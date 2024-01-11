AEW Collision: Adam Copeland To Throw Open Challenge On January 13 Episode

Adam Copeland had gone through the unfortunate set of incidents at World End PPV where he won the TNT Title for the first time in his AEW career only to drop it within a few seconds. Healing from that loss against his former bestie in Christian, the legendary name is now targeting newer opponents that All Elite Wrestling could possibly offer him and one such match will be in-store this weekend.

Scheduled for the Saturday, January 13 Collision event, Adam Copeland will compete in a singles match as part of an open challenge. This announcement was made during the latest Dynamite Homecoming episode that took place from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The pro-wrestling community was thrilled to see Adam Copeland in action for the very first time in AEW’s stomping grounds. As seen on the show, the Rated R Superstar Dustin Rhodes, Preston Vance & AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defeated The Mogul Embassy & Lance Archer in a Brodie Lee Tribute Match which was an eight-man tag team match.

Adam Copeland talked about having a match against Griff Garrison

Meanwhile, Adam Copeland is just coming off a win over the newbie Griff Garrison in a singles bout during the latest bygone Collision episode, a match that the pro-wrestling circuit is skeptical about. While appearing on Busted Open Radio Tuesday morning, the former World Champion discussed the match that he wanted to be competitive because he wanted to help out younger talent like Garrison, a similar way that the likes of Rick Martel, Bret Hart, and Michael Hayes helped him in the early days.

“If I can get in there with Griff Garrison, what is a 30-second match going to do for Griff Garrison?” Adam Copeland said. “But suddenly now, you get a couple [of] ‘Wow, you almost took that thing.’ Alright, well, now you add in the element of the story of ‘Okay, Copeland took this kid maybe a little lightly.’ And there’s something to him. It’s also an opportunity for him to get on a microphone. It’s an opportunity for reps in front of an audience that will have eyes actually watching because there’s a character in there that they know.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Apart from the segment announced for Adam Copeland, AEW has also announced Deonna Purrazzo’s in-ring debut for the coming episode of Collision where she will face Red Velvet in a singles encounter.