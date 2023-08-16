Before this week’s RAW, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green announced a talent hunt competition to determine her new tag team partner who would be given an instant reign as the Tag Team champion. We were expecting such a segment to be featured last night.

But no such thing happened, Piper Niven appeared out of nowhere and she demanded to be her Tag Team partner, and that was it. She became the new Women’s Tag Team Champion. I was confused if the reign was actually given to her. After watching RAW last night, I checked it and saw that Piper Niven is actually being recognized as a champion now.

A Letdown on RAW: Why Crowning New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Missed the Mark

The only thing that we can give them credit for is how they covered up the injury of Sonya Deville and they came up with something different this time rather than vacating their titles due to injury issues again and again. Continuing the same reign for Chelsea Green is actually a pretty good idea.

But there is one simple issue, the idea might have been good, but the execution was not, in fact, it was extremely lazy. The idea could have been utilized in a much better way. There were so many other options to make it take a classic moment. But they went for a lazy, very lazy execution.

Piper Niven Is Now The New Women’s Tag Team Champion

So what kind of executions could it make an instant classic? The best option would have been organizing a Battle Royal where all the jobs and the wrestlers who do not get any opportunities to participate. It would not only give more entertainment to the fans but would also give opportunity to all the wrestlers who did not get any booking in the recent time.

Plus, men were given an opportunity at WWE SummerSlam to participate in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. But why this discrimination against women? This would have been a perfect opportunity to book all the women. They are booking a three hour show and they could not even arrange 10 minutes to book these women? But you can waste time by showing the Bloodline clip again and again.

Arranged something like a real Talent Hunt competition which could be an excellent comedy segment. We can definitely accept Piper Niven coming out victorious and becoming the new Tag Team Champion, she got it. Once again, I need to say this, we overestimated Triple H. I am not expecting anything special after Vince becomes in charge once again, but that does not mean we cannot criticize Triple H.