AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe Vacates ROH TV Title To Pursue World Championship

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe Vacates ROH TV Title To Pursue World Championship

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM

AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe Vacates ROH TV Title To Pursue World Championship

Samoa Joe has been the ROH TV Champion for a long time. About two weeks ago, he created a new record of being the longest-reigning champion with this belt but that wasn’t the attention he was looking for. In order to pursue a bigger belt, the champion decided to drop his belt so that he could give attention to becoming a world heavyweight champion.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Keith Lee to retain the ROH TV Championship. This marked his 18th and final TV title defense under his second reign. After the match, the champion announced that he was the greatest ROH TV Champion of all time and it was time to vacate the title.

AEW Bombshell Harley Cameron Thinks WWE “Missed The Boat” By Not Signing Her

Samoa Joe eyeing a rematch for the world title against MJF

Samoa Joe also said that the next time he will capture gold, it will be the AEW World Championship. It’s evident that the behemoth superstar is looking forward to earning a rematch against AEW World Champion MJF. At this point, the reigning world champion MJF is still considering Samoa Joe’s offer to replace Adam Cole as MJF’s ROH World Tag Team Championship partner.

If that’s the case then MJF will have to give the Samoan Submission Machine another shot at the world title. The two previously battled over the title at the AEW Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. MJF was this close to dropping his belt to the veteran but he ultimately was able to escape with the victory.

Top AEW Star MJF Dating Renowned Wrestling Personality Alicia Atout

Samoa Joe dropping the ROH TV Title reportedly was a creative move as reports claim that multiple ROH champions are dual champions. At this stage, MJF is holding the AEW World and ROH Tag Titles. Plus, ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston has also become the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. Previously in April, Joe won that title by defeating former champion Minoru Suzuki on Dynamite. There’s no update on the future planning with the ROH TV Title as the belt remains vacant for the time being.

Before joining the WWE, Samoa Joe was a top superstar on the WWE roster before he was sidelined with multiple concussions. During his run, many considered him to be a world champion but that aim of his remained unsuccessful. He was a United States as well as NXT Champion in the company.

Tagged:

All Elite Wrestling

Ring of Honor

ROH

samoa joe

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe Vacates ROH TV Title To Pursue World Championship
AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe Vacates ROH TV Title To Pursue World Championship

Nov 9, 2023, 11:26 AM

Chelsea Green Claims To Have Unfinished Business In The WWE Ahead of Rumored Return
Chelsea Green Claims To Have Unfinished Business In The WWE Ahead of Rumored Return

Nov 11, 2022, 1:59 PM

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2022: Two New World Champions Crowned
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2022: Two New World Champions Crowned

Sep 22, 2022, 2:37 PM

AEW Dynamite: New Trios Champion And ROH Pure Champion Crowned
AEW Dynamite: New Trios Champion And ROH Pure Champion Crowned

Sep 8, 2022, 2:40 PM

Samoa Joe Reveals His Main Goal is To Entertain Fans
Samoa Joe Reveals His Main Goal is To Entertain Fans

Aug 6, 2022, 1:51 PM

ROH Death Of Dishonor 2022: First Set Of Matches Announced On AEW Dynamite
ROH Death Of Dishonor 2022: First Set Of Matches Announced On AEW Dynamite

Jul 7, 2022, 1:55 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic