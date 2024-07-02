Bio

Alberto Del Rio is a Mexican professional wrestler who is best known among wrestling fans because of his excellent run in WWE. He has been a four times WWE World Champion and he also achieved other top successes from the promotion. He has also worked in other major wrestling promotions like TNA Wrestling, CMLL, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Alberto Del Rio Height, Weight, Age & More:

He was born on 25 May 1977 and currently the former four times WWE World Champion is 46 years old. He has worked in major wrestling promotions like WWE, TNA Wrestling, CMLL, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and he won major championships from all of these promotions.

Alberto Del Rio: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Alberto Del Rio Early Life

Del Rio was born on 25 May 1977 and currently he is 46 years old. San Luis Potosí City, San Luis Potosí, Mexico was the place where Alberto Del Rio born. He was a second generation professional wrestler as his father, uncles, and brothers were all famous wrestlers. Del Rio started his career as an amateur wrestler and his amateur wrestling background really helped him in his professional wrestling career.

Who is Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio is a 47 year old Mexican professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, TNA Wrestling, CMLL, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. He is best known for his time in WWE as he had been one of the biggest stars of the promotion during his time. He has been a four times WWE World Champion.

Alberto Del Rio WWE Debut

Del Rio signed a professional contract with WWE back in 2009 and he worked in Florida Championship Wrestling for a year after signing the contract. He made his main roster debut in August in an episode of Smackdown as he made an instant impact by defeating the former three times WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio by technical submission.

Professional Wrestling Career

Debut

Del Rio was a second generation professional wrestler as his father, uncles, and brothers were all involved in the world of professional wrestling. He also had an amateur wrestling background so it was not very difficult for him to adopt professional wrestling. He made his wrestling debut in AAA (now known as Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide) and this promotion had influence from his family.

Early Career in Mexico

He spent a couple of years in the promotion and it was not very difficult for him to adopt the style of professional wrestling due to his family influence and amateur wrestling background. He had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world. He also got the opportunity to work on various Japanese wrestling promotions from 2001.

CMLL Career

From 2005 to 2009, he spent his career on Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre which is one of the leading professional wrestling promotions of Mexico. He had been extremely successful in this promotion as he won multiple Championships including the World Heavyweight Championship. He was also very successful in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Early Difficulties to join WWE

Del Rio made his first appearance in WWE back in June 2008 as a security guard in an episode of Monday Night RAW. It was also reported that later that year he appeared in a dark match and WWE also offered him a contract. However, he could not jump into the promotion since he was signed to CMLL during that time. It was also reported that he was scheduled to make a surprise entrance in the Royal Rumble match of 2009 but he did not join the promotion until mid 2009.

Joining WWE, Developmental Territory

In June 2009 it was confirmed that Del Rio had signed a three year long professional contract with WWE. He was assigned to the Florida Championship Wrestling which was the developmental territory of WWE. His Florida Championship Wrestling run looked more like a formality. He spent a year in the developmental territory of WWE but he did not get to win any Championship. He made his main roster debut in June 2010 and he was about to earn a lot of main roster success in the following years.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Alberto Del Rio, Alberto El Patrón Alberto Del Rio Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Alberto Del Rio Height 6’5” Alberto Del Rio Weight 239 lbs. Relationship Status Married Alberto Del Rio Net Worth $6 Million Alberto Del Rio Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2000 Mentor * Alberto Del Rio Signature Moves Bridging German Suplex, Gutwrench Suplex, Moonsault from the Second Rope, Tilt-a-whirl Backbreaker Finishing Move(s) The Essence of Excellence, Hercules Posotino Theme Song / Alberto Del Rio Song / Alberto Del Rio Music Realeza Catchphrases *

Alberto Del Rio Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Alberto is estimated to be somewhere around $6 million. He is not active in any major professional wrestling promotions at this moment so he does not receive any fixed salary from any promotion. Reports suggest that earned something around $1.5 million as his annual salary from WWE during his run in 2014.

Alberto Del Rio Family

Alberto was born on 25 May 1977 in San Luis Potosí City, San Luis Potosí, Mexico. His father Dos Caras was a famous Mexican luchador. His uncle Mil Mascaras is a professional wrestling legend and he is also a WWE Hall of Famer. His cousins, Sicodelico Jr. and Hijo de Sicodelico are also famous Mexican professional wrestlers.

Championships and Accomplishments

Del Rio had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the wrestling world despite he lost all of his glory. In WWE, he had been a four times WWE World Champion, two times WWE United States Champion, Money in the Bank winner, and also won the 40 man Royal Rumble match. He also won multiple prestigious championships outside of WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (2 times), World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WWE United States Championship (2 times), Bragging Rights Trophy (2010) – with Team SmackDown (Big Show, Rey Mysterio, Jack Swagger, Edge, Tyler Reks, and Kofi Kingston), Money in the Bank (Raw 2011), Royal Rumble (2011) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Alianza Universal De Lucha Libre – Copa Universo (2019) – with LA Park BLW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) CMLL World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), La Copa Junior (2006) GFW Global Championship (1 time), Impact World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) AAA Mega Championship (1 time), Lucha Libre World Cup (2015) – with Myzteziz and Rey Mysterio Jr., Técnico of the Year (2014) NGCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 6 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2011 QPW World Championship (1 time) WAW Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWL World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Gimmick (2010) Records Four times WWE World Champion, Royal Rumble match 2011 winner, Money in the Bank (RAW) 2011 winner

Personal life & Lifestyle

The story of Del Rio’s downfall is quite emotional. He was one of the major wrestlers of WWE and he had been a four times WWE World Champion. He has performed in front of more than 70,000 people when he wrestled in multiple WrestleMania events. Today, he is competing in school gymnasiums and no major promotion is ready to give him a contract.

Personal Information Table

Alberto Del Rio Real Name / Full Name José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan Birth Date 25 May 1977 Alberto Del Rio Age 46 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace San Luis Potosí City, San Luis Potosí, Mexico Nationality American Hometown San Luis Potosí City, San Luis Potosí, Mexico School/College/University Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí Educational Qualification Degree in Architecture Religion Not known Alberto Del Rio Ethnicity Mestizo Current Residence San Antonio, Texas Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming, Collecting Cars Alberto Del Rio Tattoo Two tattoos on the back, one tattoo on the wrist

Alberto Del Rio Movies and TV Shows

There is no report on whether Del Rio has ever considered acting as a professional career and there is no report either on whether he has ever appeared in any movies or television series. He is a second generation professional wrestler and he only considered wrestling as a professional career. He also worked as an amateur wrestler before becoming a professional wrestler.

Alberto Del Rio Wife

Del Rio is not married presently, and there is no report on whether he is dating anyone at this moment. He was married to Angela Velkei from 2012 to 2016 and together the couple had three children. Unfortunately, Angela Velkei passed away in 2016 and Del Rio never got married after that. In the same year, he started dating his professional wrestler Paige aka Saraya. But they are not together anymore.

Main Event Success & Downfall

Main Roster Debut

WWE promoted the main roster debut of Del Rio through promo packages every week and he finally made his main roster debut in a live show in Australia after two months of promo packages. He made his main roster debut in August 2010 in an episode of Smackdown and he made an instant impact by defeating Rey Mysterio on the main event of the show. His main roster debut was already promoted a lot via promo packages.

Winning The Royal Rumble Match 2011

Del Rio was instantly promoted as a main event star after making his main roster debut and he received a very strong booking after joining the main roster. He received some huge victories over some of the top stars of WWE. He even went on to win the Royal Rumble match of 2011 which is still the biggest mainline Royal Rumble match as it had 40 participants.

Main Event Success

He challenged Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 27 but he failed to win the title. He went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match in his contract at the SummerSlam event of the same year. Del Rio had been a four times WWE World Champion. He remained active in WWE until 2014 and he had been a concrete main eventer in his first run in the promotion.

Final Days in WWE

He remained outside of WWE for a year and he returned to the promotion again in 2015. This time he had been promoted as a mid card wrestler in the promotion and he spent only a year. He also won the WWE United States Championship during this run. He left WWE in 2016 and he never returned to the promotion after this departure.

Recent Days, Downfall

He worked in various wrestling promotions after leaving WWE but he could never find success outside of the promotion. He did not meet the downfall of his career instantly after leaving WWE, but slowly, his career started going down the drain. From performing in front of 70,000 people, today he is forced to work in local college gymnasiums. The story of his downfall is really fascinating. He is still active in the wrestling world.

Iconic Quotes From Alberto Del Rio

“I always had fun with my great friend Rey Mysterio Jr. I think it would be fantastic to have my very last match against someone like him because my very first match in WWE was against Rey Mysterio Jr. I know that all the pro wrestling fans, in particular the Mexican fans, would love to see Rey Mysterio against me for my very last match.”

“I learned from many people. I became a better wrestler thanks to my matches with Edge, with Christian, with Rey Mysterio, with John Cena – who, even though you, the fans, want to criticize him, John Cena is one of the best wrestlers of the universe.”

“Putting yourself in the ring to wrestle – create those emotions, ups and downs within the match – one moment dominates the one, and one moment dominates the other, and without having created a choreography, that is the real wrestling.”

“I know all the guys in NXT have a lot of talent, and that’s the reason why they are there. But in this sport, you can see guys with a lot of talent in the minor leagues, when they move into the major leagues, they become irrelevant.”

“I once said that I never wanted to be a good guy or the ‘baby face,’ as we call it in the wrestling business. But you know, it is what it is, and I’ll be whatever they want me to be. At the end of the day, we work for the WWE fans.”

“I will stay in Impact as long as the fans want me there. They were so happy to have me there and treated me with a lot of respect. The office, talent, and staff are treated with respect by everyone, regardless of your position in the business.”

“John Cena is fantastic, seriously. I hate when people don’t give Cena the credit he deserves.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Alberto Del Rio

Del Rio was one of the top stars of WWE during his time and he had excellent rivalry with some of the top stars of the promotion. One of the biggest rivals of his WWE career was Edge. The duo even competed for the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 27. Edge was forced to take early retirement and their rivalry was never completed, unfortunately.

The former 16 times WWE world champion John Cena can also be considered one of the biggest Rivals of Del Rio’s WWE career. Together they had some excellent matches, and they competed for multiple World Championship titles. Dell Rio also had excellent tribals with the likes of The Big Show and Randy Orton. He was one of the top stars of WWE during his time in the promotion.

Alberto Del Rio Injury

Del Rio suffered multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career much like most of the wrestlers. One of the worst injuries he suffered was in late 2011, it was a torn groin injury and it kept him out of action for a number of months. He also missed Royal Rumble 2012 due to this injury. He made his return in February 2012 but WWE could not book him for WrestleMania 28.

Other Details

Del Rio has appeared in a number of WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE ’12 as a playable character. He has also appeared in the next three installments of the WWE video game series. His final appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K15 and he never appeared in any WWE video game after that.

Alberto Del Rio Salary $1.5m (Salary in WWE in 2014) Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Make a Wish Foundation and other charities

Alberto Del Rio Social Media Accounts

Alberto is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account on Twitter by his name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account. His Twitter account has a total following of 673.5K and his verified Instagram has a total following of 566K. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Alberto Del Rio Twitter, Alberto Del Rio Instagram.

Alberto Del Rio Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 5 Star 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AAA 16 (64.00%) 4 (16.00%) 5 (20.00%) AAA/IWRG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) BCW/Impact 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) BTW (Cali)/Impact 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CMLL 99 (66.44%) 0 (0.00%) 50 (33.56%) FCW 15 (48.39%) 0 (0.00%) 16 (51.61%) GFW 3 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (50.00%) HOG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HUSTLE 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) Impact Wrestling 15 (78.95%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (21.05%) Impact/IWR 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact/WrestlePro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Lucha Underground 3 (42.86%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (57.14%) Nacion Lucha Libre 4 (50.00%) 1 (12.50%) 3 (37.50%) NEW 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) New Evolution Wrestling NY 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) RevPro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) The Crash 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) Toryumon Mexico 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) Warrior Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCPW 2 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (75.00%) WRESTLE-1 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestlePro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWC 2 (50.00%) 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 318 (42.34%) 16 (2.13%) 417 (55.53%) ZERO-ONE 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) TOTAL 507 (48.38%) 23 (2.19%) 518 (49.43%)

Alberto Del Rio Manager

Del Rio had been regularly managed by Ricardo Rodriguez throughout his WWE career. Rodriguez was not only his manager but he also worked as the personal ring announcer of Del Rio. Rodriguez worked as the manager of Del Rio mostly during his main eventer run. Rodriguez is also a famous wrestler and he earned success on the independent circuit.

FAQS

Q. When did Alberto Del Rio start wrestling?

A. Alberto Del Rio started working in 2000

Q. How tall is Alberto Del Rio in feet?

A. Alberto Del Rio is 6’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Alberto Del Rio manager?

A. Ricardo Rodriguez was famous for being the manager of Alberto Del Rio

Q. What is current Alberto Del Rio song?

A. Alberto Del Rio used the song ‘Realeza’ in WWE

Q. Who is Alberto Del Rio mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Alberto Del Rio father?

A. Alberto Del Rio’s father was famous professional wrestler Dos Caras

Q. Who is currently Alberto Del Rio girlfriend?

A. Alberto Del Rio is currently single

Q. Who is Alberto Del Rio brother?

A. Famous professional wrestler Guillermo is the brother of Alberto Del Rio. His cousins, Sicodelico Jr. and Hijo de Sicodelico, are also famous professional wrestlers

Q. How much is Alberto Del Rio worth?

A. Alberto Del Rio’s net worth is something around $6m

Q. How many times Alberto Del Rio won the WWE World title?

A. Alberto Del Rio had been a four times WWE World Champion