Mercedes Mone is determined to take her professional wrestling career close to the moon while being in All Elite Wrestling. After being dissatisfied with the WWE for years, AEW admittedly offered her a friendly zone for her to explore even more and earn more money by getting involved in outside ventures that one female performer could only possibly think of.

Since joining AEW in early 2024, Mercedes Mone has continued updating fans on her thoughts and life through the Mone Mag, sent through email. The magazine has been a mix of storyline and real-life perspectives where she talked about happenings in AEW, her friendship with former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, and even her divorce instance with former husband Mikaze.

Current content revealed from Mercedes Mone’s website

The online magazine will reportedly now have a permanent home: a website of its own as Mercedes Mone took to X/Twitter account to announce the new venture along with volume 2 of her online magazine.

“New week … New Mone Mag … but WAIT NEW WEBSITE TOO?! Somebody sound the alarm Moné Krew, we have just leveled up,” she wrote on social media making the announcement.

New week.. New #monemag .. but WAIT NEW WEBSITE TOO?! Somebody sound the alarm Moné Krew, we have just leveled up‼️😱🤯 🤑https://t.co/c4y41Kx8Db pic.twitter.com/gKcqgoSQJt — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) November 14, 2024

For the time being, the website doesn’t only have the Mone Mag, but also has something called Closet Of The CEO with more details on the section to be announced as a “Coming Soon” pop-up is there on its landing page. The site also has an archive of memories alongside a link to Mercedes Mone’s various musical endeavors, including her AEW theme song.

Mercedes Mone was supposed to be the biggest acquisition in the All Elite Wrestling locker room in early 2024 and the company did capitalize on the incoming to a big extent. As a privileged and protected wrestler on the roster, the former WWE Superstar quickly went on to become a dual champion in the promotion and gradually gained the status of being a privileged one.

Fas of this writing, Mercedes Mone is involved in a feud with Kris Statlander as the two will be facing each other at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event over the TBS Championship. Heading into the show, Kamilee was given the opportunity to take her out but she failed at her task and fell into the ‘doghouse’ of her mentor.

