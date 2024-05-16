A special three-hour block will be there on this week’s TNT programming via AEW Collision and a live edition of AEW Rampage, similar to last week. A set of matches has been announced to hype things up as AEW continues the builds for their annual Double or Nothing PPV event.

One of the major matches on AEW Collision will see the present number-one contender to the Women’s World Championship Serena Deeb taking on Anna Jay. A win at this point will increase Deeb’s momentums before heading to Double or Nothing where she will challenge Toni Storm for the women’s title.

Storm is the only three-time champion in AEW history who will also have a butler and Mariah May by her side to keep things in her favor at the upcoming PPV show. She is heading into the next title defense after overcoming two heavyweight opponents Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa in a three-way match at AEW Dynasty in April.

Speaking of these two, the feud should continue while Deonna Purrazzo will also be seen in action on AEW Collision. As announced on Dynamite, the former Impact Knockouts Champion will face Robyn Renegade in a women’s division match. Purrazzo’s current rival, Thunder Rosa has already scored a victory over Renegade, last week.

Since entering the fray in All Elite Wrestling female roster, Purrazzo has been on the hunt for the AEW Women’s World Title against Toni Storm while Thunder Rosa has also been on the same mission since her return from an injury hiatus. Having the same goal led Rosa and Purrazzo to be in a feud that could led to a match at Double or Nothing.

In another major matchup, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata agreed to compete in a singles capacity on Dynamite with the winner challenging Chris Jericho for the FTW Championship at a later date. The likes of Will Ospreay and RUSH will also be seen competing in separate matches.

AEW Collision May 18 episode match card

AEW Collision May 18 episode is scheduled from 8 PM Eastern Time on the TNT Network, this Saturday, with Rampage immediately starting at 10 PM. The confirmed lineup for the straight three-hour AEW programming is given below,

– Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor

– Rush in action

– Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

– FTW Championship number one contender’s match: Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Robyn Renegade