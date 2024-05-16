One of the major attractions on the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 card will be the Anarchy in the Arena match which will now happen with a slightly changed card. Darby Allin returned to AEW programming, last night and replaced Eddie Kingston for FTR’s team amid an ongoing injury situation.

During the latest episode of Dynamite, it was announced that Eddie Kingston won’t be able to compete at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 after injuring his leg at this weekend’s NJPW Resurgence event on Friday. A video was shown from Resurgence to show that Kingston smacked his leg on the barricade after taking a suplex off the apron through the table from Gabe Kidd, who also defeated Kingston to become the new Strong Openweight Champion.

After that match, The Young Bucks and Jack Perry also attacked Kingston. The Elite watched this footage and reacted on Dynamite by stating that this injury would cause FTR and Danielson to fight The Elite in a 3-on-4 situation or forfeit the match set for AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

Then in the main event of Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada defeated Dax Harwood to retain the AEW Continental Championship. After the match, The Elite, Danielson, and Cash Wheeler got into a brawl. It was then that Allin made the save for FTR and Danielson and declared himself as the new fourth man for FTR’s team at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

Allin was out of action since the AEW Dynamite Big Business episode on March 13 after he injured his leg in a match against Jay White. He is still not 100 percent after being hit by a bus during this recovery period.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view takes place next Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The confirmed match card from the annual show is given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) defends against Christian Cage

– AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) defends against Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) defends against Serena Deeb

– AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) defends against Mercedes Mone

– AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) defends against Malakai Black (If Copeland loses he must bend his knees to House of Black)

– AEW Anarchy in the Arena Match: The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin