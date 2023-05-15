WWE Raw star and a former six times WWE Women’s champion Becky Lynch who is also the winner of the first ever women’s main event of WrestleMania recently talked about her desire to win the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match that is scheduled for July. She also looked back at the famous cash in of her husband Seth Rollins.

The Money in the Bank cash in of Seth Rollins is considered the best ever Money in the Bank cash in WWE history. This amazing ladder match is in existence for more than 18 years and there had been so many cash ins over the years, some were really good and some were pretty terrible.

Becky Lynch Discusses Upcoming Money In The Bank Event, “I Do Want To Win”

For example the latest cash in of Austin theory last year was considered as the worst ever cash in WWE history for so many reasons. But we will discuss this in a different story. Over the years, the first ever Money in the Bank cash in that took place in 2006 was considered the best ever. It’s cemented The Rated R superstar as a top name.

But the cash in of Seth Rollins surpassed all the glory in Money in the Bank history. It was not only the best but the most shocking as well. This was the only cash in in WrestleMania history, this was also the first world title win for Seth Rollins. It has been 8 years, still, no cash in has ever matched the glory of this one.

Becky Lynch Vs. Rhea Ripley Would Have Been A Dream Feud

This year WWE will organize Money in the Bank once again, and Becky Lynch remains one of the favourites to win the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Everyone is waiting to see the dream feud between Becky and Rhea Ripley. Becky winning Money in the Bank and cashing it in on the Nightmare would be an excellent way to start this dream feud.

“I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it’s all said and done, and also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I’ve been trying to get her for years. She’s been dodging me.Every single Money in the Bank match I’ve been in, I’ve always been the second last person. We’re talking four Money in the Bank madder match, I’ve been the second last person.

“I don’t think anyone can and I don’t think there’s a point in trying. That’s going to go down as the greatest cash in in history, and I’m quite alright to let him have that one. Maybe I can come fairly close.”

