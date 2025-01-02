After staying out of action for almost a couple of years, one of the popular female AEW wrestlers, Tay Melo will be returning to action inside the squared circle within a few hours from now. Being under contract with All Elite Wrestling, she will be competing in a match under the banner of STARDOM as part of the two promotion’s collaboration.

STARDOM will be hosting its New Year’s Dream show, tomorrow night where Tay Melo was previously announced to make her in-ring return, ending her maternity hiatus. Most recently, the actual match lineup has been revealed in the form of a tag team match where she gets to team up with another popular Japanese cum AEW wrestler.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Declares 2025 Career Goal Amid Viral Outside Gigs

In the announced lineup, Tay Melo will team up with Mina Shirakawa in a high-stakes tag team match against none other than ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Thekla. Shirakawa thus gets an opportunity to keep the momentums in her favor as she awaits a dual championship match opportunity in this weekend’s Wrestle Dynasty PPV show in a match against Mercedes Mone.

Meanwhile, STARDOM made the tag team match announcement official on social media, posting a graphic of the match with the following caption, “An international tag team match sees Tay Melo make her return to the ring alongside Mina Shirakawa to take on ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Thekla in tag team action!”

AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage: World Champion And Christian Booked For January 15 Episode

Coming up on January 3rd in #STARDOM, an international tag team match sees @taymelo make her return to the ring alongside @MinaShirakawa to take on the ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG and @toxic_thekla in tag team action! pic.twitter.com/6KRVES7o3W — Walker Stewart (ウォーカー・スチュワート) (@VelvetVoiceWS) December 30, 2024

Tay Melo is excited about going to Japan for her returning bout

As mentioned above, this tag team bout marks Melo’s first match since March 2023, when she stepped away from wrestling to welcome her daughter, Luna Melo Guevara, with AEW wrestler and husband Sammy Guevara. Since then, she has been open about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her wrestling career but she was always keen on making a comeback when the time was right.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas gift,” Tay Melo said in an emotional statement once her in-ring return was first announced in the final week of December. “I’m going to Japan! I’m going to STARDOM, and I’m not going alone because I’m bringing my little mermaid with me.”