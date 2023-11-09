AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe Vacates ROH TV Title To Pursue World Championship

Samoa Joe has been the ROH TV Champion for a long time. About two weeks ago, he created a new record of being the longest-reigning champion with this belt but that wasn’t the attention he was looking for. In order to pursue a bigger belt, the champion decided to drop his belt so that he could give attention to becoming a world heavyweight champion.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Keith Lee to retain the ROH TV Championship. This marked his 18th and final TV title defense under his second reign. After the match, the champion announced that he was the greatest ROH TV Champion of all time and it was time to vacate the title.

Samoa Joe eyeing a rematch for the world title against MJF

Samoa Joe also said that the next time he will capture gold, it will be the AEW World Championship. It’s evident that the behemoth superstar is looking forward to earning a rematch against AEW World Champion MJF. At this point, the reigning world champion MJF is still considering Samoa Joe’s offer to replace Adam Cole as MJF’s ROH World Tag Team Championship partner.

If that’s the case then MJF will have to give the Samoan Submission Machine another shot at the world title. The two previously battled over the title at the AEW Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. MJF was this close to dropping his belt to the veteran but he ultimately was able to escape with the victory.

Samoa Joe dropping the ROH TV Title reportedly was a creative move as reports claim that multiple ROH champions are dual champions. At this stage, MJF is holding the AEW World and ROH Tag Titles. Plus, ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston has also become the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. Previously in April, Joe won that title by defeating former champion Minoru Suzuki on Dynamite. There’s no update on the future planning with the ROH TV Title as the belt remains vacant for the time being.

Before joining the WWE, Samoa Joe was a top superstar on the WWE roster before he was sidelined with multiple concussions. During his run, many considered him to be a world champion but that aim of his remained unsuccessful. He was a United States as well as NXT Champion in the company.