AEW’s CJ Perry To Have Dual Surgery Following Complications In Her Hand

CJ Perry garnered the spotlight from the pro-wrestling universe after suddenly arriving in All Elite Wrestling at the All Out 2023 edition. Not going right into an in-ring competition, she is playing the role of a manager, but even that position of hers could be in jeopardy as her health has been plagued with health issues for the past month.

Going by the previous updates received through her social media profile, CJ Perry had a severe infection on her finger but was discharged from the hospital after surgery. But things didn’t tend to normalize, thereafter, and now she might have to undergo a second surgery.

CJ Perry took to her Instagram in the latest and revealed that she was on her way to the hospital as her finger’s condition worsened over time as the healing process has just begun. There is a risk of her infection coming back to the scene which keeps the chances open for a second surgery,

”On my way to the hospital again because complications happen with healing and infection possibly coming back. I find out soon if I need a second surgery.”

10 days left. ….. count down with me ?!?!? pic.twitter.com/5gs9rLQ9dI — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 11, 2024

My finger hurts…. Grrruhjfkciienfkciekrnf — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 11, 2024

CJ Perry underwent surgery for a finger infection, last month

It was last month that CJ Perry shared the information on social media that her finger infection had extended to her arm which forced her to seek medical attention at the ER. This situation resulted in her absence from CMLL on Friday and then on AEW Collision taping on Saturday night, December 18 weekend.

In more updates on her health condition, the former WWE Superstar also revealed that she had spent over 50 hours in the ER and hospital. The infection has worsened, over time and she is currently scheduled for surgery. Once that was performed, she headed back home but things weren’t properly fixed.

It was in early September in All Out PPV that CJ Perry made her return to the world of pro wrestling by attempting to assist her husband, Miro. However, Miro rejected her help and forced her to go after other clients within the company. While that storyline continues to play out on TV, the Ravishing Russian has also turned on her first client Andrade El Idolo to tease a reunion with Miro on TV.