Bio

Bianca Belair is an American Professional wrestler who is under contract with WWE right now. She has not worked anywhere else outside of WWE since she started her career directly in the promotion. Currently she is one of the biggest names of WWE and definitely one of the biggest attractions of the promotion. She is also a former multi times WWE Women’s Champion.

Bianca Belair Height, Weight, Age & More:

Belair’s billed height in WWE is 5’7″ and her billed weight is 165 lbs. She was born on April 9, 1989 and currently the former three times WWE Women’s Champion is 34 year old. She is active in WWE since 2016 and she had been extremely successful in WWE from the very first day of joining the main roster.

Bianca Belair: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

WWE Bianca Belair Early Life

Belair was born on April 9, 1989. Knoxville, Tennessee is the place where Bianca Belair. Before joining the world of wrestling, Belair had been successful in many Sports such as Track and Field. She had an excellent record in the mentioned Sport. She was also a CrossFit competitor as well as a powerlifter. But unfortunately she was forced to abandon her CrossFit career due to intercostal chondritis.

Who is Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is an American Professional wrestler and a famous WWE star. She is also a fitness and figure competitor. She is active in WWE for over seven years and currently she is one of the biggest names of the promotion. She has been a multi times WWE Women’s champion and currently she is active on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Bianca Belair WWE Debut

Belair find a professional contract with WWE back in April 2016 and made her WWE debut during a life event of the same year during a live event. She made her in ring debut in September 2016 in a losing effort to Aliyah. She made her television debut in May 2017 as a participant in a battle royal where she got eliminated by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

Professional Wrestling Career

Getting Discovered by Mark Henry

Belair joined the wrestling world soon after her Crossfit career ended. She was already pretty successful before joining the world of wrestling. She was a recruit of professional wrestling Legend Mark Henry who was well aware of her Crossfit career. Belair got to sign a professional contract with WWE after two tryouts. She signed with the promotion in 2016 and she made a WWE debut on the same year.

Wrestling Debut

She made her in ring debut in September 2016 in a losing effort against Aliyah. Her first televised appearance was in May 2017 where she participated in a no. 1 contender’s Battle Royal. She got eliminated by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce from this match. Soon she got the opportunity to participate in the inaugural Mae Young Classic but got eliminated in the second round.

Success in NXT, Undefeated Streak

She started an undefeated streak in the NXT by defeating some of the biggest names of the NXT during the time including the likes of Lacey Evans, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Deonna Purrazzo. She had an excellent run in the NXT, she kept on winning matches, even though she could never win any Championship in the NXT.

She lost her undefeated streak by the hands of Mia Yim on May 29. She kept on competing for the NXT Women’s championship but she could never win it. She also had some excellent feuds in the NXT. The current Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was one of the biggest rivals of her in the NXT. WWE fans are waiting for them to get a new feud on the main roster.

Setting Record at Women’s Royal Rumble

One of the early strong bookings she received was at the Royal Rumble event of 2019 during the women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2019 as the entry number 2 and set a record of eliminating eight women from the match. Are record still stands as the highest number of eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match tied with Shayna Baszler.

Further Success in the NXT

Before making her main roster debut, she faced a number of defeats at the hands of some of the biggest names like Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. She challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland in a losing effort. Her final match before her main roster debut was against Flair which she also lost.

Main Roster Debut

She made her main roster debut at WrestleMania 36 as a babyface. She appeared during a clash in which The Street Profits were involved. The famous Tag Team was getting beaten down by Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and Zelina Vega. Belair appeared during the fight to save the Street Profits. Needless to say, Montez Ford who is a member of The Street Profits is her husband.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Bianca Belair Bianca Belair Nick Names The EST of WWE Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Bianca Belair Height 5’7” Bianca Belair Weight 165 lbs. Relationship Status Married Bianca Belair Net Worth $5 Million Bianca Belair Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2016 Mentor Mark Henry Bianca Belair Signature Moves Powerslam, Military press slam, Delayed Vertical Suplex, Spear Finishing Move(s) K.O.D. (Kiss of Death) Theme Song / Bianca Belair Song / Bianca Belair Music Watch Me Shine Catchphrases *

Bianca Belair Net Worth & Salary

Belair is indeed one of the top stars of WWE right now. She is also one of the highest paid stars among women right now. According to reports from various media sources, the former three times WWE Women’s champion earns something around $550,000 per year from WWE. Sources also claim that her current net worth is somewhere around $5 million right now.

Bianca Belair Family

Belair was born on April 9, 1989 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Leonard Blair and Travonda Blair. Belair also has four siblings; Jeffery, Leonard Jr., Jermaine, and Jasta. She is currently married to WWE superstar and former two times WWE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford who is also one half of the famous WWE Tag Team the Street Profits.

Championships and Accomplishments

Belair might have been one of the top stars of WWE right now but he could not win many championships yet. She did not work anywhere else outside of WWE and she has always been on the main event level after joining the main roster and her focus always remained on the main event titles. She has also won the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2021.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Championship (2 times), WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (1 time), Women’s Royal Rumble (2021), Bumpy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ESPN – Female wrestler of the year (2022) ESPY Awards – Best WWE Moment (2021) – Belair and Sasha Banks make history as the first Black women to main event WrestleMania New York Post – Female Wrestler of the Year (2022) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Woman of the Year (2022), Ranked No. 1 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2021 Slam Wrestling Awards – Best WWE Female (2022) Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 9 in the top 10 women’s wrestlers in 2018, Ranked No. 3 in the top 10 wrestlers in 2021 and 2022 Records Longest reigning WWE (RAW) Women’s Champion, also the shortest reigning champion, 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, three times WWE Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Belair’s father Leonard Blair was a member of a band called Blair Brothers. She is extremely close to her family. She belongs to an extremely well reputed family. Her grandfather Edward G. High was a professor and chairman of biochemistry at Meharry Medical College and her great-grandfather Edward N. Toole was the first licensed African American electrician in Durham, North Carolina.

Personal Information Table

Bianca Belair Real Name / Full Name Bianca Nicole Blair Birth Date April 9, 1989 Bianca Belair Age 34 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Knoxville, Tennessee Nationality American Hometown Knoxville, Tennessee School/College/University Austin-East High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Bianca Belair Ethnicity Black Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Not publicly known yet Bianca Belair Tattoo *

Bianca Belair Movies and TV Shows

Belair did not appear in any movies or television series yet but the way her popularity is rising among the WWE fans, we can definitely expect her to appear in movies and television series in the near future. Apart from Professional wrestling, he has earned massive success in other Sports categories as well.

Bianca Belair Husband

Belair is currently married to WWE superstar Montez Ford who is a former two times WWE Tag Team Champion. The couple got engaged in 2017 and got married in 2018. Ford had two children from his previous marriage and Belair is the stepmother of them. She does not have any biological child of her at this moment. Ford is currently active on WWE SmackDown.

Main Roster Success

Strong Booking in the Main Roster

Belair has always been treated as one of the top stars of WWE upon joining the main roster. She also participated in the Survivor Series Classic Tag Team elimination match where she received and extremely from booking. But WWE was planning something really big for her, something really, really big.

Royal Rumble 2021

At Royal Rumble 2021, she entered number 3 during the women’s Royal Rumble match and created history when she survived in the Rumble match for nearly an hour and also won the match. She earned the right to challenge a champion of her choice at WrestleMania 37. It was a huge accomplishment and she was receiving extreme amount of fan support.

Main Eventing WrestleMania 37, SmackDown Women’s Champion

She decided to challenge Sasha Bank for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37. Both of them created history when the main evented night one of WrestleMania 37. Belair defeated Banks at WrestleMania 37 to win her first major Championship in WWE which is the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Feuds with Sasha Banks and Bayley

She had been an excellent champion and she had two big rivals after becoming the champion, one was of course Sasha Banks and the other one was Bayley. Unfortunately both of the feuds remained incomplete since both of the former Champions got injured. She was scheduled to defend her title against a heel Sasha Banks. Unfortunately Banks got injured again and he missed the clash.

Feud with Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion

Banks was replaced by the returning megastar Becky Lynch. It took only 26 seconds for Becky Lynch to beat Bianca Belair and take SmackDown Women’s title away. This decision was massively criticized as the fans were intimidated that it might be a potential burial for Belair. But fortunately, it was just the beginning of a new feud and this duo had a long way to go.

Their feud continued for a complete year and without any doubt, Belair was the clear winner of this feud. Defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and she finally ended the rivalry by defeating at SummerSlam 2022. It is definitely one of the best feuds of Belair’s whole career.

Feud with Bayley, Longest Reigning WWE RAW Women’s champion

As soon as her feud with Becky Lynch ended, she restarted her incomplete feud with Bayley. This time Bayley had backup in the form of Damage CTRL. The fuel continued for a number of month and once again it was not very difficult for Belair to take down Bayley. Overall he was enjoying best Championship reign of her career.

Recent Success

She went on to become the longest reigning WWE RAW Women’s champion and had a reign of over 400 days. Finally she dropped the championship to Asuka at Night of Champions. Once again she won the title back at SummerSlam but Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to take the Championship away from her just after she won. So Belair became the WWE star to hold the WWE Women’s championship for the longest and shortest time period. She is still active on WWE SmackDown.

Iconic Quotes From Bianca Belair

“In high school, I was probably 155 – I wanted to run fast and get a scholarship, so, it was drilled in me that if you lose weight, you’ll run faster. So, I went on a diet – I did lose weight, but then I hit a plateau where I couldn’t lose any more weight. So, I started throwing my food up, so I became bulimic.”

“I feel like I have a very strong character, I’m super talented and the possibilities are endless for Bianca Belair. She’s somebody who can stand on her own and have a very successful, long career but at the same time I have no problem being paired with my husband in any shape or form because it’s a part of who I am.”

“I did gymnastics, I wanted to be like Dominique Dawes. But the good think about role models is that you don’t just have them when you are kid. My role models from WWE came when I was older. When I was 27, my role models from WWE became Jacqueline and Beth Phoenix.”

“Growing up, people always told me my name had a ring to it. People always remembered my name and so I wanted to think of something that was very similar to it. I just stuck an ‘E’ between the ‘B’ and the ‘L,’ made it from Bianca Blair to Bianca Belair. That’s where that name came from.”

“I always say that one of my main goals – I look up to the Four Horsewomen. When I was in NXT, I remember just looking at the Four Horsewomen and standing in in the locker room thinking like, Wow, they used to be here in the same spot that I’m at, and now they’re on Raw, and they’re on SmackDown. They’re doing these amazing things.”

“I’m always talking about how representation is such an important thing – it’s not just a request, it’s a requirement – it needs to happen. So, to be a part of representation and to go down in the history books as the first African-American woman to win, and the second African-American to win the Royal Rumble is an honor.”

“When I came to NXT I didn’t know anything. It’s an amazing place to be and no matter how long you are there there’s always gonna instill something in you that can ignite you the fire in you and help you to succeed no matter where you’re at.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Bianca Belair

Belair did not have a very long career in WWE yet but she already had some excellent rivalries in her career. One of the biggest rivals of her career was non other than The Man Becky Lynch. It started at SummerSlam 2021 and continued till SummerSlam 2022. Becky Lynch did an amazing job of lifting Belair as one of the top stars of WWE.

Apart from Becky Lynch, Bayley had also been a big Rival of Belair. The feud remained unfinished in 2021 but it ended clearly in 2022 and Bayley also provided an excellent boost for Belair. Sasha Banks had also been excellent rival of her but unfortunately this excellent rivalry could never see an end. We seriously wish to see a continuation of the dream rivalry in the future.

Bianca Belair Injury

Belair did not suffer many injuries in her WWE career, thankfully. Recently he is out of action with a knee injury that he suffered during her latest rivalry with the current WWE Women’s champion Iyo Sky. But there are reports that suggest that it is not a real injury but kayfabe. So her fans need not to worry about it.

Other Details

Belair has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance as a playable character in a video game was in WWE 2K19. Since then she has appeared on each and every WWE video game until the latest one WWE 2K23. She will definitely appear in the upcoming WWE video games as well.

Bianca Belair Salary $550,000 Brand Endorsements C4 Energy, WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Make-a-Wish foundations

Social Media Accounts

Bianca Belair is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of her in Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 1.5 million people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Bianca Belair Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 92 (47.42%) 7 (3.61%) 95 (48.97%) WWE 184 (70.50%) 10 (3.83%) 67 (25.67%) TOTAL 276 (60.66%) 17 (3.74%) 162 (35.60%)

Bianca Belair Manager

Belair had been a solo wrestler in truecense and she has a never been managed by any wrestler on the main roster of WWE. He did not work as a Tag Team wrestler in WWE either, so we did not get to see her getting managed by anyone. But we can definitely expect her to get a manager in the near future in WWE.

FAQS

Q. When did Bianca Belair start wrestling?

A. Bianca Belair started working in 2016

Q. How tall is Bianca Belair in feet?

A. Bianca Belair is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Bianca Belair manager?

A. Bianca Belair does not have any manager right now, she never had any regular manager right now

Q. What is current Bianca Belair song?

A. Bianca Belair uses the song ‘Watch Me Shine’

Q. Who is Bianca Belair mother?

A. Bianca Belair’s mother was Travonda Blair

Q. Who is Bianca Belair father?

A. Bianca Belair’s father was Leonard Blair

Q. Who is currently Bianca Belair boyfriend?

A. Bianca Belair is currently married to WWE star and former two times WWE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford

Q. Who is Bianca Belair brother?

A. Bianca Belair has four siblings in total

Q. How much is Bianca Belair worth?

A. Bianca Belair’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Bianca Belair won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Bianca Belair had been a three times WWE Women’s Champion

Q. In which year Bianca Belair won the women’s Royal Rumble match?

A. Belair won the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2021