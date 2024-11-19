Another annual tradition on AEW Dynamite is returning, next month in the form of the 2024 edition of Winter is Coming. This particular event had already produced some of the most surreal moments in All Elite Wrestling history including the icon Sting’s first appearance and some more such goose-bumping moments could be in store for the upcoming installment.

As updated on All Elite Wrestling’s official website, the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 episode has been listed for Wednesday, December 11 in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center.

This will be the fifth annual Winter is Coming themed-edition of AEW Dynamite with the first night beginning in December 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. That night saw Kenny Omega defeated then-champion Jon Moxley for the AEW World title. Last year, MJF and Dante Martin fought for the Diamond Ring during the show’s main event with MJF picking up the win.

History of Winter is Coming episodes on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2022 and 2023 editions headed to Garland, Texas. The 2021 version featured then-AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson going to a one-hour draw while in 2022, then-AEW World Champion MJF defending the belt against Ricky Starks. However, no moment could top Sting’s arrival to All Elite Wrestling in the 2020 edition.

In 2023, the Winter is Coming gimmick was attached to AEW Rampage and Collision with shows taking place in both Arlington and Garland, Texas. As of now, Collision will be separately taped during the 2024 edition as this show is slated for a Thursday night taping in St. Louis, Missouri that is different from AEW Dynamite whereabouts.

In more news, the December 18 episode of AEW Dynamite has also been announced from Washington, DC from the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Details around that Saturday’s Collision and for the following week’s Christmas Day edition of Dynamite have yet to be confirmed.

All these weekly episodes will eventually lead to the second annual AEW Worlds End pay-per-view waiting from the Addition Arena in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, December 28. AEW Dynamite/Rampage/Collision tapings through January of 2025 are yet to be revealed. Grand Slam, All In, and Forbidden Door are the three announced shows from All Elite Wrestling for next year.