Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan locked horns against each other in the second match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). It turned out to be a historic contest as it became the first-ever league game in the history of PKL to be decided by a tie-breaker.

Both the teams were tied at 32-32 before Puneri Paltan won the tie-breaker with a score of 6-4 to start their campaign in PKL 2025 with a win. Aditya Shinde led the way with 9 points, while Gaurav Khatri had a High Five to his name. For Bengaluru Bulls, Akash Shinde registered his first Super 10 of the season, while Ankush Rathee recorded a High Five but there efforts eventually went in vain.

The game saw both the teams starting the proceedings in a positive fashion as Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde got the opening two points for their respective sides. Aditya Shinde registered a Super Raid for Puneri Paltan to give his side a slim lead.

Bengaluru Bulls were quick to draw level thanks to a double raid from Shinde, eliminating Mohd Amaan and Aslam Inamdar. At the end of the first half, both teams were locked together with the score at 13-13.

PKL 2025 – Puneri Paltan start campaign with a win:

Shinde was the standout performer in the second half too as he gave Bengaluru Bulls a three-point lead. However, Pankaj Mohite scored a huge 4-point raid to put Puneri Paltan in the driver’s seat during the topsy-turvy clash.

The Bengaluru-based outfit was quick to take a one-point lead with a crucial Super Tackle on Aditya Shine from Aashish Malik. However, Inamdar put on a fine show to level the score at 23-23. Puneri Paltan then inflicted an all out to take a one-point lead. It was followed by Shinde registering his Super 10 as the teams could not be separated after regulation time.

In the tie-breaker, both the teams started in fine fashion by making three successful raids. Shinde and Sachin Tanwar were brought down in the fourth raid as the two teams remained at level terms. In the end, Inamdar made the difference by giving his team the lead and eventually firing it to a win.

Here are the highlights of the match: