key moments made him a vital contributor. Sandeep’s performance reflected maturity and tactical sharpness.