AEW Bombshell Harley Cameron Thinks WWE “Missed The Boat” By Not Signing Her

All Elite Wrestling is more than happy to help up-and-rising talents from the industry and Harley Cameron appears to be one of them who’s a recent signee to the company. Before joining the QTV stable on AEW TV, the original called for the bombshell to appear on WWE but there’s a big reason why she opted not to sign for the previously Vince McMahon-owned brand.

A couple of years ago, Harley Cameron was primarily focused on her music projects but at the same time, she always wanted to pursue professional wrestling. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, the current AEW talent noted that she had solid friendships with current WWE Superstars Shotzi and Scarlett which undeniably helped her to learn more about the wrestling business.

AEW Star Saraya’s Non-PG Photos From Recent Shoot Doing Rounds On Internet

Eventually, Harley Cameron was approaching enjoying a career in this sport and she also caught the eye of the WWE. Per her comments, the chances to sign with the WWE were vanquished due to the unfortunate COVID-19-related circumstances,

“I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company (WWE), and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process. But thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Ex WWE Diva Maria Kanellis Wanted To Keep The Wolves Away In Recent Lingerie Shoot

Harley Cameron has her own struggles before stepping into AEW

Being a talent from Australia, Harley Cameron moved to the United States and subsequently needed to obtain a green card in order to pursue her wrestling work. In this tough phase, she was forced to work for free for many months. She took bumps at Flatbacks Wrestling School while going through some financial crisis in the post-COVID-19 era.

After some time, Harley Cameron was offered an opportunity to appear on AEW Dark in a match against Willow Nightingale in July 2022. Then, she was again invited back to AEW in December. It was in early June of this year that she was finally elevated to full-time status in All Elite Wrestling after being introduced as a member of QTV alongside QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Aaron Solo.

The idea behind adding the Aussie into the group was that before QTV was officially launched, AEW President Tony Khan always wanted to utilize female talent. The fact that Harley Cameron was open to wrestling in addition to appearing in QTV’s segments, she perfectly fitted into the group.