Batista is a retired professional wrestler and an American actor. He had been one of the most successful stars of WWE Who remained active in the promotion for more than a decade and he became a top star of the promotion in a very short amount of time. He was also extremely popular throughout his WWE career.

Batista Height, Weight, Age & More:

Batista had one of the best physics in WWE. His billed height was 6’5” in WWE, sometimes he is mentioned as 6’4”. He weighs 290 lbs. right now but when he made his main roster debut, Lilian Garcia used to announce that his weight was 318 lbs. Right now he is 54 year old.

Batista: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Batista Early Life

Batista was born on January 15, 1969. Washington DC was the place where Batista born. He had to spend his childhood in poverty and his childhood was pretty difficult. While speaking about his parents he said, “I am proud of my parents. They are good, honest, hard-working folks. They taught me the values of working hard.”

Who is Batista

Batista is an American actor and a retired professional wrestler who worked in WWE for more than a decade. He had been one of the most famous stars of WWE during his time and he is also a former six times WWE world champion. He is also a successful movie star and right now he is famous for the role of Drax the Destroyer of the Marvel Universe.

Batista WWE Debut

Batista made his WWE debut back in 2000. After he signed a professional contract with the promotion he started working on the Ohio Valley Wrestling which is the developement territory of the promotion back then. He made his main roster debut in 2002 as the enforcer of D-Von Dudley who was playing the character of Reverend D-Von.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

Batista joined the world of professional wrestling back in 1999 and at first he tried his luck in WCW but he could not find a breakthrough. He then signed with WWE back in 2000 and he was sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development territory of the promotion back in those days.

OVW – Undefeated Streak

He was pretty successful in the Ohio Valley Wrestling where he worked for two years. In the OVW, his ring name was Leviathan and he remained undefeated for quite a long time in the brand before the streak was finally ended by WWE Legend Kane. He has also been a one time OVW Heavyweight champion.

Main Roster Debut

He made his main roster debut in 2002 after WrestleMania X8. At first he was presented as the enforcer of Tag Team Legend D-Von Dudley who was trying his luck as a singles wrestler during the time while playing a completely different character called Reverend D-Von. Batista worked as the enforcer of D-Von for a number of months before abandoning him.

Evolution

Soon after he abandoned D-Von, he became a member of the Evolution faction led by Triple H. The other members of the faction were Randy Orton and 16 times formal World Champion Ric Flair. Evolution is still considered one of the best factions in WWE history. It was one of the biggest attractions of Monday Night RAW till early 2005.

After joining Evolution, Batista mostly worked as a mid card. He worked as a tag team with Ric Flair and together they won the WWE World Tag Team Championship two times in total. He also received some big victories during his mid card run as a member of the Evolution and he has always been treated as a very strong force.

Babyface Turn

His main event push started in early 2005 when he went on to win the WWE Royal Rumble match of the mentioned year. He then turned babyface for the first time in his main roster career after he challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21. Before turning babyface he was already pretty much over with the fans.

World Heavyweight Champion

At WrestleMania 21, he defeated his former teammate Triple H and won the World Heavyweight Championship. WrestleMania 21 is recognised as one of the most important events in WWE history since it produced two of the biggest legends for the future by giving them their first World titles; one of them was definitely Batista and the other one was John Cena.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Batista Nick Names The Animal Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Height 6'1" Weight 290 lbs. Relationship Status Single Net Worth $16 Million Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 1999 Mentor Ric Flair Signature Moves Spinebuster, Clothesline, Spear Finishing Move(s) Batista Blomb Theme Song I Walk Alone

Batista Net Worth & Salary

Batista might not be one of the richest stars of either WWE or Hollywood but he is richer than a lot of top WWE stars. According to reports from Sportskeeda, his net worth is something around $16 million. He is currently not signed with WWE but he gets a remuneration of $1 million from the WWE according to reports from Sportskeeda.

Batista Family

Dave was born in Washington, DC and he had a very difficult childhood. He grew up in poverty and it forced him to do illegal acts at a very young age. His father David Michael Bautista was a Hairdresser. He got married three times and he got divorced all three times. Right now, he is not married to anyone.

Championships and Accomplishments

‘The Animal’ has won multiple prestigious championships from WWE and all the promotions he worked in. He won a total of six World Championships from WWE. But he did not get to win any mid card Championship apart from the Tag Team titles since his focus mostly remained on the world championships of the promotion.

Batista Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (2 times), World Heavyweight Championship (4 times), World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Ric Flair (2) and John Cena (1), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rey Mysterio, Royal Rumble (2005, 2014) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Feud of the Year (2007) vs. The Undertaker OVW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2005), Wrestler of the Year (2005), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2005, PPW Television Championship (1 time), World Xtreme Wrestling – Hall of Fame (2013) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Feud of the Year (2005) vs. Triple H, Feud of the Year (2007) vs. The Undertaker, Most Overrated (2006) Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Batista got married three times and he had divorces from all of them. Right now, he does not have any wife but there are rumors that the former six times WWE World Champion is currently dating WWE star and former fifteen times WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

Batista Cars – The Animal has a total of seven luxurious at this moment. His Chevrolet Impala is worth $54,000, Hummer H2 is worth $70,000, BMW 745 Li worth $72,000, Mercedes CLS500 worth $120,000, Porsche Cayenne worth $93,400, and Lamborghini Murcielago worth $220,000.

Personal Information Table

Batista Real Name / Full Name Batista Birth Date January 18, 1969 Batista Age 54 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Washington DC Nationality American Hometown Washington DC School/College/University St. Cronan’s School Educational Qualification No Information Available Religion Christianity Batista Ethnicity Filipino and Greek Current Residence Tampa, Florida Hobbies Collecting vintage lunchboxes Batista Tattoo He has a total of 27 tattoos in his whole body

Batista Movies and TV Shows

Dave Bautista is a pretty successful movie star right now and he is one of the biggest attractions of the Marvel Universe movies as he plays the role of Drax the Destroyer. He started his movie journey back in 2006 in the movie Relative Strangers with an uncredited cameo appearance. Soon he started to become more regular in the world of Hollywood and right now he is one of the top stars of the industry.

Batista Wife

Right now, Batista is not married to anyone. But he had three marriages in past. In 1990, he Glenda and lived with her for eight years. They got divorced in 1998 and on the same year, he married Angie Bautista and they got divorced in 2006. In 2015 he got married again and this time he married Sarah Jade and got divorced in 2019.

Main Event Promotion and Success

Main Event Success

Batista went on to become one of the biggest stars of WWE after winning the new World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H helped him to become a top star of the promotion. Batista received three back to back victories over Triple H which really helped him to build him as a top star.

Following his title win, he had multiple top feuds. One of the best feuds he had during the time was against John Cena that started at SummerSlam 2008. Batista was a concrete main event star throughout his WWE career and he was never demoted as long as he was active.

Heel Turn

While having a few with Rey Mysterio during the time he turned heel once again. Batista and Rey Mysterio worked as a tag team previously but later ‘The Animal’ turned on his kayfabe best friend and the duo had an intense feud. It was one of the most entertaining rivalries of the time.

Decision to Leave

In 2010 he decided to leave WWE as he was not happy with the direction the promotion was going in. He himself accepted it when he said that he “did not like the direction the company was going in”. He was pretty over by the time when he left and his fans were extremely disappointed by his decision.

Return – Royal Rumble Win

In early 2014 he made his return to WWE once again and participated in the Royal Rumble match. He went on to win the Royal Rumble match and got the opportunity to challenge Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XXX. WWE wanted to build a dream match between the two for the grandest stage of them all.

Heat – WrestleMania XXX Main Event

But this time, things did not go pretty well for Bautista. The fans did not want him on the main event of WrestleMania XXX as most of them were routing for the fan favorite Daniel Bryan to feature on the main event of the grandest stage of them all. Even though WWE had other plans for both Bryan and Batista.

The Animal was receiving terrible reactions from the fans and he was supposed to be the fan favorite in this upcoming WWE championship match. WWE had no other option but to add Daniel Bryan in this WWE Championship match and they also had to let him when the main event of WrestleMania XXX. Batista’s return could not be executed as it was planned.

He worked in WWE for a number of months more and he was also a part of the Evolution reunion against the Shield. After remaining active in WWE for a couple of months, he left once again. He was supposed to be the WWE champion after WrestleMania XXX but the fans were not ready to accept him at this stage.

WrestleMania 35 – Feud with Triple H

In 2019 he returned to WWE once again, this time he made his return to have a dream rematch with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Finally Batista lost a match against Triple H and it was at the mentioned venue. He did not return after that. It is reported that he was offered the Hall Of Fame induction in the class of 2021, but he rejected it.

Iconic Quotes From Batista

“The pressure is always stepping on stage with actors who are just so well-established. It’s a scary thing. I haven’t been around the block that many times, especially not on big projects. Dialogue makes things easier. When you start bouncing dialogue off of other actors, it becomes comfortable; it becomes conversational.”

“Drax isn’t your average stereotypical soldier/warrior/musclehead. He actually has some depth. It was a character that I wanted to play, not only because I love acting so much, but also, I needed to play to get people to actually take me seriously as an actor and get away from the pro wrestling label.”

“My first acting lessons were Shakespeare. The first time I ever started working with a coach was doing scenes from ‘Measure for Measure,’ which were tough dramatic scenes. And then ‘Taming of the Shrew,’ which required comedic timing. And that’s the kind of stuff I love.”

“I’m particular about the projects that I’ve chosen. Each one of them, I’ve taken a step up, like climbing a ladder. Before, it was baby-steps, up to ‘Riddick.’ Then I took this huge leap onto ‘Guardians!’ It was such a higher level, this huge project which originally I never thought I’d have a chance in hell of getting.”

“I had been struggling to get roles in Hollywood for three and a half years after leaving the WWE. Then I finally got an agent – the agent I have now. He’s a great guy, but he turned me down three times before he even decided to take me on a as a client.”

“I was actually sitting on stage at a press conference one day, and I totally lost touch with reality. I just thought to myself: ‘Vin Diesel is sitting next to me, and Benicio Del Toro’s on the other side. This is weird, man.”

“It was always one of my favorite things, the action figures, the video games, when I was with WWE, even though I’m not a gamer. I would literally go out and buy the games just so I could play myself.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Batista

Bautista had many big feuds throughout his professional wrestling career. But his feud with Triple H has to be the most important feud of his professional wrestling career, mainly the one from 2005. This is the feud that established him as the top star of WWE. Triple H helped him to become one of the biggest stars of not only WWE but in the world of wrestling.

Bautista’s feud with John Cena was also pretty fun. We can say that it began at Royal Rumble 2005 but it picked up this in 2008 when the duo faced each other at the SummerSlam event of the mentioned year. Apart from John Cena, Rey Mysterio was also a great rival of Batista during his time. This feud was also pretty entertaining.

Batista Injury

Batista suffered multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career but the one that is most important was the triceps injury that he suffered in early 2006. He was forced to vacate the championship and it somehow affected his big boobs as he could have walked into WrestleMania 22 as the World Heavyweight champion.

Other Details

Since Dave grew up in real poverty, he got involved in some illegal acts. He stole cars at the age of 13 only and by the age of 17 he started living all alone. He had a very difficult childhood and Right now, he is one of the biggest stars of Hollywood. His journey is really inspiring. It can definitely inspire millions.

Batista Salary $1 million Brand Endorsements Smirnoff Sponsors * Charity Various charities

Social Media Accounts

‘The Animal’ is active on Twitter and Instagram from his various accounts. His verified account on Twitter has a total following of 1.4 million people. The Hollywood star is also active on Instagram and it is a verified account. It has a total following of 4.7 million people. Stay in touch with him by clicking here; Batista Twitter, Batista Instagram.

Batista Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % HWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 24 (72.73%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (27.27%) WWE 247 (59.52%) 26 (6.27%) 142 (34.22%) WWF 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) TOTAL 278 (60.83%) 26 (5.69%) 153 (33.48%)

Batista Manager

Bautista did not have any regular managers in his WWE career, however, he had been managed by several number of wrestlers. When he was a member of Evolution, professional wrestling Legend Ric Flair used to appear as his manager in almost all of his matches. After he was out of Evolution, he had been accompanied by a number of wrestlers during his matches, mostly by his the then Tag Team partners.

FAQS

Q. When did Batista start wrestling?

A. Batista started working in 1999

Q. How tall is Batista in feet?

A. Batista is 6’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Batista manager?

A. Batista does not have a manager, however, Ric Flair worked as his manager previously

Q. What is current Batista song?

A. Batista uses the song ‘I Walk Alone’

Q. Who is Batista mother?

A. Batista’s mother was Donna Raye Bautista

Q. Who is Batista father?

A. Batista’s father was David Michael Bautista

Q. Who is currently Batista girlfriend?

A. There are rumours that Batista is currently dating WWE star Dana Brooke

Q. Who is Finn Balor brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Batista worth?

A. Batista’s net worth is something around $16m

Q. How many times Batista won the WWE World title?

A. Batista had been a six times WWE World Champion

Q. When did Batista won his first WWE World title?

A. Batista won his first World title at WrestleMania 21