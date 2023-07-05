WWE SmackDown star LA Knight is currently one of the most famous stars of WWE who is actively working in Smackdown every week. He started working on the main roster from last year and in spite of being a heel, he became a fan favorite for his amazing mic skill and excellent in ring ability.

Knight was introduced to the main roster last year with a completely different character. He was playing the role of a talent agent and he was renamed as Max Dupri. He recently admitted himself that there were concerns about his age. But after Triple H became incharge of WWE creative, he restored his previous gimmick.

Authenticity as a Superpower: LA Knight’s Perspective on Succeeding in WWE

He was given the role of a villain but his excellent mic skill established him as a fan favourite very soon after regaining his LA Knight character. His fame was pretty much visible when he entered Money in the Bank last Saturday where he received the most support from the fans.

He was also the favourite to win the Money in the Bank ladder match but ultimately he failed to win it. Even though he is immense popularity would definitely lead to big success in the future. Speaking on “My Love Letter to Wrestling,” he explained what brought authenticity to his character in WWE;

LA Knight Discusses His Success

“[Going to Impact] was the first time I’d seen real money … in wrestling,” Knight said. “Yeah, there’s a lot of fondness there. There’s also a lot of frustration that I didn’t leave sooner. And not because there was an issue there, necessarily, but just because I had the opportunity to come [to WWE] earlier. But I was lured in by that evil, evil money.”

“There’s a lot of anger, there’s a lot of frustration, but there’s also a lot of vindication at this point,” Knight continued. “[Wrestling] is my biggest love and my biggest frustration.” Said the former WWE Million Dollar Champion explaining the reason behind his growing frustration.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently talked about his success as well and it seems like he has been destined for something big in WWE. The first thing WWE needs to do is to give him the United States title, which is getting a little boring after seeing on the shoulders of Austin Theory for a long time. Knight would definitely make it more exciting.

H/T – Wrestling Inc.