Former two times WWE World Champion AJ Styles recently shared massive praise for Seth Rollins whom Styles is scheduled to face this Saturday at Night of Champions. The match is booked to determine the new World Heavyweight Champion that was introduced by Triple H recently. AJ Styles also discussed the return of The OC and Mia Yim joining the faction.

Seth Rollins is heavily favoured to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Championship. He had been booked pretty strongly and he received this strong booking mainly for his participation in the World Heavyweight Championship competition. Similarly, AJ Styles also received a pretty strong booking.

AJ Styles Opens Up About His Admiration for Seth Rollins, “He’s Doing It Unbelievably Well Right Now”

Speaking of AJ Styles, he got reunited with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Together they are famously known as the OC. Former TNA Knockouts Champion Mia Yim also returned to WWE recently and became a member of the OC. Speaking to Daily Mail recently, AJ Styles said;

On Rollins as a performer and colleague: “There are layers to Seth’s character and that’s what you want in wrestling, it’s longevity. He’s doing it unbelievably well right now. I’m not surprised though, he keeps working hard, keeps doing his thing, he’s a go-getter – I get it. Not surprised.”

AJ Styles Is Scheduled To Face Seth Rollins At Night Of Champions

On returning to The OC: “I think that when we’re together, that’s when we do the best business. Having Mia/Michin – whatever you guys, or whatever WWE wants to call us – it works. It’s a good little family there and we all know each other so well and Mia is such a good extension to that family that we have. I think it’s awesome and I just want to get into it and do more, not do less, do more and let’s get back to work.”

On the addition of Mia Yim to the faction: “I don’t know how exactly it came around and who made the idea, but I can tell you she is a great fit for us. She is like perfect, she was the missing piece, I love her man, sweetheart of a girl, I love having her on the team and she’s a great asset to the OC. I’m looking forward to doing more stuff with her as part of the group.”

WWE organized a triple main event for the Night of Champions and the World Heavyweight Championship match is rumoured to be the final main event of the night. We are hoping for an excellent event this Saturday.