Alundra Blayze Unhappy With Trish Stratus’ Recent Work In WWE, “Trish Has Set The Women Back”

Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze who is the former three times WWE Women’s champion recently talked about another WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and expressed her disappointment about her recent work. She said that Trish is setting other women back in WWE.

Trish Stratus is a legend of WWE who was one of the biggest names of her time. She won the WWE women’s championship for a record number of seven times and in 2013 she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She retired from evening action back in 2006 but she kept on making sporadic appearances.

She made her return to WWE before WrestleMania 39 and she teamed up with Becky Lynch and her best friend Lita to take on the evil side of Damage CTRL at the Grandest Stage of them all. But after WrestleMania 39, she betrayed her own partners Becky Lynch and Lita and turned heel for the first time in nearly 2 decades.

She is currently involved in a feud with the former six times WWE Women’s champion Becky Lynch and she is doing an incredible job as a heel. Her recent performance had been praised by the fans and critics worldwide. She was even drafted to Monday Night RAW which clearly means she is going to be active in WWE for a while.

Alundra Blayze who is the former three times WWE Women’s champion recently wrote on her Twitter where she talked about another WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and expressed her disappointment about her recent work. She said that Trish is a setting women back. She said;

“Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are.

Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning?

Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the 4 Horsewomen.” The WWE Hall of Famer and former three times WWE Women’s Champion wrote.

