Beth Phoenix is a semi retired American Professional wrestler who mostly wrestled in WWE and was one of the top stars of the promotions during her time. She had been active in the world of professional wrestling for more than a decade and she has won many prestigious championships throughout the wrestling world. She is also a WWE Hall of Famer.

Beth Phoenix Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Phoenix is 5’7″ and she weighs 150 lbs. She was born on November 24, 1980 and currently she is 42 year old. She stopped wrestling on a regular basis at a very young age but she makes sporadic appearances in WWE and also wrestles occasionally. One of her recent appearances took place at Elimination Chamber of earlier this year.

Beth Phoenix: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Beth Phoenix Early Life

Phoenix was born on November 24, 1980. Elmira, New York is the place where Beth Phoenix born. She was raised by Polish parents. She fell in love with wrestling at the age of 11 only and growing up she admired Bret Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, Owen Hart, and Ted DiBiase as her favorite wrestlers. She was also pretty successful in amateur wrestling.

Beth Phoenix is an American Professional wrestler who is Semi retired from in ring action. She mostly earned her fame in WWE and she has also won multiple championships in the promotion. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in class of 2017. She still makes some sporadic appearances in the promotion.

Beth Phoenix WWE Debut

Phoenix signed with WWE in 2004 and started working on Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development Territory of the promotion during the time. In 2006 she made her main roster debut attacking Mickie James and starting a feud with her. She worked on the main roster for 1 year and was sent back to the Ohio Valley Wrestling once again in 2007.

Professional Wrestling Career

Independent Circuit

Phoenix started training for professional wrestling in 2001 and she made her in ring debut on the same year. She worked on all over the independent circuit during her early days and she was quite successful on the independent circuit. She won some championships from the independent circuit as well.

Early Days in WWE, OVW

In 2004 she signed a professional contract with WWE and she started working the development territory of the promotion which was Ohio Valley Wrestling. She spent a couple of years on OVW and did an excellent job. She has also been a one time OVW Women’s Champion.

First Main Roster Debut, Storyline with Mickie James

In 2006 she made her main roster debut and she attacked Mickie James for “ruining her life.” She had a very good storyline with James upon joining the main roster. She was doing a very good job but only after a number of months she picked up a very scary fractured mandible injury which sidelined are from action for a number of months.

Back to OVW and Return to the Main Roster

Upon returning from injury, she was sent back to OVW again where she remained active for one more year. In 2007, she returned to WWE again, this time as a heel. She teamed up with Jillian Hall to take on the team of Candice Michelle and Mickie James. She continued the great work and at SummerSlam event of the same year, she won an inter promotional Divas Battle Royal.

First Women’s Championship

At No Mercy event, she defeated Candice Michelle to win her first WWE Women’s Championship. Upon her first return to the main roster of WWE, she has always been treated as one of the top stars of the women’s division of the promotion. She made back to back histories and she had been regarded as the Glamazon.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Beth Phoenix Beth Phoenix Nick Names The Glamazon Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Beth Phoenix Height 5’7” Beth Phoenix Weight 150 lbs. Relationship Status Married Beth Phoenix Net Worth $4 Million Beth Phoenix Eye Color Blue Beth Phoenix Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2001 Beth Phoenix Mentor * Signature Moves Pendulum backbreaker, Military press drop/slam, Slingshot suplex Finishing Move(s) Glam Slam Theme Song / Beth Phoenix Song / Beth Phoenix Music Glamazon Catchphrases *

Beth Phoenix Net Worth & Salary

Reports suggest that Phoenix has a net worth of $4 million dollar. Her husband, Edge who is a WWE legend and Hall of Famer has a net worth of $14 million as per reports so together their net worth becomes something around $18 million. Phoenix is retired from wrestling but she makes sporadic appearances and her annual compensation from WWE is around $300,000.

Beth Phoenix Family

Phoenix was born on November 24, 1980 in Elmira, New York. She was raised by a Polish parents. Currently she is married to WWE Hall of Fame and former eleven times WWE World Champion Edge. The couple got married in 2016 and together they have two daughters. Currently the happy couple lives in Ashville, North Carolina.

Championships and Accomplishments

Phoenix has won multiple major promotions from all over the world of professional wrestling including the biggest of them all, WWE. She had been one of the biggest stars of her time and she has won multiple championships in the promotion including a total of three reigns of the Women’s Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Divas Championship (1 time), WWE Women’s Championship (3 times), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2017), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Cauliflower Alley Club – Women’s Wrestling Award (2015) FNW Cruiserweight Championship (1 time) George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Frank Gotch Award (2015), Class of 2019 Glory Championship (1 time) OVW Women’s Championship Pro Wrestling Illustrated Ranked No. 2 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2008 and 2012 Records Second ever woman wrestler to participate in Royal Rumble, four times WWE Women’s Champion including one Divas title reign

Personal life & Lifestyle

Phoenix married Joey Knight in 2001 and together they almost lived for a decade. Knight is the member of the famous Tag Team The All-Knighters. Which had been a tag team of the independent circuit. It is not much famous but they managed to win some Tag Team Championships from the indies. The couple got divorced in 2010.

Personal Information Table

Beth Phoenix Real Name / Full Name Elizabeth Kociański Birth Date November 24, 1980 Beth Phoenix Age 42 Relationship Status Married Beth Phoenix Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Beth Phoenix Birthplace Elmira, New York Beth Phoenix Nationality American Hometown Elmira, New York School/College/University Notre Dame High School, Canisius University Educational Qualification No information available yet Beth Phoenix Religion Christianity Beth Phoenix Ethnicity Caucasian Current Residence Asheville, North Carolina Beth Phoenix Hobbies Swimming, watching movies, listening to music Beth Phoenix Tattoo None

Beth Phoenix Movies and TV Shows

Phoenix did not appear in any movies yet, neither were any mentionable television shows in which she appeared. She did, however, appeared on multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a video game was in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009.

Beth Phoenix Husband

Phoenix is currently married to Adam Copeland who is the famous by the name of Edge. He is a WWE Hall of Famer and a former 11 times WWE World Champion. He has been active in the wrestling world since the 1990s and he is considered one of the biggest legends of the business. Phoenix and Edge got married in 2016 and together they have two daughters.

Creating History, Retirement, And Return

Royal Rumble Match 2010

In 2010, Phoenix made another history when she appeared in the Royal Rumble match. She became the second ever woman to enter the Royal Rumble match. She also eliminated the Great Khali from this match. Even though she could not survive in the match for long but her appearance is still remembered.

Retirement

She remained active in the women’s division until 2012 and she did multiple feuds with some of the top stars of the time. She had also won both the women’s championship and Divas Championship during the time. In 2012 not only she decide to leave WWE but she also left wrestling. She was pretty young when she left the business.

In September, 2019, she revealed that she was “really frustrated with where the women were at from a company standpoint, and the investment that was being made in us. I felt in my heart I had done my best, and I’d try hard to change things but, at some point, I just got frustrated.” She said. (H/T – Wikipedia)

Return to Action

In 2017 she returned to the promotion when she got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She also started commentary on a part time basis. She even returned to in ring action. She teamed up with her real life best friend Natalya and together they were known as the Divas of Doom. They even challenged for the Tag Team Championship even though they failed to win.

Teaming up with Edge

Last year she made another return to team up with her husband Edge. The Rated R Superstar was having a feud Finn Balor and his own creation the Judgement Day. Phoenix returned to help her husband against Rhea Ripley. At Elimination Chamber, Phoenix teamed up with Edge to take on the team of Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Phoenix and Edge won this match.

Iconic Quotes From Beth Phoenix

“I had one little brother and I would use him as a scapegoat to get us games. Obviously, I would get the more girly toys like dolls and Barbies, yadda, yadda, yadda. But I really wanted video games or action figures or something so I would send him to ask mom, ‘Hey, I want this video game’ when it was really we wanted this video game.”

“A boy on the team, who shall remain nameless, constantly picked on me during practice. I bided my time, and when I had the chance to wrestle him, I took every advantage I could. I bent fingers, dug my nails into his skin and rammed my elbow into various, tender, parts of him. I basically beat him down in front of the whole team.”

“My parents wanted me to protect myself and have something to fall back on. I even remember reading a quote from Razor Ramon in WWF magazine where he talked about the importance of getting an education if you wanted to pursue a career in pro wrestling.”

“For a long time when I was working to get a job and in OVW to create an image to get hired by WWE, they kept saying, ‘we’re looking for the next Trish Stratus. We want that look – that beautiful, feminine fitness model that kicks butt, and you just don’t fit the mold.’ That was holding me back for so long.”

“As far as the experience level of some of the WWE divas, there are girls who get rushed along in the process. They’re beautiful and we want to get them on TV as soon as possible. Sometimes that doesn’t leave for a lot of time for wrestling training.”

“The challenge with WWE was keeping up with the schedule and trying to stay healthy and uninjured during that time. Now, with motherhood, the biggest responsibility is trying to protect this little baby and care for her and her needs.”

“The first time I won a medal at a female wrestling tournament, all of the other girls there had coaches and family members cheering them on. I went in alone, said nothing, wrestled three girls and beat three girls – convincingly.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Beth Phoenix

Phoenix did not have a very long career in WWE but in such a short period of time, she had some big feuds with some of the top names of the promotion. Her feud with the team of Laycool is definitely one of the best of her career. The two sides even had stipulated matches which was really uncommon back then for women.

She also had some excellent feuds in the Ohio Valley Wrestling days of her. The biggest rival of her OVW career has to be Katie Lee. Now we need to talk about the best Rival of her career which is undoubtedly Melina. The duo has presented some excellent matches during their time but the most important match must be their clash from One Night Stand 2008 and I Quit match. Such stipulated matches are still pretty uncommon in WWE for women.

Beth Phoenix Injury

Phoenix had a comparatively short career but she had to deal with some gruesome injuries in her wrestling career. One of the biggest one was her mandible injury that she had to deal with during the early days of her career. She was having a match with Victoria in an episode of RAW in 2006 where she picked up the injury.

Other Details

Apart from Professional wrestling, Phoenix had a successful career in amateur wrestling as well. Before joining the world of road wrestling she was active in amateur wrestling and she had been North-East Wrestling Women’s Champion (1999) and New York State Fair Women’s Champion (1999).

Beth Phoenix Salary $300,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors No information available Charity Eblen Charity

Social Media Accounts

The former three times WWE Women’s Champion is active on both Twitter and Instagram with his verified accounts. His verified account on Twitter has a total of following of 1 million and he has a total following of 822k people. To stay connected with him, click on these links; Beth Phoenix Twitter, Beth Phoenix Instagram.

Beth Phoenix Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % CHIKARA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) OVW 40 (45.98%) 1 (1.15%) 46 (52.87%) SHIMMER 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWE 172 (52.12%) 3 (0.91%) 155 (46.97%) TOTAL 215 (50.95%) 4 (0.95%) 203 (48.10%)

Beth Phoenix Manager

Phoenix never had a regular manager but he had been managed by multiple personalities throughout the time. While allying with Santino Marella, she used to get managed by the two times former IC champion during her matches. Among her recent time, she had been managed by Natalya and the Hall of Famer Edge who is also her husband.

