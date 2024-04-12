AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is waiting for us in about the middle of this year’s pro-wrestling calendar. AEW is constantly putting up the work to grow its network of partnerships which indicates the scheduled cross-promotional events to get bigger. As a result, the third edition of the above-mentioned event was expected to be an outdoor show but in a changed circumstance, it’s headed to a different venue.

There have been speculations about the exact location of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 through All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. NJPW has now officially announced on Twitter that the next venue for the cross-promotional event will be in Long Island, New York at the UBS Arena,

”Forbidden Door returns June 30! The UBS Arena on Long Island hosts #ForbiddenDoor in 2024! Stay tuned for much more information to come….”

It was Andrew Zarian who reported on February 9 that All Elite Wrestling planned to add another stadium show to its 2024 live event schedule and that it was the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 alongside the annual Grand Slam edition. Both the shows were supposed to go down from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 to feature wrestlers from different promotions

In a recent update, Zarian reported on his Beyond the Bell podcast that the annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 event won’t be held in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, this June. Fightful Select further reported that this happened due to NJPW not wanting to split the costs with AEW when it comes to running from the venue. Now these updates appeared to be true following the official update from NJPW.

Previously, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there are plans to feature wrestlers from STARDOM and CMLL on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 show in June. This news also gave info on Tony Khan’s recent tweets regarding Rossy Ogawa, indicating his loyalty to STARDOM,

“There will be STARDOM and CMLL wrestlers on the Forbidden Door show when they do that show in June. So he [Taro Okada] came in and that kind of explains, again, when Tony Khan tweeted those tweets about Rossy Ogawa.”