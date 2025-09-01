The opening game of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) saw Tamil Thalaivas registering a thrilling 38-35 victory over Telugu Titans at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Friday (August 29).

For the Thalaivas, Arjun Deshwal registered a Super 10 and Pawan Sehrawat scored nine points as they played a key role in the victory. On the other hand, Bharat Hooda scored nine points too but could not power the Titans to a victory.

Deshwal started his campaign in style by scoring with his opening raid to give the Thalaivas the early lead. For the Titans, Vijay Malik was the first to score a point. Hooda also made an early impact by bagging two raids on a Do-Or-Die raid and gave his team some momentum to level the score at 5-5.

During the first half, Hooda also reached the milestone of 600th raid in the PKL. Both the teams went toe-to-toe in the first half as Thalaivas had a slender lead with the score at 14-13. In the second half, the Titans inflicted an all out on the Thalaivas to open a five-point lead with the score at 19-14.

PKL 2025 – Tamil Thalaivas seal thriller:

While the Titans stayed on the front foot, Deshwal kept the Thalaivas in the game before Sehrawat opened his account and began the comeback for his team. With less than five minutes remaining, the score was level at 28-28. The momentum was with the Thalaivas and they made the most of it by inflicting an all out and taking a two-point lead with the score at 31-29.

Hooda then brought the gap down to one point to keep the Titans in the hunt. However, Sehrawat came in clutch with a stunning Super Raid in the dying seconds of the game to secure a 38-35 win for the Thalaivas.

