Bio

Alexa Bliss is an American Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE. She is active in the world of professional wrestling for over a decade and she is one of the top stars in the women’s wrestling world today. She is also a former five times WWE Women’s Champion and a three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Alexa Bliss Height, Weight, Age & More:

Bliss’ billed height in WWE is 5’1″. She is often regarded as the 5 feet of Fury and even with such a short height he did impossible things in WWE. She weighs 102 lbs. She was born on August 9, 1991 and currently she is only 32 year old. Definitely we are yet to see the best of her in the world of pro wrestling.

Alexa Bliss: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Alexa Bliss Early Life

Bliss was born on August 9, 1991 and she is currently 32 year old. Columbus, Ohio is the place where Alexa Bliss born. Her parents were both teenagers during her birth. She joined the world of sports at the age of five only and competed in track and field, softball, and gymnastics. She also suffered a life straightening eating disorder at the age of 15 only.

Who is Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is a WWE star and an American Professional wrestler who has been a multi times WWE Women’s champion in WWE. She is active in the wrestling world for a decade and she has not worked in any other wrestling promotion apart from WWE. Currently she is inactive in WWE due to maternity leave.

Alexa Bliss WWE Debut

Bliss made her WWE debut in the NXT at the age of 22 only. She spent nearly 3 years before joining the main roster in 2016. Are NXT give it was completely different from what she plays currently. She joined the main roster in 2016 after the second ever WWE brand extension and she was given the chance to shine in the Smackdown brand of WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, NXT

Bliss joined the world of professional wrestling at a very young age. She was pretty fortunate that she got to sign a professional contract with WWE quite early. In 2013 she started working on the NXT which is the development Territory of WWE. She worked on the NXT for 3 years and it never looked like that WWE had any big plans for her.

Main Roster Call up

In 2016 she made her WWE main roster debut. During the time WWE introduced the second WWE brand split. WWE decided to compile most of the new NXT call ups. One of them was Bliss. Just like her NXT days, it did not look like WWE would push her in the main roster either. She was being treated as a jobber in her early days in the main roster.

SmackDown Women’s Champion

WWE organized a six pack challenge to crown the inaugural WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion at the Backlash pay per view event of 2016. Bliss was the first wrestler to get eliminated from this match. It made things pretty clear that WWE is not planning anything special for her in Smackdown. Becky Lynch went on to become the inaugural Women’s champion of Smackdown.

But soon WWE decided to push Bliss, mostly after seeing her amazing mic skill. At the TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs event, Bliss shocked the entire world when she defeated Becky Lynch in a Tables match to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. This was a little unexpected at that time but this was the beginning of the main event run of Bliss.

She dropped the title to Naomi at Elimination Chamber but regained the title again in only nine days time since Naomi got injured and vacated the title. At WrestleMania 33, she dropped the title and could never win the SmackDown Women’s Championship she started working on the Monday Night RAW brand after the next WWE Draft.

Money in the Bank Win

Soon after WWE draft 2018, Bliss went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in the contract in on the same night on Nia Jax to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. It was an excellent win and she completed her revenge on Nia Jax as well. She dropped the title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

But this was not the first time she won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. This was actually her third and last WWE Women’s title win. Soon after joining the Monday Night RAW roster, she defeated Bayley at Payback to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. This was her first RAW Women’s title win.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Alexa Bliss Alexa Bliss Nick Names Five Feet of Fury, Little Miss Bliss, the Wicked Witch of WWE Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Alexa Bliss Height 5’1” Alexa Bliss Weight 102 lbs. Relationship Status Married Alexa Bliss Net Worth $2.5 Million Alexa Bliss Eye Color Blue Alexa Bliss Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2013 Alexa Bliss Mentor * Signature Moves Code Red, Insult to Injury Finishing Move(s) Twisted Bliss, DDT Theme Song / Alexa Bliss Song / Alexa Bliss Music Spiteful Catchphrases *

Net Worth & Salary

Bliss currently out of action due to maternity leave. She might be one of the top stars of the promotion but definitely not one of the top earners. According to reports from Sportskeeda, Little Miss Bliss earns $300,000 per year from WWE as her salary. The site also reports that her net worth is estimated to be something around a figure of $2.5 million.

Alexa Bliss Family

Bliss’ parents were both teenagers at the time of her birth. She is the daughter of Angela Kauffman and Bob Kauffman. Currently, she is married to world famous American musician Ryan Cabrera. The celebrity couple got married last year and Bliss is currently inactive in WWE due to maternity leave.

Championships and Accomplishments

Bliss is a Women’s triple Crown champion and she won all the possible championships of the main roster. She started her Championship gold victory celebration with the SmackDown women’s Championship that she wants soon after her main roster debut, and she never stopped. She kept on winning titles.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Women’s Championship (3 times), WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (2 times), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Nikki Cross (2) and Asuka (1), WWE 24/7 Championship (1 time), Women’s Money in the Bank (2018), WWE Women’s Triple Crown Champion Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 2 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2018, Ranked No. 22 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020 with Nikki Cross, Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 6 in the top 10 women’s wrestlers in 2018 Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Feud of the Year (2021) with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton, Worst Gimmick (2021) Records Five times WWE Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Bliss was a very brilliant student and she graduated with an M.A. in medical dietetics from the University of Akron and reached Division I status. She currently lives with her husband Ryan Cabrera who is a famous American singer. They got married last year and Bliss is currently out of action due to maternity leave.

Alexa Bliss cars – Alexa Bliss owns a total of three cars. A classic DeLorean, a Jeep Compass, and a BMW 3 Series.

Alexa Bliss Real Name / Full Name Alexis Kaufman Birth Date August 9, 1991 Alexa Bliss Age 32 Relationship Status Married Alexa Bliss Zodiac Sign Leo Alexa Bliss Birthplace Columbus, Ohio Alexa Bliss Nationality American Alexa Bliss Hometown Columbus, Ohio School/College/University St. Cronan’s School Educational Qualification Graduate with an M.A. in medical dietetics Alexa Bliss Religion Christianity Alexa Bliss Ethnicity White Current Residence Orlando, Florida Alexa Bliss Hobbies Singing, Watching Softball Alexa Bliss Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Alexa Bliss Movies and TV Shows

The Five Feet of Fury did not appear in any movies yet but she did appear in some television series like Walk the Prank and Punky Brewster. She also appeared in a music video by Bowling for Soup. She is pretty young and talented, we can definitely expect her to appear in movies and more television series.

Alexa Bliss Husband

Bliss is currently married to world famous American musician Ryan Cabrera. They got married to each other last year. Right now, Bliss is pregnant and she is out of action because of it. Ryan Cabrera created some amazing music like On The Way Down and Always Come Back To You.

Success Outside of Main Event

Women’s Tag Team Champion

In 2019 she teamed up with Nikki Cross and she started working for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. This amazing duo had been a two times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bliss and Cross work as a tag team for a year and their team remained intact until 2020 but it started to fade after the covid 19 outbreak started.

Allying with Bray Wyatt

Bliss got involved into a completely new storyline with Bray Wyatt next. It was a different type of experiment where she played a dark character. In this phase of time, she did not get involved in many matches but mostly focused on playing active roles in the storylines of Bray Wyatt, her role in the storyline between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt was really good.

But in 2021 WWE released Bray Wyatt and it was a pretty awkward time period for Bliss. She was still playing her dark character without Bray Wyatt and she was not getting enough matches either. She was given a Women’s title shot at Extreme Rules but she failed and after this defeat she took some time off. During the time she also introduced a new character called Lily which was a doll.

Character Portrayal After Bray Wyatt’s Release

In 2022 she returned with her previous character once again, but she was not being treated as a top star anymore, something that she was during her early days in the main roster. In the meantime, Bray Wyatt also made his return to WWE and it was looking like Bliss would return in his previous a dark character.

There were rumors that Wyatt would start a new faction and Bliss would have been a vital member of it. But both Bliss and Wyatt went off the screen. Wyatt was out with an illness and Bliss became inactive because of maternity leave. Fans were waiting to see this reunion but unfortunately it would never happen again. Wyatt has recently passed away. Bliss is still out of action but we can expect her to come back by 2024.

Iconic Quotes From Alexa Bliss

“Blake & Murphy were winners, I was a winner, and winners usually gravitate toward each other. They helped me, so I helped them in any way I could. I knew they were able to retain their NXT Tag Team Championship on their own, but when the matches weren’t going the way they wanted, I made sure to step in. We were an unstoppable group.”

“I remember, even when I first started out in NXT and the girls wanted to do certain moves in matches, and I remember, our coach would tell us, ‘You don’t have to do that. You don’t have to learn that. This is what is required of you.’ And it was a lot of hair pulling, a lot of slapping. And it just wasn’t seen as being taken seriously.”

“The one thing that was nice about being an only child is that my friends’ parents would always ask me whether I would want any other brothers and sisters? My mom wasn’t able to have any more children, and they didn’t know that, but I would always say that I can have friends over, and whenever I get sick of them, I can just send them home.”

“I remember, even when I started with WWE, it was a different ball game. There were all these restrictions and things we couldn’t do, and now, it’s really empowering to know we can do anything that we want and what the guys can do. It gives women the opportunity to show why we’re more than divas and why we’re WWE superstars.”

“I’ve fully accepted the fact that if I’m going to do a career like this, I have to be willing to take criticism, because it’s a part of the job, you know? Any Instagram thing I post, someone’s going to say something. I know that. Anything on Twitter, someone’s going to judge whatever I do, whatever I say, whatever I look like. I understand that.”

“My first day on SmackDown, I believe I had a speaking segment, and I went out, and I decided if I was going to come in as an underwhelming draft pick, because let’s be honest – I was. No one was really excited to have me, because I didn’t do these amazing things in NXT! I decided to come in under the radar and kick down the door.”

“There are times that I see comments on Instagram and Twitter – if you are bashing my character on television, that is fine. I am totally cool with that. I’m a bad guy for a reason. You are supposed to hate me, but when you disrespect me or my work or myself as a character as me personally, that is not okay.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Alexa Bliss

Throughout the years, the former five times WWE Women’s champion went through a lot of big rivalries. One of the best rivals of her career has to be Becky Lynch. “The Man” was also her first legitimate rival after her main roster debut and we must say that this rivalry helped her a lot to build herself as a top star of the promotion.

There were some other names too that helped Bliss to become a top star of the promotion and some rivalries were really impactful. Another Rival we must mention was a Nia Jax. Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia to win her fifth and final Women’s Championship. The duo also faced each other at WrestleMania 34.

Alexa Bliss Injury

Bliss suffered multiple injuries throughout her career and these injuries have really damaged her career by a lot of means. She has always been a top star of the promotion but she had to take multiple breaks. Right now she is out of action too, she is not really injured this time, she is just out on maternity leave.

Other Details

Alexa Bliss Salary $300,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Connor’s cure, Make A Wish, Susan G. Komen

Social Media Accounts

Bliss is active on both Twitter and Instagram with her verified account. Her Twitter account a total following of 2 million and on her Instagram account has a following of 6.2 million. To catch the Five Feet of Fury on his social media accounts, click on these links; Alexa Bliss Twitter, Alexa Bliss Instagram.

Alexa Bliss Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 56 (36.13%) 0 (0.00%) 99 (63.87%) WWE 132 (40.62%) 6 (1.85%) 187 (57.54%) TOTAL 188 (39.17%) 6 (1.25%) 286 (59.58%)

Alexa Bliss Manager

Bliss never had a regular manager in WWE but she had been managed by some of her Tag Team partners in time to time. One of the most regular managers of her career had been Nikki Cross when this iconic duo worked as a tag team. They had also been a two times WWE Women’s Tag Team champions. Nikki used to manage Bliss during her singles matches while being a team.

FAQS

Q. When did Alexa Bliss start wrestling?

A. Alexa Bliss started working in 2013

Q. How tall is Alexa Bliss in feet?

A. Alexa Bliss is 5’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Alexa Bliss manager?

A. Alexa Bliss does not have any manager right now

Q. What is current Alexa Bliss song?

A. Alexa Bliss uses the song ‘Spiteful’

Q. Who is Alexa Bliss mother?

A. Alexa Bliss’ mother was Angela Kaufman

Q. Who is Alexa Bliss father?

A. Alexa Bliss’ father was Bob Kaufman

Q. Who is currently Alexa Bliss boyfriend?

A. Alexa Bliss is currently married to Mexican sports journalist and model Vero Rodriguez

Q. Who is Alexa Bliss brother?

A. Alexa Bliss’ brother is Jason Kaufman

Q. How much is Alexa Bliss worth?

A. Alexa Bliss’ net worth is something around $2.5m

Q. How many times Alexa Bliss won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Alexa Bliss had been a five times WWE Women’s Champion