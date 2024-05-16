It was on Collision airing, this past Saturday night that the challenge for a TNT Title match was issued for AEW Double or Nothing 2024 by the champion. The challenger has now accepted that and also added his own clause to make that official for the PPV set for two weeks from now.

Over on this week’s episode of Dynamite, the House of Black attacked TNT Champion Adam Copeland as he was making his entrance to find his answer about a match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. After an assault, Malakai Black instructed Buddy Matthews to take off Copeland’s wedding ring. Kyle O’Reilly tried to make the save, but he was also caught in the numbers game as the faction left the babyface duo in a battered state inside the ring.

Later the night, Malakai Black accepted the challenge laid by Adam Copeland in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for AEW Double or Nothing 2024. He also added the stipulation that after he beat Copeland, the Rated-R superstar would have to bend his knee to the House of Black members.

Copeland has been continuing his feud with The House of Black members following AEW Dynasty in April where he lost a six-man tag team match to the stable and he was the one to be pinned by Black in that match. Then on Dynamite, Black said his goal was to remind Copeland of how cold-hearted son of a b**** he was and now these two will eventually collide at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view takes place next Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The confirmed match card from the annual show is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) defends against Christian Cage

– AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) defends against Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) defends against Serena Deeb

– AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) defends against Mercedes Mone

– AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) defends against Malakai Black (If Copeland loses he must bend his knees to House of Black)

– AEW Anarchy in the Arena Match: The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin