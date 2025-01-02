Another themed episode is waiting for All Elite Wrestling promotion’s flagship show AEW Dynamite in two weeks and a couple of segments for the show have now been announced. A battle royal will go down for a future championship match opportunity and we now know the first participant of that match.

Jay White has earned the first spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match for a future World Title shot. This week on AEW Dynamite at the Fight for the Fallen special episode, White defeated Swerve Strickland and Roderick Strong in a three-way match to secure the first spot in next week’s Casino Gauntlet Match.

The winner of this gauntlet will then proceed to challenge for the AEW World title at the AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage episode set for January 15. The upcoming gauntlet will be contested under AEW’s Casino Gauntlet rules, meaning that the match can end at any time. Jeff Jarrett also declared for the Gauntlet during his promo segment on this week’s episode.

Moxley is coming off a loss on last night’s AEW Dynamite. In the main event match of the show, Rated FTR (Adam Copeland aka Edge & FTR) defeated Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) in a tag team match. It was Yuta who got pinned in the match by Cope.

Also announced during this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite is a match that’s been making for the past three months. The former TNT Champion Christian Cage will take on Hook, continuing the ongoing feud between the two. Cage and his Patriarchy faction took out Hook’s father, Taz, in an unseen parking lot attack in October. It was a kayfabe aspect to sideline Taz who’s been dealing with a knee replacement surgery.

Hook has since been in pursuit of Cage and his Patriarchy followers. Cage and Nick Wayne defeated Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in December while Hook also possesses a singles win over Wayne on the final Rampage, last week.

AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage January 15 episode match card

The January 15 episode of AEW Dynamite, also touted as the Maximum Carnage edition will air from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. TBD

– Christian Cage vs. Hook