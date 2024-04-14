The AEW Tag Team Title Match has been confirmed for AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view during the latest bygone episode of Dynamite. Now, a stipulation has been added to it to amp things up between two of the best teams that are available on the AEW roster.

During AEW Collision, it was announced that The Young Bucks and FTR will now compete in a ladder match at AEW Dynasty 2024. The match will serve as the finale of an ongoing tournament that’s been ongoing to crown new champions since Sting and Darby Allin vacated the titles following Sting’s retirement at Revolution PPV in March.

Over on this past episode of Dynamite, The Young Bucks aired real-life footage of a brawl between Jack Perry and CM Punk at All In, last August. They used this altercation to promote their match at AEW Dynasty 2024, saying that because of what happened, they weren’t able to focus on their match against FTR at All In. They even mentioned that FTR was the mastermind behind the altercation, but later took back those words as they said the accusation was too “unprofessional”.

Roderick Strong is the International Champion and he will defend the title against Kyle O’Reilly. After weeks of supporting O’Reilly, Strong turned on O’Reilly at AEW Battle of the Belts X. As O’Reilly was checking on Rocky Romero following his loss, Strong came from behind and took out O’Reilly, telling him that he had made the wrong choice. Following this altercation, Strong vs. O’Reilly has been added to the card of AEW Dynasty 2024.

AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV is scheduled for Sunday, April 21, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri and it will be a brand new PPV in the All Elite Wrestling promotion. The currently set match card for the show is given below:

– Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

– Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC for the AEW Continental Championship

– Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s Champion

– Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship

– Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold for the AEW World Trios Championship

– Finals of the tournament to crown the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in a Ladder Match: The Young Bucks vs. FTR

– Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

– AEW International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly