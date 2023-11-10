sportzwiki logo
WWE

WWE

WWE News

Baron Corbin: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

author tag icon
Jeet
calander icon

Nov 10, 2023 at 12:16 AM

Baron Corbin: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Baron Corbin is an American Professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE and is working in NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. He has been under contract with the promotion for over a decade and he has won multiple prestigious championships and accomplishments. He has also played various characters in the promotion.

Baron Corbin Height, Weight, Age & More:

Corbin has an excellent physique and it is ideal for being a professional wrestler. His billed height in WWE is 6’8″ and his billed weight is 285 lbs. He was born on September 13, 1984 and currently the former WWE United States champion is 39 year old. He has been active in WWE since 2012 and he is one of the most regular stars of the promotion.

Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin. Image Credits: Twitter

Baron Corbin: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Baron Corbin Early Life

Corbin was born on September 13, 1984 and currently he is 39 year old. Lenexa, Kansas is the place where Baron Corbin born. Before joining the world of professional wrestling, Corbin trained for boxing and he was also a two-time Golden Gloves regional amateur boxing champion. He participated in the 2008 Golden Gloves National Tournament of Champions and reached quarter finals.

Who is Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin is an American Professional wrestler, a former amateur boxer, and a former American Football player. He has been active in the world of professional wrestling since 2012 and from the very first day of joining the industry, he has been working in WWE. He has won multiple prestigious championships in the promotion and currently, he is active in the NXT which is the development territory of WWE.

Baron Corbin WWE Debut

Corbin signed a professional contract with WWE back in August 2012 and made his in ring debut in October of the same year. He faced Dante Dash in his first match in a losing effort. He kept on working as an enhancement talent. He made his on screen debut at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way in 2014 as a babyface by defeating CJ Parker.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Corbin started his professional wrestling career back in 2012. He signed a professional contract with WWE in August of the mentioned year and made his in ring debut in October. It was a house show where he faced Dante Dash in a losing effort. He kept on working as an enhancement talent in house shows and dark matches.

On Screen Debut

He made his on screen debut at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way as a babyface and he faced CJ Parker. He was victorious in his first match and it was a very dominant victory. Corbin remained active in the NXT for a couple of years. He could never win any Championship in the NXT but he always received a very strong booking in the brand and his future looked pretty bright.

Main Roster Debut

Corbin made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 when he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He made an instant impact by winning the Battle Royal by last eliminating WWE Legend Kane. On the following night of Monday Night RAW, he appeared as a heel by attacking Dolph Ziggler.

Feud with Dolph Ziggler

He received a very strong mid card booking on the main roster and one of his early successes was a strong victory over the former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. Corbin had a brief feud with Dolph Ziggler upon his main roster debut and he had a very dominant victory over the former World Heavyweight Champion at the Money in the Bank event of 2016 to end the feud.

Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin. Image Credits: Twitter

United States Champion

Corbin kept on receiving strong bookings and in 2017 he got his first and only Championship success. At the Hell in a Cell event of the mentioned year, he challenged for the United States championship and successfully won the title. He retained the championship for 70 days before dropping the title to his old rival Dolph Ziggler at Clash of Champions event of the same year.

Professional Information Table

 

Ring Name

  

Baron Corbin
 

Baron Corbin Nick Names

  

The Lone Wolf
 

Profession(s)

  

Professional Wrestler
 

Baron Corbin Height

  

6’8”
 

Baron Corbin Weight

  

285 lbs.
 

Relationship Status

  

Married
 

Baron Corbin Net Worth

  

$2 Million
 

Baron Corbin Eye Color

  

Dark Brown
 

Hair Color

  

Black
 

Wrestling Debut

 

2012
 

Mentor

  

*
 

Baron Corbin Signature Moves

  

Deep Six, Body avalanche, Powerslam, Dream Crusher
 

Finishing Move(s)

  

End of Days
 

Theme Song / Baron Corbin Song / Baron Corbin Music

  

Burn the Ships
 

Catchphrases

  

*

 

 
Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin. Image Credits: Twitter

Baron Corbin Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, Corbin’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Sources also suggest that he earns something around $285,000 as his salary from WWE. The former WWE United States Champion has been active in the promotion for over a decade and he is one of the most regular stars of the promotion.

Baron Corbin Family

Corbin was born on September 13, 1984 in Lenexa, Kansas. He is the son of Steven Pestock and Mona Pestock. His father died in 2008 from Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease and as a tribute to his father, he wears his father’s wedding ring on a necklace. He is also good friends with heavy metal singer Tommy Vext.

Championships and Accomplishments

Corbin has only worked in WWE throughout his professional wrestling career and he did not get any opportunity to win any other championships from any other promotion. In WWE, he could only win the WWE United States Championship one time. But he has achieved other accomplishments like King of the Ring tournament, Money in the Bank, and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United States Championship (1 time), André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (2016), King of the Ring (2019), Money in the Bank (Men’s 2017), WWE Year-End Award for Most Hated of the Year (2018)
Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2019), Ranked No. 39 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2019

Revolver – Most Metal Athlete (2016)

Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Overrated (2018, 2019), Worst Gimmick (2018) as “Constable” Baron Corbin
Records Former WWE United States Champion, King of the Ring 2019, Men’s Money in the Bank 2017
Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin. Image Credits: Twitter

 

Personal life & Lifestyle

Corbin is one of the fewest wrestlers in WWE history who has always maintained a villainous character. He made his on screen debut in the NXT as a babyface but for most of the time period of his career, he has played a heel character. He has credited Bill DeMott, Corey Graves, Billy Gunn, Kane, and Dusty Rhodes with helping him develop his wrestling gimmick.

Personal Information Table

 

Baron Corbin Real Name / Full Name

  

Thomas Pestock
 

Birth Date     

 

  

September 13, 1984
 

Baron Corbin Age

  

39
 

Relationship Status

  

Married
 

Zodiac Sign

  

Virgo
 

Birthplace

  

Lenexa, Kansas
 

Nationality

  

American
 

Hometown

  

Lenexa, Kansas
 

School/College/University

  

St. Cronan’s School
 

Educational Qualification

  

No information available yet
 

Religion

  

Christianity
 

Baron Corbin Ethnicity

  

White
 

Current Residence

  

Odessa, Florida
 

Hobbies

  

Watching American football, listening to music, riding motorbikes
 

Baron Corbin Tattoo

  

18 tattoos in total
Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin. Image Credits: Twitter

 

Baron Corbin Movies and TV Shows

There are no reports on if Corbin has ever appeared in any movies or television series. However, he is one of the most famous names in WWE right now so we can definitely expect him to appear in movies or in television series in the future.

Baron Corbin Wife

Corbin is currently married to Rochelle Roman. The couple got married in 2017 and together they have two daughters. The happy family currently lives a happy life in Odessa, Florida. There is not enough information available about his wife Rochelle Roman.

Further Success and Downfall

Money in the Bank

The United States Championship is not the only success that Corbin received in 2017. On the same year, he won the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank event. It was pretty clear that WWE always had big plans for this big man. But ultimately he failed to cash it in successfully becoming the third wrestler in WWE history to register a failed cash in.

Feud with Kurt Angle

In 2019, Corbin started a feud with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and this was one of the most important feuds of his career. He faced Angle in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35 where not only he defeated him but completely humiliated him. He had to face a lot of backlash for this booking decision. Most of the fans were not happy about it.

King of the Ring

In 2019 WWE organized the 16 man King of the Ring tournament where eight superstars from RAW and Smackdown each participated in the tournament by defeating Chad Gable in the final of it. Corbin went on to win the tournament and started playing in a new gimmick called King Corbin. He became pretty famous by playing this character and he played it for a long time.

Sad Corbin and Happy Corbin

In June 2021, he lost his King of the Ring Crown to Shinsuke Nakamura and he became the first wrestler in WWE history to lose King of the Ring Crown. After dropping the crown, he started playing a new character called Sad Corbin and this character became extremely famous among the wrestling fans. But soon WWE dropped the character by replacing it with a new character called Happy Corbin.

Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin. Image Credits: Twitter

Recent Days

Somehow he became a jobber after adopting this new character. WWE tried to repackage him in various ways but nothing was working for him. He even teamed up with JBL for a short amount of time and it did not work either. Recently he had been sent back to the NXT where he is not having a very good time either. Hopefully, he gets his big push back soon.

Iconic Quotes From Baron Corbin

“In college, practice is draggin’. Coach goes, ‘Oh, hey, go on over there and start a fight with one of the linebackers.’ Okay. So I’ll go and start a fight with one of the linebackers… It’s just an attitude that really developed in me, and now we just amplify it times 100 and make sure everybody understands what I do and what I’m about.”

“Metal fans have a connection. There is something there; just like the wrestling world, they are die hard about wrestling, and it’s that passion that makes you enjoy what you do. That is why I go to metal shows; you watch these dudes on stage just shredding and letting loose. You can’t help but love it.”

“It was great to get rid of the long hair. It’s such a pain that, if you look at it, it’s always wet when guys wrestle: you dump gallons of conditioner in it to keep it wet so you’re not choking on it. You have all kinds of stuff in it, and just maintaining it is a lot of work.”

“I think everybody wants everybody to be successful. There is that competitive nature, in a sense that everybody wants to be the best, but if A.J. Styles is more successful, and Braun Strowman is more successful, that makes the company more successful.”

“It’s a competitive business, and everybody wants to be the best. And when there’s a new guy coming in, and there’s buzz about him, ‘Oh, he was a pro football player,’ you instantly have people that don’t like you because they’re afraid you’re going to take their spot.”

“I would challenge anyone who thinks that what we do isn’t taxing on your body. People see what we do and think it would be fun to try, but I would challenge anyone to do what we do and show them how physically demanding it is. It deserves a lot more respect.”

“Growing up, I idolized Big Boss Man and Bam Bam Bigelow just because they were big guys who could move and were tough. I felt like they both rode motorcycles. And Bam Bam had his head tattooed. Those are the guys who really got me into wrestling.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Baron Corbin

Corbin had a long WWE career and in this long period of time he had some excellent feuds with some of the biggest names in WWE history. AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, and even Roman Reigns were a big rival of him. He also had an excellent feud with Braun Strowman. The former United States Champion has received victories over all of these wrestlers.

Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin. Image Credits: Twitter

One of his biggest rivals over the years had been Kurt Angle. Their rivalry did not continue for a very long time but it played a significant role in Corbin’s career. At WrestleMania 35, Corbin defeated Angle in his retirement match and it was one of the biggest victories of his career. Corbin also received a lot of criticism after this victory.

Baron Corbin Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Corbin had to go through multiple gruesome injuries throughout his professional wrestling career. But thankfully none of the injuries could ever cause any serious harm to his career. Currently he is active in the NXT brand of WWE which is the development territory of the promotion.

Other Details

Corbin has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a WWE video game as a playable character was in WWE 2K16 when he was still in NXT. Since then he has appeared in each and every WWE video game until the latest installment WWE 2K23.

 

Baron Corbin Salary

  

$285,000
 

Brand Endorsements

  

WWE Merchandise
 

Sponsors

  

*
 

Charity

  

Various Charities
Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin. Image Credits: Twitter

Social Media Accounts

Baron Corbin is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of him in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a total following of 1.1 million people. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Baron Corbin Instagram.

Baron Corbin Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss %
NXT 129 (51.60%) 1 (0.40%) 120 (48.00%)
WWE 195 (37.07%) 9 (1.71%) 322 (61.22%)
TOTAL 324 (41.75%) 10 (1.29%) 442 (56.96%)
Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin. Image Credits: Twitter

Baron Corbin Manager

Corbin had been managed by multiple names throughout his WWE career. One of the most recent and important managers he had was WWE Hall of Famer JBL. The former WWE World Champion started managing him last year but ultimately he decided to abandon him after getting frustrated by his back to back defeats.

FAQS

Q. When did Baron Corbin start wrestling?

A. Baron Corbin started working in 2012

Q. How tall is Baron Corbin in feet?

A. Baron Corbin is 6’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Baron Corbin manager?

A. Baron Corbin does not have a manager right now, however, he had been managed by various names through time to time. JBL was one of the recent managers he had

Q. What is current Baron Corbin song?

A. Baron Corbin uses the song ‘Burn the Ships’

Q. Who is Baron Corbin mother?

A. Baron Corbin’s mother is Mona Pestock

Q. Who is Baron Corbin father?

A. Baron Corbin’s father was Steven Pestock

Q. Who is currently Baron Corbin girlfriend?

A. Baron Corbin is currently married to Rochelle Roman

Q. Who is Baron Corbin brother?

A. Danny Pestock is the brother of Baron Corbin

Q. How much is Baron Corbin worth?

A. Baron Corbin’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Baron Corbin won the WWE United States title?

A. Baron Corbin had been a one time WWE United States Champion

 

Tagged:

baron corbin

WWE

Baron Corbin: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts
Baron Corbin: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Nov 10, 2023, 12:16 AM

Nov 10, 2023, 12:16 AM

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Results: Two New Champions Crowned At PLE

Oct 1, 2023, 11:14 AM
WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Results: Two New Champions Crowned At PLE

Oct 1, 2023, 11:14 AM

WWE NXT Results (26/09/23): Contract Signing; Strap Match; Tournament Finale

Sep 27, 2023, 10:56 AM
WWE NXT Results (26/09/23): Contract Signing; Strap Match; Tournament Finale

Sep 27, 2023, 10:56 AM

WWE NXT: Two Stacked Episodes Announced For June 20 And June 27

Jun 14, 2023, 1:28 PM
WWE NXT: Two Stacked Episodes Announced For June 20 And June 27

Jun 14, 2023, 1:28 PM

NXT Gold Rush 2023: Multiple Championship Matches Announced By WWE

Jun 14, 2023, 11:29 AM
NXT Gold Rush 2023: Multiple Championship Matches Announced By WWE

Jun 14, 2023, 11:29 AM

WWE NXT Results (06/06/23): Battle Royal; The Rock's Daughter Debuts

Jun 7, 2023, 11:01 AM
WWE NXT Results (06/06/23): Battle Royal; The Rock’s Daughter Debuts

Jun 7, 2023, 11:01 AM

