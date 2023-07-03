Last Saturday at Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The deadly MMA duo entered the match as the favourite and everybody was expecting to see this team would dominate the women’s Tag Team division for a number of months more.

However, Shayna Baszler shocked the entire world when she attacked Ronda Rousey during the match and beat her down pretty badly. Ronda was pretty much out after this surprise attack and it was not very difficult for the challenger to pin The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Behind Closed Doors: The Secret Story behind Shayna Baszler’s Unexpected Turn on Ronda Rousey

The fans expected the feud is coming but nobody expected it could be booked so early. Definitely they are planning a match between the duo at Summerslam which is scheduled for next month. But why was it booked so early? Dave Meltzer revealed the actual reason when he recently spoke on his Wrestling Observer Radio;

“This was always, always, always the plan. It kept getting delayed and then Ronda got hurt and the thing was – and I don’t know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, it might be a little bit after – the deal is that Ronda has a hard out.” Said Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Shayna Baszler Attacks Ronda Rousey At Money In The Bank

“She gave a date, ‘This is my last date.’ Cause I remember talking to somebody there and it’s like, ‘I know they’re going to do this, and I guess, make the big match for WrestleMania.’ And it’s like, ‘No, her hard out is…’ – they didn’t give me the date but it’s long before WrestleMania.”

“This was the latest they could go. Yeah, they wanted a long title reign to build it up and to do the whole thing where you can see the stuff coming, the little teases and everything. They didn’t have time. Things just got screwed up. Really it was the broken arm that screwed it up more than anything else but that’s what happened.”

If Ronda Rousey is actually leaving WWE soon after this match, Shayna Baszler should definitely be winning this upcoming big match. Baszler is a very talented athlete but WWE never pushed her properly. Hopefully, she finally gets the main event push she deserves and Ronda Rousey would do a good job promoting her.

H/T – Wrestling Observer