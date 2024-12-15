After weeks of teasing, Julia Hart has finally returned to AEW programming during the latest bygone AEW Collision Winter is Coming 2024 episode. She expectedly went after Jamie Hayter, starting a fresh feud that will unfold on AEW TV in the coming weeks.

The December 14 episode of AEW Collision started with a qualifying match for the upcoming International Women’s Cup Tournament set for the NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 PPV show. Following a hard-hitting match that lasted for almost 15 minutes between Willow Nightingale and Jamie Hayter, it was the former that emerged victorious, advancing to the PPV show.

After the Nightingale vs. Hayter match was done, the lights in the bout went out on AEW Collision and the long-awaited return of Julia Hart finally took place. The House of Black member appeared and went right after Hayter.

Toni Storm Picks Returning Win On AEW Rampage Winter Is Coming 2024 Episode

Hart’s return to AEW Collision has been teased for the past few weeks. This comes after vignettes were shown around her in recent weeks where the mysterious wrestler sounded ready to resurface. At one point, the vignette even interrupted Hayter’s promo backstage which is the reason Khan mentioned that she could be the target for Hart.

With the clean pinfall win on the AEW Collision Winter is Coming episode, Nightingale has now qualified to be the AEW representative in the women’s division tournament that features talents from AEW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM wrestling promotions.

WWE Prospect Tessa Blanchard Returns To TNA Wrestling At Final Resolution 2024

AEW Collision: Women’s International Cup qualifiers continue

Other competitors confirmed for the tourney include CMLL representative Persephone and ROH representative Athena. The STARDOM talent will be determined by a two-night tournament scheduled for December 21 and December 22.

NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 is scheduled for January 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan and the women’s international cup match lineup following this week’s AEW Collison stands as follows,

International Women’s Cup four-way match (winner receives a title shot in the promotion of their choosing): Persephone vs. Athena vs. Willow Nightingale or Jamie Hayter vs. TBD (Stardom representative)

Jamie Hayter has returned at this year’s All In PPV show and had a feud with Saraya. Afterward, she was looking forward to winning the International Women’s Cup. She advanced in the ongoing tournament and thereby got inserted into this week’s AEW Collision card after winning the previous round match on Dynamite.