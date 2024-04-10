Going by the earlier reports, AEW Forbidden Door 2024 was supposed to be a stadium show as All Elite Wrestling is said to have multiple huge shows lined up for its fanbase. Tony Khan is trying to make a statement and possibly counter WWE’s great going, and more spectacular shows outside the traditional indoor setup.

In an update, Andrew Zarian reported on his Beyond the Bell podcast that the annual AEW Forbidden Door 2024 event in association with NJPW won’t be held in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, this June. Fightful Select further reported that this happened due to NJPW not wanting to split the costs with AEW when it comes to running from the venue.

In an interesting update, Rocky Romero claimed on X that Fightful’s claim wasn’t right and that AEW Forbidden Door 2024 is still slated from the New York Stadium. No official update has been provided in this regard from All Elite Wrestling’s side as the company is currently gearing for Dynasty in April and then Double or Nothing in May.

Previous updates on AEW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV

It was Andrew Zarian who reported on February 9 that All Elite Wrestling planned to add another stadium show to its 2024 live event schedule. Apart from the AEW Forbidden Door 2024, the annual Grand Slam edition was also supposed to go down from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The association between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling for the annual show was also supposed to be intact.

If AEW Forbidden Door 2024 does take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium then it would mark the first AEW pay-per-view in New York City proper. Previously AEW Worlds End took place in Long Island on October 1. In addition, the previous reports also fall in place where AEW always intended to host at least two Stadium Shows inside the USA territory.

Last month, Tony Khan announced that AEW Forbidden Door 2024 would also feature talent from CMLL and Stardom, as AEW has strengthened ties with both promotions over the past several months. Last year, the show was held in Toronto and it was headlined by Bryan Danielson defeating Kazuchika Okada and Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito teaming together to defeat Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki.