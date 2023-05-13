This week of Friday Night Smackdown, the former three times WWE Women’s Champion Asuka made her return to confront the WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. She offered a handshake to the champion. But as the Champion accepted her offer, the former Champion surprised everyone my hitting Green Myst on her face.

It was a clear heel turn. A lot of fans were actually looking for this as the Japanese professional wrestler had been an excellent heel throughout her professional wrestling career. A heel version of her, especially, if she displays her famous Kana gimmick, this would be a treat for the hardcore wrestling fans.

Asuka Turns Heel And Attacks Bianca Belair, What To Expect Next

Surely, she would challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at the upcoming Night of Champions ple. There might be added stipulation as well. This feud might go on for a number of months. Smackdown does not have some big names in their female roster right now who could step up to challenge Bianca for the title.

There is Charlotte Flair and she is the favorite to dethrone Bianca Belair but that would be terrible idea. We would discuss it in a different story on why Charlotte Flair should not dethrone Bianca Belair and who should be the possible faces to be given the honor of dethroning the EST of WWE.

Asuka Might Challenge Bianca Belair At Night of Champions For RAW Women’s Title

But would Asuka be the fortunate one to beat Bianca Belair at Night of Champions or later? Here is our prediction; it is not going to be The Empress of Tomorrow, and she should not be the one either. There are some fans who are rooting for the 41 year old to dethrone Bianca, they were pretty upset when Bianca retained at WrestleMania.

The Empress of Tomorrow had been a former three times WWE Women’s Champion and she had been undefeated in WWE for a quite a long time. She can still be a great on the main event any day even at the age of 41. But we seriously we do not want her to beat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship.

But why do we think Asuka should not be the one to beat the epic reign of Bianca Belair? The answer was pretty simple; she is already 41 and she did not need this push. It should be given to some young blood who has a great future. But currently, no one is built that strong. It has to go through a long process, and we are ready to wait. When we have given her such a huge push, the one to dethrone her should be someone whom Bianca could pass the torch to.

Here is what Asuka told Bianca Belair on Twitter;