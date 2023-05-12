WWE Raw star and a two times WWE United States champion Austin Theory who is also the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match 2022 recently talked about getting her name changed more than once in WWE and explained how it felt to him getting his name changed again and again.

Austin Theory joined the world of professional wrestling at a very young age and he worked on the independent circuit for 3 years before joining WWE in 2019. Upon joining WWE he started working on the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion.

Austin Theory Discusses His Name Change Last Year

He has mostly been treated as a lower mid card in the NXT and when he was called up to the main roster in 2021 nobody expected him to get a big push from WWE and his future looked quite uncertain in the promotion. But surprisingly WWE had bigger plans for the youngster and they started to push him as an upper mid card.

At first he was given the gimmick of a person who is obsessed with selfies and he kept on taking selfies with everyone he sees, even with his opponents after he beat them down. This gimmick was pretty unique and this was something that the fans never saw before.

Last year he won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, but after failing to cash it in, he is gimmick changed to a rather serious one. During the time his name got changed for a couple of times, Vince McMahon shortened his name to Theory, something that he does to almost everyone. Later, after Triple H became the Head of Creative of WWE, he restored his name back to Austin Theory once again, and currently he is going by his full name.

Austin Theory who is also the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match 2022 recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on his “INSIGHT” podcast where he talked about getting her name changed more than once in WWE and explained how it felt to him getting his name changed again and again. He said;

“Yeah, so I remember walking into, this is the time you know, Mr. McMahon was head of creative. And I remember the writer bringing my promo and the promo said, you know, don’t call me Austin, it’s just Theory. And I was like, what, like, the names gone? And, you know, I was wondering why.

“And I spoke with Mr. McMahon about it, and he felt that, you know, Theory could be a name that stood alone, he felt it had enough power behind it. And also, I think he just wanted to get away from that comparison of Stone Cold because we just did the WrestleMania stuff. So, I think maybe out of circumstance, that’s maybe why it happened.”

