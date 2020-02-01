SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

New Zealand's Predicted XI

New Zealand vs India 2020: 5th T20I, Bay Oval – Match Preview, Predicted XI, Prediction, Where to Watch
New Zealand vs India 2020: 5th T20I, Bay Oval – Match Preview, Predicted XI, Prediction, Where to Watch

Feb 1, 2020, 2:11 PM

New Zealand vs India 2020: 3rd T20I, Hamilton – Match Prediction, Predicted XI, Preview, Where to Watch
New Zealand vs India 2020: 3rd T20I, Hamilton – Match Prediction, Predicted XI, Preview, Where to Watch

Jan 28, 2020, 3:52 PM

New Zealand vs India 2020: 2nd T20I, Auckland – Match Prediction, Predicted XI, Preview, Where to Watch
New Zealand vs India 2020: 2nd T20I, Auckland – Match Prediction, Predicted XI, Preview, Where to Watch

Jan 25, 2020, 1:24 PM

1
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links