AJ Lee is a retired professional wrestler who was active in WWE for around five years and she earned a lot of fame in a very short amount of time. She has won multiple championships in wrestling world including three Divas Championship. In 2015 she retired from in ring action.

AJ Lee Height, Weight, Age & More:

Lee’s billed height in WWE was 5’2″ and she weighed around 115 lbs. She joined the wrestling world at a very young age of 20 only and she retired from in ring action at a very young age as well. She was born on March 19, 1987 and right now she is only 36 year old. She worked in WWE for around six years.

AJ Lee: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

AJ Lee Early Life

Lee was born on March 19, 1987. Union City, New Jersey is the place where AJ Lee born. Her father Robert Mendez, was an automotive engineer and her mother, Janet Acevedo, was a homemaker and later a home health aide. Lee was the youngest of their three children. Lee got her interest in professional wrestling because of her brother who loved watching WWE.

Who is AJ Lee

AJ Lee is a retired professional wrestler who also achieved success in other fields like writing and screenwriting. She has worked in WWE for around six years and she was one of the top stars of the promotion during her time. She was famous among the fans mostly because of her excellent in ring skills and amazing mic skill.

AJ Lee WWE Debut

Lee made her WWE debut as a participant in the NXT competition season 3 back when NXT was more of a reality show. She was pretty impressive in the competition, even though she failed to win it. Her first match was a mixed tag team match where she teamed up with her on screen mentor Primo to take on the team of Goldust and Aksana.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Carrer, Independent Circuit

Lee got her interest in watching wrestling from her brother who loved to watch WWE. She started training for wrestling at the age of 20 only and in the same year she started working in the ring. She was pretty talented to begin with and she worked on the independent circuit in her early days. She also won a number of championships on the independent circuit.

Florida Championship Wrestling

In May, 2009 she attempted in the WWE tryout and she also paid $1,500 for it. Soon after her tryout, she started working on the Florida Championship Wrestling which was the developmental territory of the promotion during the time. She won multiple achievements while being in Florida Championship Wrestling and she also won FCW Divas Championship

Participating NXT Competition, In Ring Debut

She then went on two participate in the NXT competition, back when next he was a reality competition and not a developmental territory. She was the most impressive star of Season 3 of the NXT, however, she failed to win it. Her first match also took place while participating in the tournament. She teamed up with her on screen mentor Primo to take on the team of Goldust and Aksana.

Her first performance was not up to the mark. Nobody expected her to become a top star in the future after seeing the performance in her first match. Even though she managed to win the match after she pinned Aksana with a Wheelbarrow Bulldog. Soon, the NXT competition became the NXT development territory she started working in the ring regularly.

Early Main Roster Work

The Divas era of WWE was going on during the time and she worked as a Diva of WWE. Before starting to work regularly in the ring. She played multiple non wrestling roles in WWE including the onscreen girlfriend of Daniel Bryan and other wrestlers. She also played the role of General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name AJ Lee AJ Lee Nick Names The Black Widow Profession(s) Professional Wrestler AJ Lee Height 5’2” AJ Lee Weight 115 lbs. Relationship Status Married AJ Lee Net Worth $4 Million AJ Lee Eye Color Light Brown AJ Lee Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2007 AJ Lee Mentor Natalya Signature Moves Diving crossbody, Lou Thesz Press, Monkey flip, Spinning heel kick, Wheelbarrow bulldog Finishing Move(s) Black Widow, Shining wizard Theme Song / AJ Lee Song / AJ Lee Music Let’s Light It up Catchphrases *

AJ Lee Net Worth & Salary

Lee is currently married to wrestling legend CM Punk and together they have a net worth of $14 million according to reports from Sportskeeda. The site also reports that Lee herself has a net worth of $4 million. While it is unknown how much she earns in WOW: Women of Wrestling, reports from Wealthy Gorilla suggest that she earned something around $104,000 per year from WWE during her final days in the promotion.

AJ Lee Family

Lee was born on March 19, 1987, in Union City, New Jersey. Her mother was Janet Acevedo and she was a homemaker and also a home health aide. Her father was Robert Mendez and he was an automotive engineer. Lee made revolution that her family suffered with poverty during her childhood. Her brother was a WWE fan and it influenced her to become a wrestler in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments

Lee has won multiple championships from WWE and outside of WWE. She worked on the independent circuit before joining WWE where she won a number of Championships. After joining WWE she won both FCW Divas Championship and WWE Divas Championship. She had been a three times WWE Divas champion and she is considered one of the best Divas champion in WWE history.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Divas Championship (3 times), Slammy Award (3 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) FCW Divas Championship (1 time), Queen of FCW (1 time) Guinness World Records – World record: Most wins of the WWE Divas Championship (3 times) tied with Eve Torres Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Woman of the Year (2012–2014), Ranked No. 2 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2014 WSU Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brooke Carter, WSU/NWS King and Queen of the Ring (2009) – with Jay Lethal Wrestling Observer Newsletter Worst Worked Match of the Year (2013) 14-woman elimination tag team match at Survivor Series Records Highest reign of Divas Championship (three; tied with Eve Torres)

Personal life & Lifestyle

AJ Lee describes herself as a tomboy. She has multiple hobbies like reading comic books and anime, she also loved playing video games. While portraying multiple love angles in WWE with different stars like Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, and Kane, she married her fellow WWE star CM Punk in 2014. They are still living together and having a happy life.

Personal information Table

AJ Lee Real Name / Full Name April Jeanette Mendez Birth Date March 19, 1987 AJ Lee Age 36 Relationship Status Married AJ Lee Zodiac Sign Pisces AJ Lee Birthplace Union City, New Jersey AJ Lee Nationality Irish AJ Lee Hometown Union City, New Jersey School/College/University American Educational Qualification No information available yet AJ Lee Religion Atheist AJ Lee Ethnicity Puerto Rican Current Residence Chicago, Illinois AJ Lee Hobbies Comic Books, Anime, Video Games AJ Lee Tattoo The backside of AJ’s neck contains a tattoo of tally marks on it which reveals the dates of her Championship wins

AJ Lee Movies and TV Shows

Lee has appeared on multiple television series and movies. But she could not make a career out of acting. She also gave voiceover in Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery which was an animated movie. She also appeared in the recent television series ‘Heels’ alongside her husband CM Punk.

AJ Lee Husband

Lee is married to wrestling Legend CM Punk for nearly a decade. They dated each other during their WWE days and got married in 2014. Punk is one of the biggest names in the world of professional testing today who earned fame while working in WWE and later in AEW. Recently he was released from AEW and there are rumors that he would join WWE soon.

Becoming A Fan Favorite

The PipeBombShell

Soon Lee transitioned to regular engineering action and she was mostly earning her fame because of her excellent mic skill. In a segment from 2013, she addressed the rest of the Divas when she was the Divas champion. This segment is considered one of the best women’s segments in WWE history. It is also regarded as the PipeBombShell.

Divas Champion

She had been a total of three times WWE Divas Champion and all of her reigns were excellent. She is considered one of the best Divas from the Divas era of WWE and definitely one of the best Divas Champions in the history of the promotion. Much like her excellent mic skill, her in ring skill was also pretty impressive.

Feud with Paige

There was a segment from 2014 after WrestleMania XXX, which is definitely believed to be one of the best women’s segments in WWE history. Lee was a heel during the time and she was also the Divas champion. She was bragging about her success. She was interrupted by the debuting NXT megastar Paige.

Paige challenged her for the WWE Divas title and on her debut she defeated Lee to win the title. It was an excellent segment overall. But Lee was not cut from the main event spotlight and she went on to win the Divas Championship again in the future. She was definitely one of the biggest stars of the Divas era of WWE.

Retirement, Women of Wrestling

In January 2014, her husband CM Punk left WWE and not in the best way possible. Everybody expected Lee’s run would also cut short after this incident. And that is exactly what happened, but not only she left WWE, she took retirement from wrestling too. But in 2021, she returned to wrestling again but not as a wrestler anymore. She now works in WOW: Women of Wrestling as an executive producer.

Iconic Quotes From AJ Lee

“Everything I was told should be my greatest insecurities and weaknesses, everything that I’ve been labeled – short, nerdy, skinny, weak, impulsive, ugly, tomboy, poor, rebel, loud, freak, crazy – turned out to be my greatest strengths. I didn’t become successful in spite of them. I became successful because of them.”

“I want people to know where I come from. I think I have come really far from that, and I did it on my own. It’s sort of the American dream to come from absolutely nothing and to succeed while still doing something that you love. Not compromising yourself in any way. I hope I’m making Jersey proud in that way.”

“There’s definitely a list of things I’d like to do. But there’s been a lot of things I hadn’t even thought would have been possible to do that I’d been able to do, so I think I’ll surprise myself and keep breaking that glass ceiling to see what’s next. Hopefully people get surprised – that’s my main goal.”

“I’m not the coolest person in the world. I’m not the sexiest Diva or the strongest Diva. I know who I am. I’m not the most popular person, and I’m kind of dorky, and I’m someone you can see at your school or as your neighbor, and I think people like that.”

“I am bipolar, and I am proud. And that is why I wanted to write a book. To shine a light on mental illness, to be vulnerable about the days I let it take control and paid dearly for it, and to tell anyone fighting a similar battle: You are not alone. You are not broken.”

“Know what is in your heart. But definitely go to school and learn as much as you can, and if wrestling is still what you want, find a good wrestling school and kind of learn as much information about it as you can. If I did it, this tiny thing, anyone can do it.”

“When I was really little, I wanted to be a wrestler so I could be like the girls I looked up to. My brother then told me that ‘You don’t want to be like your idols; you want to grow up and be better than them.’ To this day, that’s the best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of AJ Lee

Lee had multiple great feuds throughout her professional wrestling career. Some of them left a high impact on her career and they can even be considered the best feuds of the Divas era of WWE. Arguably the best rival she had was Kaitlyn. Their rivalry started from their NXT days and they had some excellent matches together.

Apart from Katelyn, she had some other big rivals too. One of them was former two times Divas Champion Paige. Lee also presented some amazing matches with the English professional wrestler. Another former two times WWE Divas champion Nikki Bella was also a rival of her. It was not only one of her best feuds, but one of the best from her time.

AJ Lee Injury

Lee claimed that a neck injury while having a match with Paige forced her to take retirement. While speaking with Renee Paquette, she said; “I f*cked up her move,” AJ Lee said. “I like, jumped a little early and I landed on the top of my head, couldn’t feel my legs, and they were like, ‘You gotta sell to hard cam,’ and I was like, [whispering] ‘I can’t feel my legs.’ And then I just roll over and sell to harm cam.”

“And then I got my feeling back and went to the doctor, it turned out three of my discs are so compacted it is shutting off a nerve, so my hands just go numb randomly … I had the option to do surgery to alleviate that pain or do rehab, and I went the rehab route.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Other Details

Lee had bipolar disorder at a younger age and she was diagnosed with it. Her mother, Janet Acevedo also suffered from the mentioned condition. Previously, she suffered from adverse effects from a misdiagnosis of depression. Her family was pretty poor when she was a child. Right now, she is doing fine.

AJ Lee Salary $104,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity *

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 58 (57.43%) 1 (0.99%) 42 (41.58%) JAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WSU 3 (42.86%) 1 (14.29%) 3 (42.86%) WSU/NWS 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) WWE 169 (55.23%) 1 (0.33%) 136 (44.44%) TOTAL 236 (55.66%) 3 (0.71%) 185 (43.63%)

AJ Lee Manager

Lee had been regularly managed by Big E Langston who later became Big E. During the time she used to teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and Big E played the role of his Bodyguard. Big E also played the role of Lee’s manager during her matches. But later, Lee started working solo and she did pretty good.

