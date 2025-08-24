U Mumba are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The 2015 PKL champions held a 50-day training camp in Pune in order to prepare for PKL 2025.

U Mumba made it to the playoffs last season and will be keen to go all the way this year. Last year, they finished the league stage at the fifth spot in the points table and qualified for the playoffs. However, they could not progress ahead of the playoffs.

It has been almost a decade since they last won the PKL title and will be desperate to become only the third team to win more than one title by going all the way in the upcoming 12th edition.

Captain Sunil eyes title for U Mumba:

Ahead of the new season, U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar sounded confident and said that the team would learn from the mistakes it made last year. The U Mumba star was speaking during the launch of the team’s home and away jerseys. He highlighted that the team would be able to avoid mistakes if the players stick to the plans.

“It has been a long gap of 10 years since we won the title. The mistakes we made in the Eliminator last season, we will look not to repeat them and lift the trophy,” Sunil told PTI.

“We will make our strategies as per our opponents and ensure that the players stick with them. If that is done, I don’t think mistakes can be made,” said Sunil.

Speaking further, he opened up on the 50-day training camp in Pune, saying that the players worked on their fitness before focusing on the team combination.

“In the camp, we began working on our fitness and then moved to our combinations. When all players come together and play as a unit, the team get success. We will also look to strike the right balance between our young players and those with experience,” Sunil added.

PKL 2025 is scheduled to get underway on August 29. On the other hand, U Mumba will start their campaign on August 30 by taking on Gujarat Giants.