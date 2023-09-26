Becky Lynch: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Becky Lynch is an Irish professional wrestler who is currently working in WWE and she is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling today. She has won almost all the championships that is possible for her to win in WWE and she is also a Grand Slam champion of the promotion.

Becky Lynch Height, Weight, Age & More:

Lynch’s billed height in WWE in 5’6″ and she weighs 135 lbs. She is one of the top stars of WWE today, not only in the women’s division but in the whole promotion. The current NXT Women’s champion was born on January 30, 1987 and she is currently 36 year old. Currently she is active on Monday Night RAW and in the NXT.

Becky Lynch Early Life

Lynch was born on 30th January, 1987. Limerick, Ireland is the place where Becky Lynch born. Her parents separated when she was only one year old. She watched professional wrestling from a very young age with her brother whose name is Richy. She read philosophy, history, and politics but she did not like studying so she dropped it.

Who is Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch WWE Debut

Lynch made her wrestling debut in November, 2002 and she worked on the Independence circuit for a decade. In 2013 she signed a professional contract with WWE and he is televised debut on June against Summer Rae. She picked up a big victory over Summer Rae on her NXT debut. She made her main roster debut in 2015.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

Becky Lynch started wrestling at a very young age and she made her professional wrestling debut in late 2002. She was only 15 at the time of her debut. She worked on the independent circuit for a long time before making the big leap to WWE. She has won multiple big championships from all over the Indies.

NXT

In 2013 she got the biggest call of her career when she signed a professional contract with WWE. Upon signing with the promotion she started working on NXT which is the development Territory of WWE. She worked in the NXT for 2 years and during her early days she was not treated as one of the biggest names of the NXT like the other members of the Four Horsewomen were.

Main Roster Debut

In 2015 WWE introduced the women’s revolution holding the hands of Stephanie McMahon. Becky Lynch was given a big opportunity to be a part of the women’s revolution. She made her main roster debut along with her real life good friends Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. But during the early days, she was not treated equally to Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

WrestleMania 32

At WrestleMania 32, WWE scrapped the idea of Divas and they also scrapped the Divas Championship and brought the new Women’s Championship. To crown the first ever new WWE Women’s champion, WWE booked a triple threat match where Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to win the new Women’s Championship.

Brand Split

Soon after WrestleMania 32, WWE returned with the second brand split of the promotion. Lynch became a part of Smackdown with five other new wrestlers. On the other hand, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks kept on growing on Monday Night RAW. In the meantime, Bayley also made her main roster debut and she was also being treated as a top star.

Smackdown Women’s Champion

WWE booked a six pack challenge among the six new wrestlers of Smackdown to Crown the new SmackDown Women’s champion. The match was booked at the Backlash event of 2016. Becky Lynch went on to win the match and she also became the inaugural WWE SmackDown Women’s champion.

But in spite of the fact she became the inaugural SmackDown Women’s champion, she was not treated on the same level as Charlotte Flair or Sasha Banks. She was winning championships but she was not the top deal during the time. On SmackDown WWE was more focused on Alexa Bliss who was also doing a tremendous job.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Becky Lynch Becky Lynch Nick Names The Man, Big Time Becks, The Irish Lass Kicker Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Becky Lynch Height 5’6” Becky Lynch Weight 135 lbs. Relationship Status Married Becky Lynch Net Worth $8 Million Becky Lynch Eye Color Brown Becky Lynch Hair Color Brown (dyed to Orange) Wrestling Debut 2002 Becky Lynch Mentor The Rock, John Cena Signature Moves Armbar, Bex-Plex, Bexploder Suplex, Diving leg drop, Fisherman’s neckbreaker, Hammerlock Inverted DDT, Four-Leg Clover Finishing Move(s) Dis-arm-her, Manhandle Slam Theme Song / Becky Lynch Song / Becky Lynch Music Celtic Invasion Catchphrases *

Becky Lynch Net Worth & Salary

Lynch is the highest paid women’s star in WWE today. That is right, she earns most among all the women in WWE right now. According to reports from various media sources, she earns $3.1 million per year from WWE. Reports from caknowledge suggest that the NXT Women’s champion’s current net worth is somewhere around $8 million.

Becky Lynch Family

Lynch’s parents got separated when she was only one year old and she was raised by her mother. She was born in Limerick, Ireland and she was brought up in Dublin. Currently, she is married to the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Together they also have a daughter.

Championships and Accomplishments

Becky Lynch is one of the Grand Slam champions of WWE. It is very difficult for women to become a Grand Slam champion in WWE since they had to win a lot of titles including the NXT Women’s title and all the main roster Women’s titles. The Incredible Becky Lynch has won it all and she is definitely one of the top stars of the promotion right now.

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Women’s Championship (2 times), WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (4 times, inaugural), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Lita, NXT Women’s Championship (1 time, current), Women’s Royal Rumble (2019), Sixth Women’s Triple Crown Champion, Sixth Women’s Grand Slam Champion, WWE Year-End Awards (3 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CBS Sports – Best Moment of the Year (2018) – Attacking Ronda Rousey on Raw, Wrestler of the Year (2018), WWE Match of the Year (2018) vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair at TLC Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Popular Wrestler (2019), Woman of the Year (2018, 2019), Ranked No. 1 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2019 World Queens of Chaos Championship (1 time) Sports Illustrated – Women’s Wrestler of the Year (2018, 2019) SuperGirls Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Feud of the Year (2015) Team PCB vs. Team B.A.D. vs. Team Bella, Women’s Wrestling MVP (2018, 2019) Records Featured on the first ever women’s WrestleMania main event, winner of the first ever women’s WrestleMania main event, six times WWE Women’s Champion, Women’s Grand Slam Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Lynch is currently married to the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and they started dating in January, 2019. Lynch got pregnant in 2020 and she gave birth to a daughter. The happy couple currently lives in Davenport, Iowa and when they are active in WWE they travel with their little daughter.

Becky Lynch cars – The Irish Lass Kicker has four cars in total right now according to reports from 21 monitoring. She owns a custom Jeep Wrangler worth $35,000, a Dodge Charger R/& worth $41,000, a Chevrolet Silverado worth $45,000, and the most expensive car she has is a Land Rover Range Rover which is worth $91,000.

Personal Information Table

Becky Lynch Real Name / Full Name Rebecca Quin Birth Date 30 January 1987 Becky Lynch Age 36 Relationship Status Married Becky Lynch Zodiac Sign Aquarius Becky Lynch Birthplace Limerick, Ireland Becky Lynch Nationality Irish Becky Lynch Hometown Limerick, Ireland School/College/University Columbia College Chicago, Mount Temple Comprehensive School, Dublin Institute of Technology, Gaiety School of Acting Educational Qualification Degree in Acting Becky Lynch Religion Catholic Becky Lynch Ethnicity Irish Current Residence Davenport, Iowa Hobbies Playing Basketball, Swimming Becky Lynch Tattoo None

Becky Lynch Movies and TV Shows

Lynch might be a top star of WWE but she could not find much success in the world of acting. She did, however, appear in a couple of movies and television shows. Her film debut was in The Marine 6 and it was a movie from WWE Studios. She has also appeared in multiple television series.

Becky Lynch Husband

Lynch’s current husband is none other than the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins who is indeed one of the biggest names in WWE today. He has been active in the professional wrestling world for about two decades and he is a Grand Slam champion in WWE. He has won almost all the possible titles in the promotion.

Main Event Success

Main Event Promotion

Slowly WWE understood her worth and they started to build her as one of the top stars of the whole promotion. By 2018 she established herself as the top star of WWE and now she was on the level of other faces of the promotion. She was even being considered as a megastar of WWE during the time.

Main Eventing WrestleMania 35

During the time Ronda Rousey was really over and WWE was slowly building a dream match between Ronda and Becky. It was almost certain for WrestleMania 35. But for some reason, WWE decided to add Charlotte Flair in this match as well and made it a triple threat match. But this time both WWE RAW and Smackdown Women’s title were on the line with a would take all stipulation.

This was a historic match since this match was scheduled for the main event of WrestleMania 35. This was the first time that a women’s match was featured at an epic event like WrestleMania. So all these three women made history. Ronda Rousey was undefeated until this match where she finally got pinned by Becky Lynch.

That is right, Becky is on the first ever women’s WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 35. During the time there was a chant that became pretty famous among the fans, “Becky Two Belts.” Lynch was defending both titles in separate matches during the time and at Money in the Bank event of the same year, she dropped the SmackDown Women’s championship to Charlotte Flair.

Match with Shayna Baszler, Maternity Leave

At WrestleMania 36 she defended her raw women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler. This title defence was also a mega match and Shayna Baszler was having an amazing push during the time. Becky defeated Baszler at WrestleMania 36 to retain her title but she relinquished her Championship after the event because she had to take maternal leave.

Return, Feud with Bianca Belair

She made her return at SummerSlam 2021 where she challenged Bianca Belair for The Smackdown Women’s Championship. Becky defeated Bianca in only 26 seconds and this was the beginning of her heel run for the first time on the main roster of WWE. The feud between Becky and Bianca continued for a year and ultimately, Becky lost the feud and it ended at SummerSlam 2022.

Feud with Bayley, NXT Women’s Champion, Grand Slam

After SummerSlam 2022, Becky turned babyface again and she had various feuds with the likes of Bayley and Trish Stratus. She won all of these feuds and they were pretty exciting too. Recently she challenged for the NXT Women’s Championship and she won it. With this victory, Becky became the sixth woman in WWE to become a Grand Slam. We hope she keeps on doing what she does best.

Iconic Quotes From Becky Lynch

“I wasn’t born to be champion – I fought to be champion.”

“I think we have the best women’s division on Smackdown Live. But, I miss Charlotte like a son of a gun. She’s my favorite person to be in the ring with. She’s the most incredible talent, and she keeps improving. When you’ve got a talent like that who’s always stepping up their game, it always keeps you stepping up your game.”

“It’s so important just to be true to yourself and to own your own character and take responsibility for it, and speak up and say, This isn’t right; this isn’t me.’ It’s a great lesson, not just in wrestling but in life. If you’re not feeling something that’s true to your heart… everybody’s gotta be true.”

“When I was drafted to Smackdown, I was like, ‘Hell yes, I’m going to captain this ship.’ Then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, you’re losing your best friend and travel partner and the person you enjoy having matches with the absolute most.’ That’s Charlotte. We travel together, and she is my best friend.”

“Someone told me, ‘When you go see Pearl Jam, it’s going to be a spiritual experience,’ and it was. It was my first time seeing them live, and I’ve been a lifelong fan. Eddie Vedder’s voice is a million times better live, and I couldn’t believe the passion he put into every single song.”

“Everybody has that thing about them that makes them special, and sometimes we try to dull it down or we don’t always want to expose it, and maybe we’ve been taught that way or whatever. It’s just a matter of letting it out and letting it go and letting people in on it.”

“My life changed completely. It’s crazy now. It’s kind of gone from striving and wondering and being confused and being lost to just feeling like the most blessed person in the world – just happy to wake up every day, happy to get on a plane every time. Just couldn’t be happier with life, really.”

“I quit wrestling in 2006 because I just got lost. My mom didn’t want me wrestling. I was wondering if I was going to make it in wrestling; I got injured in a match. I was 19. I was away from home, living in Florida, and I just got lost. I couldn’t face it, so I stepped away.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Becky Lynch

Lynch is indeed one of the biggest names in WWE women’s division and she has produced multiple top feuds throughout the years. Among some of the recent feuds, Bianca Belair turned out to be one of the top Rivals of Becky. They had a few that continued for a year and it was really fun. Becky did an excellent job providing a lift for the EST of WWE.

She also had excellent feuds with Bayley and Trish Stratus. Both of the feuds were really fun and she won both of them. But the biggest rival of her WWE career has to be none other than good old friend Charlotte Flair. The duo feuded with each other many times and every time they got into the ring together, they created history. Becky also had excellent feuds with the likes of Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss.

Becky Lynch Injury

Becky suffered a separated shoulder injury at WrestleMania 22 during her mega match with Bianca Belair. This was a big moment since she turned babyface after her defeat in this match. He made her return to WWE after a number of months and started a new feud with former three times WWE Women’s champion Bayley and her Damage CTRL.

Other Details

Lynch aka Rebecca Quin has a Graduation degree in acting and she got it from the Dublin Institute of Technology. She has also attended Columbia College Chicago and the Gaiety School of Acting. She also studied philosophy, history and politics at University College Dublin. But the current NXT Women’s Champion said she ‘really hated it’ and dropped out.

Becky Lynch Salary $3.1m Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Make-A-Wish, the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Connor’s Cure

Social Media Accounts

The former six times WWE Women’s Champion is active on both Twitter and Instagram with her verified accounts. Her verified account on Twitter has a total of following of 2.3 million and she has a total following of 5.8 million people. To stay connected with her, click on these links; Becky Lynch Twitter, Becky Lynch Instagram.

Becky Lynch Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % ChickFight 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) NWA 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 47 (45.19%) 2 (1.92%) 55 (52.88%) SHIMMER 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) WWE 353 (62.70%) 21 (3.73%) 189 (33.57%) TOTAL 407 (60.12%) 23 (3.40%) 247 (36.48%)

Becky Lynch Manager

Becky has mostly been a loan wolf in WWE and she has not worked with any manager in the promotion so far. Of course she had been managed by a several number of stars occasionally. When she teamed up with Lita recently, she got managed by the WWE Hall of Famer during her single matches. We would hope to see Becky having a regular manager in the future.

FAQS

Q. When did Becky Lynch start wrestling?

A. Becky Lynch started working in 2002

Q. How tall is Becky Lynch in feet?

A. Becky Lynch is 5’6” tall in feet

Q. Who is Becky Lynch manager?

A. Becky Lynch does not have any manager

Q. What is current Becky Lynch song?

A. Becky Lynch uses the song ‘Celtic Invasion’

Q. Who is Becky Lynch mother?

A. Becky Lynch’s mother was Anne Quin

Q. Who is Becky Lynch father?

A. Becky Lynch’s father was Ken Quin

Q. Who is currently Becky Lynch boyfriend?

A. Becky Lynch is currently married to WWE Superstar and the World Heavyweight Champion of the promotion Seth Rollins

Q. Who is Becky Lynch brother?

A. Becky Lynch’s brother’s name is Richy and he was also a wrestler. He worked under the ring name of Gonzo de Mondo

Q. How much is Becky Lynch worth?

A. Becky Lynch’s net worth is something around $8m

Q. How many times Becky Lynch won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Becky Lynch had been a six times WWE Women’s Champion

Q. Becky Lynch featured in the main event of which WrestleMania?

A. Lynch featured on the main event WrestleMania 35