AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe’s Title Defense Booked For January 17 Episode

It’s almost been two weeks that Samoa Joe has been the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on AEW Dynamite after winning the gold from MJF at AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. Now, he is scheduled to go through the first title defense during next week’s episode of the AEW flagship show against an unprecedented opponent.

Interestingly, this match has been announced on AEW Dynamite as an aftermath of the social media confrontation and AEW head honcho Tony Khan has had with Jinder Mahal over the past few days. Khan wasn’t happy with USA Network’s trolling and posted a tweet questioning Jinder Mahal getting a title match opportunity during next week’s Raw.

Mahal fired back at him by questioning who Hook was in AEW to get so many opportunities. In reply, Tony Khan was happy to book Hook vs. Samoa Joe for the World Heavyweight Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement after the show taping for this week was over for the Homecoming edition that went down from the Daily’s Place.

Saraya And The Outcasts Credited For Ruby Soho’s 2023 AEW Tenure

AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe confronted multiple challengers

Also, during the aired January 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland confronted the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and let his intentions know that he wanted to compete in a World Title match against him by any means necessary. Adam Hangman Page also made his way out and said his New Year’s Resolution is to win the World Title for a second time. FTW Champion Hook also came out and confronted Joe to essentially hint at the scheduled match for next week.

AEW “Women’s Division Just Stepped Up With One Addition” Of Deonna Purrazzo

Samoa Joe won the AEW World Championship at AEW Worlds End, defeating MJF and sending the top AEW star on the shelf. Even before the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming went on air, names like Swerve Strickland and HOOK already volunteered for the challenger’s spot.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Joe addressed the plethora of challenges and he seemed ready to face anyone in the AEW locker room. Specifically, he listed four names from AEW Dynamite TV that he would like to compete against in the future.

“Kenny Omega, when he’s healthy, and Will Ospreay,” Joe said. “Swerve Strickland and Hangman, they’re both waiting for me. The matchups we can do are infinite. The possibilities going into this year are wide and varied, and it’s going to be very fun.”