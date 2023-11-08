AEW Bombshell Harley Cameron Thinks WWE “Missed The Boat” By Not Signing Her

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

AEW Bombshell Harley Cameron Thinks WWE “Missed The Boat” By Not Signing Her

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM

AEW Bombshell Harley Cameron Thinks WWE “Missed The Boat” By Not Signing Her

All Elite Wrestling is more than happy to help up-and-rising talents from the industry and Harley Cameron appears to be one of them who’s a recent signee to the company. Before joining the QTV stable on AEW TV, the original called for the bombshell to appear on WWE but there’s a big reason why she opted not to sign for the previously Vince McMahon-owned brand.

A couple of years ago, Harley Cameron was primarily focused on her music projects but at the same time, she always wanted to pursue professional wrestling. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, the current AEW talent noted that she had solid friendships with current WWE Superstars Shotzi and Scarlett which undeniably helped her to learn more about the wrestling business.

AEW Star Saraya’s Non-PG Photos From Recent Shoot Doing Rounds On Internet

Eventually, Harley Cameron was approaching enjoying a career in this sport and she also caught the eye of the WWE. Per her comments, the chances to sign with the WWE were vanquished due to the unfortunate COVID-19-related circumstances,

“I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company (WWE), and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process. But thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Ex WWE Diva Maria Kanellis Wanted To Keep The Wolves Away In Recent Lingerie Shoot

Harley Cameron has her own struggles before stepping into AEW

Being a talent from Australia, Harley Cameron moved to the United States and subsequently needed to obtain a green card in order to pursue her wrestling work. In this tough phase, she was forced to work for free for many months. She took bumps at Flatbacks Wrestling School while going through some financial crisis in the post-COVID-19 era.

After some time, Harley Cameron was offered an opportunity to appear on AEW Dark in a match against Willow Nightingale in July 2022. Then, she was again invited back to AEW in December. It was in early June of this year that she was finally elevated to full-time status in All Elite Wrestling after being introduced as a member of QTV alongside QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Aaron Solo.

The idea behind adding the Aussie into the group was that before QTV was officially launched, AEW President Tony Khan always wanted to utilize female talent. The fact that Harley Cameron was open to wrestling in addition to appearing in QTV’s segments, she perfectly fitted into the group.

Tagged:

AEW

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

harley cameron

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

Related Article
AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV
AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV

Nov 13, 2023, 6:27 PM

AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson Moving Into Part-Time Schedule From 2024
AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson Moving Into Part-Time Schedule From 2024

Nov 13, 2023, 6:02 PM

Spoiler On Mariah May’s First Storyline With Another AEW Bombshell Diva
Spoiler On Mariah May’s First Storyline With Another AEW Bombshell Diva

Nov 12, 2023, 1:54 PM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode
AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode

Nov 12, 2023, 1:08 PM

“Every Time I Wrestled Her, I Felt Really Safe,” Saraya On Ex WWE Divas Champion
“Every Time I Wrestled Her, I Felt Really Safe,” Saraya On Ex WWE Divas Champion

Nov 9, 2023, 6:13 PM

Mandy Rose Wants The “Right Phone Call” To Come Around To Head Onto AEW
Mandy Rose Wants The “Right Phone Call” To Come Around To Head Onto AEW

Nov 8, 2023, 6:13 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic