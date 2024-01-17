AEW’s CJ Perry Gives Insight On Finger Infection Troubling Her In Early 2024

Back in her WWE days, Lana made a splash on television as a bonafide entertainer and that trend was supposed to continue as CJ Perry in AEW. While many mainstay performers struggled to find space on TV, she was a persona that WWE regularly featured on TV and she also appeared even on the week of her release from the company. This was despite her lack of wrestling background or skills.

After staying away from the pro-wrestling scene for more than a couple of years since May 2021, CJ Perry was re-introduced to wrestling fans on AEW programming as the “hot and flexible” wife of former AEW TNT Champion Miro during the All Out pay-per-view. The idea of this reintroduction was pitched by none other than Miro and he had his reasons behind the angle.

CJ Perry Reveals Reason She Made “Hot And Flexible” Debut At AEW All Out 2023

Eyeing to become one of the successful managerial persons on AEW TV, CJ Perry continued his non-wrestling stint only to suffer a hiccup on the way. She has long been dealing with an MRSA infection in her finger which barred her from appearing on several TV tapings. She also had to head back to the hospital after experiencing complications in the finger which meant a bitter start was noted in early 2024.

What’s up @X ?!? Update on Mersa & surgery!

Also, $3 sale on https://t.co/MAgyLXCNel for next 24hrs ! pic.twitter.com/6mRygLl0PI — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 14, 2024

CJ Perry worsened finger infection after antibiotics stopped working

CJ Perry originally went under the knife in December after the infection started spreading. Then taking on social media, the bombshell Diva provided more details on the infection. It was noted how the antibiotics stopped working which helped the situation in her finger to get worsened.

“I had to be rushed to the hospital … They basically dug scabs, and flesh, and pus, and skin, and everything out the last couple of days to the point that the doctor’s like, ‘I need blood!’ I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t see blood,’” CJ Perry continued.

“So she put an IV in my hand with a really long needle, and she said, ‘It’s gonna feel like fire.’ And literally, fire. [I] felt [a] stinging sensation go up my arm. It lasted for about five minutes, and then it went numb. But that’s good news. She said it was good news that it was that. Then she dug more and started to see blood.”

CJ also mentioned that she has to regularly clean out the dressing on her wound or visit the surgeon almost every day so that her infected finger can be evaluated. She also seemed keen on sharing more updates on her health if and when needed.