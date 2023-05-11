WWE Smackdown star and a two times WWE United States champion Austin Theory who is also the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match 2022 recently talked about his early main roster days. He also discussed his obsession with selfies and how much fun he had during the time.

Austin Theory was introduced to the main roster back in 2021. It never looked like that he had a great future in WWE main roster since he was nothing but a lower mid card while working in the development territory of WWE which is the NXT. His future looked really uncertain after his main roster call up.

Austin Theory Discusses His Early Days In The Main Roster

He was given a different type of gimmick where he was really obsessed with taking selfies with random people. He also used to take selfies with lifeless bodies of his opponents. This character was quite different from what we are used to see in professional wrestler and this new gimmick was pretty much appreciated by the fans.

In 2022 he went on to win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in the Money in the Bank pay per view event. It was a shocking when since he was not initially booked for this match and he was introduced into the match just before the start. He was also the first wrestler to attempt to cash it in on the United States Championship.

In spite of failing to cash in, his big push continued. He won the United States Championship soon after failing to cash in his contract. He got the biggest match of his career when he got to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 where he defended his title against “The Champ.”

He said;

“A funny quick story about those selfies though is I guess the phone that I was using is tied to like the company tablet, which I guess certain people have the tablet and Wade Barrett, (he) specifically has the tablet. So at NXT every Tuesday after all, even from the live events, he would see every selfie that I took, he can see them all.

“Yeah, so it’s cool but I mean, in some matches, man, I probably took 30, like it would be a lot of photos. I was just clicking away man. You know, you want to try to get that perfect one and you’re sweating and you just beat somebody up. It’s a lot of work.”

H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling