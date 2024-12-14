After staying out of action from the mainstay professional wrestling for over four years, Tessa Blanchard found her way back to the scene, last night. Long rumored for insertion into the WWE or All Elite Wrestling picture, she eventually landed back on her home turf of TNA Wrestling during the promotion’s latest special event and proved the recent speculations to be true.

Tessa Blanchard appeared during Jordynne Grace’s match with Rosemary on Friday’s Final Resolution streaming special. Appeared under the hood, the former TNA World Champion and Knockouts Champion attacked Grace to allow her to pick up a DQ-win. Moving on, she eventually revealed herself to the crowd and in turn, renewed a feud with Grace.

Tessa Blanchard has been in Mexico since the fall of 2023, working mostly with CMLL but then she confirmed her leave on Friday and the Women’s Tag Team titles that she was holding, were vacated. On TNA Final Resolution, she also briefly chatted with Gia Miller about her return before pie-facing the backstage interviewer.

Tessa Blanchard ended CMLL stint to sign with TNA Wrestling

Heading into the Final Resolution 2024, Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Tessa Blanchard was always TNA-bound. This news came after she and Luvia won the CMLL Women’s Tag Team Titles following Stephanie Vaquer’s departure to WWE. However, the titles were vacated as she left CMLL as one-half of the champions,

“The belief is Tessa Blanchard has signed here, which explains her not being in CMLL the last few weeks. The belief is that she’ll debut in Atlanta, do a quick program with Jordynne Grace, with Grace then leaving for WWE… But I was told Blanchard having signed is confirmed.”

All the way back in March of this year, reports were out through PWInsider Elite that there have been at least primary talks within TNA about bringing her back, leading some to believe a possible “lights out” surprise could be seen with her. With “Broken” Matt Hardy back in the scene to take out TNA World Champion Moose at Rebellion, the former talent was contacted.

A major star power in TNA Wrestling promotion’s female roster, Tessa Blanchard’s departure from the company, appeared to be a shocker in 2020. She left as the reigning world champion of the company and specifically worked in Mexico with CMLL and AAA.