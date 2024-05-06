Since the latter part of 2023, Toni Storm has adopted a new persona which is acclaimed by the fans and critics. The Timeless character considers herself a top-caliber star in the AEW locker room after upping her game to a huge extent following that failed stint on the WWE main roster. She has been delivering exceptional character work and that includes calling out other top figures of professional wrestling.

Back in the day, Toni Storm made a challenge to wrestling legend Wendi Richter, and it seems she has now stepped into the fray. During a press event for AEW Worlds End, the current champion was queried about potential signings for AEW when she named none other than Richter with the following comment,

“There is money written all over it. Wendi Richter… I’m going to make you pay.”

Wendi Richter willing to face Toni Storm for big money

Months after Toni Storm had laid out the challenge, Wendi Richter seemingly accepted it during a Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table signing. She had to be reminded that it was the AEW Star who was calling her out. Giving response, Wendi wanted to see what she got in the ring,

“Well, I didn’t even know she had been calling me out. Someone told me she’s been doing it on a regular basis. Well, money does talk. If they can cough up enough money, I’d take her on. I’d even give her the first swing. Bring it, Toni. You think you can beat me? I’d like to see it. I’m not afraid.”

For those who are wondering, Wendi Richter has been absent in action from the ring since 2005, following a distinguished career highlighted by her reigns as the AWA and WWE Women’s Champion. Her contributions to the pro-wrestling sport were recognized via her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010. Now that Toni Storm’s obsession with her has been made public, time will tell whether she will make a comeback or not.

Toni Storm remains the queenpin figure of the All Elite Wrestling women’s division as she’s the only three-time champion with this belt. After the Dynasty pay-per-view event where she picked up a win against her nemesis Thunder Rosa, she went on to call out former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella for a potential dream match.