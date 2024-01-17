Bio

Big E is an American Professional wrestler who has mostly worked in WWE and he has been one of the top stars of the promotion. He has won multiple prestigious championships in the promotion including the WWE Championship and multiple other shop Championships. Currently, he is out of action with a neck injury.

Big E Height, Weight, Age & More:

Ewen’s excellent physique had been one of the biggest advantages to earn the ultimate success in his professional wrestling career. The billed height of Ewen is 5’11” and his billed weight is 285 lbs. He was born on March 1, 1986 and currently, the former WWE World Champion is 37 year old.

Big E: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Big E Early Life

Ewen was born on March 1, 1986 and currently, he is 37 year old. Tampa, Florida is the place where Big E born. He was the son of Eltore and Margaret Ewen. He attended multiple schools and Universities and his dream was to become a professional American footballer. But an unfortunate injury ended his dream and then he shifted his goal to professional wrestling.

Who is Big E

Big E is a 37 year old American Professional wrestler who has worked in WWE throughout his professional and won multiple prestigious championships like the WWE Championship and WWE Intercontinental Championship. He is also a member of the famous WWE, The New Day.

Big E WWE Debut

Ewen made his main roster debut in December 2012. John Cena was having a mixed tag team match where he teamed up with Vickie Guerrero to take on the team of Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee. At the end of the match, Cena locked Ziggler in the STF submission move, and Lee brought Ewen in the form of Big E Langston. He attacked Cena and beat him down to save Ziggler from suffering a submission defeat.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, FCW

Ewen wanted to be an American footballer at first, but injuries ended his dream of becoming an American footballer. After that, he tried his luck in professional wrestling and he started training Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009 which was the development territory of WWE back in both days.

Success in FCW

He started his career under the ring name of Big E Langston. He remained active on the development territories of WWE for 3 years before joining the main roster. He had been pretty successful in Florida Championship Wrestling as he won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship with Calvin Raines.

NXT Champion

He also worked in NXT during the early days of the brand and he was the wrestler who dethroned the inaugural NXT Champion Seth Rollins. He had been an excellent NXT Champion and he kept on retaining the Championship for over five months. He won the NXT Championship after making his official main roster debut.

Main roster debut

Ewen made his main roster debut in December 2012 when he attacked John Cena and allied with AJ Lee. Soon he teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and during the early days of his career, he mostly worked as the enforcer of Ziggler. The duo worked as a tag team to and he had been pretty impressive during the early days of his WWE career.

First Intercontinental Championship

On November 2013 he defeated Curtis Axel to win his first major Championship in the main roster of WWE which was the Intercontinental Championship. He retained the championship for over five months before dropping the title to Wade Barrett at the Extreme Rules event of 2014. He was actually stepping towards a bigger milestone.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Big E Big E Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Big E Height 5’11” Big E Weight 285 lbs. Relationship Status Single Big E Net Worth $6 Million Big E Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2009 Mentor * Big E Signature Moves E-Train, Running Body Press, Body Toss, Gorilla Press Slam Finishing Move(s) Big Ending, Stretch Muffler Theme Song / Big E Song / Big E Music Feel the Power Catchphrases *

Big E Net Worth & Salary

Ewen is a former WWE World Champion and he could have been a regular main event star of WWE by today if he did not get injured in 2022. According to reports from various media sources, his current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $6 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $500,000 as his annual salary from WWE.

Big E Family

Ewen was born on March 1, 1986 in Tampa, Florida. His mother was Margaret Ewen and his father was Eltore Ewen. He is of Jamaican and Montserratian descent. He played American football during his school days and he wanted to become a professional American footballer. But an injury forced him to quit his dream and he shifted his attention to professional wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments

Ewen had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in WWE. He has been a WWE World champion, a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion and he has also won loads of Tag Team Championship titles. He is even a WWE NXT Champion. He is also a Triple Crown champion of WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (1 time), NXT Championship (1 time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWE (Raw) Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (6 times) – with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Men’s Money in the Bank (2021), 33rd Triple Crown Champion, WWE Year-End Award (1 time), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Calvin Raines Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Tag Team of the Year (2015, 2016) with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Ranked No. 9 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2022, Ranked No. 8 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020 with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 6 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2021 Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Gimmick (2015) – The New Day, Shad Gaspard/Jon Huber Memorial Award (2020) Records One Time WWE World Champion, 2021 Money in the Bank winner, Eight Times WWE Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Apart from being a famous professional wrestler, Ewen also had an amazing career in powerlifting. He had an excellent record in the mentioned field. He even represented the United States of America internationally. He participated in USAPL U.S. Open Powerlifting Championships in 2010 and in and in USAPL RAW National Powerlifting Championships in 2011. He won both competitions in the 125 kg segment.

Personal Information Table

Big E Real Name / Full Name Ettore Ewen Birth Date March 1, 1986 Big E Age 37 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Pieces Birthplace Tampa, Florida Nationality American Hometown Tampa, Florida School/College/University Tampa Preparatory School, University of Iowa Educational Qualification Graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree Religion Christianity Big E Ethnicity Black Current Residence Los Angeles, California Hobbies Playing Video Games, Watching American Football Big E Tattoo *

Big E Movies and TV Shows

Ewen has appeared in multiple movies and television series in spite of the fact he never considered acting as a professional career. He has appeared as guest stars in most of the movies and television series he appeared in, however, he has appeared in a couple of movies and television series as a main star.

Big E Wife

As of now, Ewen is not married and he is still single according to reports from various media sources. There are no reports on whether he is dating anyone at this moment either. However, it is believed that he had at least one relationship previously, and it was with a TV reporter. The name of the person is still unknown.

Main Event Success, The New Day

The Beginning of The New Day

In July 2014, WWE debuted a new faction named The New Day. The faction was made of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and of course, Big E Langston. By the time his name was shortened to Big E. It was the group of three fun loving guys, and Ewen’s character was completely changed after joining this new faction.

Success with The New Day

The New Day went on to become one of the most successful and popular factions in WWE history. It is still considered one of the best factions in professional wrestling history. Together they have won loads of Tag Team championships. They also brought the concept of all of them being Tag Team Champions after any two of them won the titles.

Return to Singles Career, Second IC Title Run

They also had singles success while being a member of this faction. After having a total of eight Tag Team Championship runs, in July 2020, WWE decided to push Ewen as a singles star once again. They drafted him to SmackDown when the other two New Day members remained on RAW. In December 2020 he won the WWE IC title for the second time.

Money in the Bank Win

He defended the Championship against Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37 and dropped the title as WWE was cooking even a bigger push for him. He went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match in year 2021. In September he returned to RAW to cash in his contract on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE championship.

WWE Champion

This was his first WWE Championship win and he received an excellent push as the WWE champion. He received multiple victories over Bobby Lashley which cemented him as a main event star. He dropped the Championship to Brock Lesnar at Day 1 event of 2022. Unfortunately after dropping the championship, he could never regain his push back.

Current Days

WWE tried their best to push him as a proper main event star while he was holding the WWE Championship. But something went terribly wrong and the fans did not take him seriously. A lot of fans believe that it was his comedy gimmick while being a part of the New Day, and it somehow became a curse. Unfortunately, just before WrestleMania 37, he picked up a severe neck injury, and he is still out of action due to it.

Iconic Quotes From Big E

“I’ve been inspired by some new people, I can say, from different companies and from just different walks of life, who’ve said so many beautiful and kind things to me. The very least I can do, is to do the same for others. Kindness begets more kindness. I want to see more of that.”

“I think a lot of people clamored for me to be a world champion or to be in this position but that I needed to be more serious and fit a certain mold. One of my things as a performer is that what I learned in our journey was, honestly, it was so much more rewarding to do it our way.”

“I’ve taken a lot of pride in that, and not feeling any pressure to yield or to bend to what someone else’s imagination of who I should be is. I’m grateful for that, and I still want to continue to do that. It can sound cliche, ‘be true to yourself,’ but that does mean something.”

“Anyone can look to someone like Ruby Bridges and be inspired. We wanted to emphasize that this really is all of our history and that Black history shouldn’t just be segmented into one month and we just move on. This is a huge part of the fabric of our country.”

“After George Floyd’s murder, we had a conversation on our podcast where the underlying message was about being empathetic. We wanted people just to truly listen. We’re not here to point fingers or label people as racists. I’m here to tell you our experiences and how we feel.”

“For me at least, there’s a need for normalcy when I get home. I’ve always been a homebody. When I get home, it’s just a matter of doing the chores that I need to do to get back on the road and then just plopping down in front of some Netflix or college football. I love college football.”

“When I look around, I see so many incredible Black performers, inside and outside of our company. It feels like a really great time for Black wrestlers, and there are so many Black wrestling fans that I feel are starting to see themselves on screen.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Big E

Ewen had been active on the main roster of WWE for a decade and he had some excellent feuds with some of the biggest names in WWE. During his NXT days, he had an excellent feud with Seth Rollins. You also had excellent tag team feuds as a member of The New Day with the likes of the Usos and The Bar.

Ewen also had amazing singles feuds with some of the top names. Apollo Crews had been one of the big rivals of Ewen. The duo mostly feuded for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Bobby Lashley had also be a big rival of Ewen after WWE decided to give him the much awaited main event push. Ewen received multiple big victories over Bobby Lashley.

Big E Injury

Just before WrestleMania 38, Ewen suffered a severe neck injury at the hands of Ridge Holland. The New Day was supposed to face The Brawling Brutes in a 6 man tag team match at WrestleMania 38 but Ewen got injured and was out of the match. It has been two years and Ewen still has not recovered from the injury. We seriously hope he gets back to action soon.

Other Details

Ewen has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. The first ever WWE video game in which the appeared was WWE 2K14. Since then he has appeared in each and every WWE video game including the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23.

Big E Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Susan G. Komen, Black Lives Matter, and others

Big E Social Media Accounts

Big E is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1 million and his Instagram has a total following of 1.2 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Big E Twitter, Big E Instagram.

Big E Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 82 (57.34%) 2 (1.40%) 59 (41.26%) NXT 29 (90.63%) 1 (3.13%) 2 (6.25%) WWE 513 (57.51%) 12 (1.35%) 367 (41.14%) TOTAL 624 (58.48%) 15 (1.41%) 428 (40.11%)

Big E Manager

Ewen never had any professional manager in his wrestling career but he had been managed by his New Day teammates throughout his wrestling career. The three wrestlers managed each other during their matches on almost every occasion. During his early days on the main roster of WWE, he had been managed by AJ Lee.

FAQS

Q. When did Big E start wrestling?

A. Big E started working in 2009

Q. How tall is Big E in feet?

A. Big E is 5’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is Big E manager?

A. Big E had been thoroughly managed by his The New Day teammates.

Q. What is current Big E song?

A. Big E uses the song ‘Feel The Power’

Q. Who is Big E mother?

A. Big E’s mother was Margaret Ewen

Q. Who is Big E father?

A. Big E’s father was Eltore Ewen

Q. Who is currently Big E girlfriend?

A. Big E is currently single according to reports

Q. Who is Big E brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Big E worth?

A. Big E’s net worth is something around $6m

Q. How many times Big E won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Big E had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion