Billy Gunn is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. He is considered a tag team legend and he has also won major championships from all over the world of wrestling. Currently, he is active in All Elite Wrestling since 2019.

Billy Gunn Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Gunn is 6’4″ and his billed weight is 260 lbs. He had a very attractive physic and it really helped him to become one of the top stars of his time. He was born on November 1, 1963, and currently the former 11 times WWE Tag Team Champion is 60 years old. He is active in All Elite Wrestling at this moment.

Billy Gunn: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Billy Gunn Early Life

Gunn was born on November 1, 1963, and currently, the winner of the King of the Ring tournament of 1999 is 60 years old. Orlando, Florida is the place where Billy Gunn born. Before joining the world of wrestling, he tried to pursue a character in professional Bull Riding. In his mid 20s, he decided to come out of his Bull Riding career and become a professional wrestler.

Who is Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn is a 60 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently active in the famous professional racing promotion named All Elite Wrestling. He has also worked in other major wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling and won major championships from all over the world of wrestling. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in year 2019 as a part of D Generation X.

Billy Gunn WWE Debut

Gunn made his WWE in ring debut in May 1993. On his first appearance he teamed up with his storyline brother Bart Gunn and they had a tag team match with Tony Vadja and Glenn Ruth. Gunn was victorious in his first match in WWE. Their team was famously known as The Smoking Gunns and they kept on working as a team for the next three years.

Professional Wrestling Career

Bull Riding Career

Gunn attempted to pursue a career in Bull Riding at first. When he was in High School, he trained to be a professional Bull Rider. He even started having a stint in professional Bull Riding in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. But during his mid 20s he decided not to go with this career and he decided to become a professional wrestler.

Training and Debut

Gunn decided to receive his training for professional wrestling from Jerry Gray who had been a famous wrestling trainer during the time. He had a long eight year career in the independent circuit of wrestling. He also spent his early days in WCW as an enhancement talent. Gunn had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world.

WWE Debut, The Smoking Gunns

Gunn signed a professional contract with WWE in 1993 and he made his in ring debut in the promotion in May 1993. He started teaming up with Bart Gunn who had been presented as his on screen brother in WWE. Together they were famously known as The Smoking Gunns. They went on to become one of the top tag teams of their time.

Tag Team Success

The Smoking Gunns kept on working as a tag team for the next three years and they had been extremely successful as a tag team. Together they won the WWE Tag Team Championship three times in total and they also worked outside of WWE under the same name. They achieved success outside of WWE during their time and The Smoking Gunns had been one of the top Tag Team during their time.

Famous professional wrestling manager Sunny worked as the manager of The Smoking Gunns. By 1996 the Tag Team ended and the duo feuded with each other. After this feud, Gunn took time off due to an injury and he returned to action by WrestleMania 13 where he was victorious against Flash Funk. Slowly, he was stepping towards a single career.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Billy Gunn Billy Gunn Nick Names Badd Ass, Mr. Ass Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Billy Gunn Height 6’3” Billy Gunn Weight 260 lbs. Relationship Status Married Billy Gunn Net Worth $3 Million Billy Gunn Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1989 Mentor * Billy Gunn Signature Moves Back Body Drop, Cutter, Fallaway Slam, Front Powerslam Finishing Move(s) Gunnslinger, Famouser, One and Only, Missouri Boat Ride Theme Song / Billy Gunn Song / Billy Gunn Music The Gunn Club (AEW), I’ve Got It All, Ass Man (WWE) Catchphrases *

Billy Gunn Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Gunn is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. The former 11 times WWE Tag Team Champion is currently active in All Elite Wrestling since 2019 and he is going pretty strong even at the age of 60. Reports suggest that he earns something around $500,000 as his annual salary in the promotion.

Billy Gunn Family

Gunn was born on November 1, 1963, in Orlando, Florida. There is not enough information available about his past life and he has always been private about his parents. Never disclosed whether he had any siblings in real life either. Bart Gunn had been presented as his brother in WWE, but they are not brothers in real life, similar to the Undertaker and Kane.

Championships and Accomplishments

Gunn had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. He has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. He won a total of 11 WWE Tag Team Championship titles as well as prestigious single titles like the King of the Ring and the Intercontinental Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Hardcore Championship (2 times), WWF Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWF Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Road Dogg, WWF/E Tag Team Championship (10 times) – with Bart Gunn (3), Road Dogg (5) and Chuck (2), King of the Ring (1999), Raw Bowl – with Bart Gunn, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2019) – as a member of D-Generation X Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW World Trios Championship (1 time, current) – with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, APWA American Championship (1 time) BBFW Aruba Championship (1 time), BBFW Aruba Championship Tournament (2012) IWF Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Brett Colt FPW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Road Dogg MCW Rage Television Championship (1 time), MCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with B.G. James NSW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Tag Team of the Year (1998), Tag Team of the Year (2002)[102] with Chuck, Ranked #39 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1999, Ranked #231 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, Ranked #43 of the top 100 tag teams of the “PWI Years” with Road Dogg in 2003 SPW World Heavyweight Championship TWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with B.G. James VCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WPW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Worked Match of the Year (2006) TNA Reverse Battle Royal on TNA Impact! Records King of The Ring 1999, Eleven Times WWE Tag Team Champion, One Time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Two of his sons, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn have also gone on to become famous professional wrestlers. They had been trained by their father and currently, the two brothers are active in All Elite Wrestling. They have even won a number of championships like the AEW World Tag Team Championship together, they also won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

Personal Information Table

Billy Gunn Real Name / Full Name Monty Sopp Birth Date November 1, 1963 Billy Gunn Age 60 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Orlando, Florida Nationality American Hometown Orlando, Florida School/College/University Oviedo High School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Billy Gunn Ethnicity White Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Not known Billy Gunn Tattoo *

Billy Gunn Movies and TV Shows

Gunn started his professional career as a Bull Rider and later he decided to join professional wrestling. He never wanted to become an actor, however, he appeared in a number of movies and television series. He worked in the 2012 movie Double Fury and The Other Guys released in 2010. He also appeared in the famous American Television sitcom Sabrina The Teenage Witch in 2000.

Billy Gunn Wife

Gunn married Tina Tinnell in 1990 who is recognised as his first wife. Two of his sons; Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn, who went on to become professional wrestlers were from his first marriage with Tina Tinnell. They got divorced in 2002. In 2009 Gunn got married again and this time to Paula Sopp. The couple is still living together happily.

Main Event Success

The New Age Outlaws

After starting a singles career in 1997, he had a short feud with “The Road Dogg” Jesse James. Sun they started teaming up and together they were famously known as the New Age Outlaws. During that time, Gunn got a new nickname which was “Bad Ass.” While cutting his iconic promo, Road Dogg used to address Gunn as “The Bad Ass” Billy Gunn.

D Generation X

From one Tag Team to another Tag Team, Gunn was getting specialized in Tag Team wrestling. The New Age Outlaws was the event getting more famous than the Smoking Gunns. Slowly they were aligning with D Generation X and they even became more famous after teaming up with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Singles Success

Meanwhile, WWE decided to establish Gunn as a single competitor and he went on to win the 1999 King of the Ring tournament. But ultimately he did not benefit much from this big victory. In late 2000 he also won the WWE Intercontinental Championship but his Championship run lasted for less than three weeks. Ultimately he could not establish himself as a singles athlete in WWE.

Further Success

But he went on to become one of the top Tag Team wrestlers in WWE as he won the WWE Tag Team championships 11 times in total. From 2001 to 2002 he worked in a different Tag Team with Chuck Palumbo. In 2004 WWE tried to push him as a singles wrestler once again but the experiment failed again. From 2005 to 2009 he spent his career in TNA Wrestling.

Recent Days

He returned to the independent circuit a couple of times and in 2012 he returned to WWE as well to spend three more years in the promotion. In 2019 he was hired by the newly opened professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling and he is still active in the promotion. He is doing pretty good in AEW at the age of 60 and he even won the AEW World Trios Championship one time.

Iconic Quotes From Billy Gunn

“I guess the only thing I really think of, is that when people look back, or think about me, that I just did the best that I could. It really wasn’t all about me. It was about making other people good, or helping other people, or that at least my work was good and not crappy.”

“When I got into this business, I was the worst skeptic of all time. I didn’t grow up wanting to do it. I wasn’t born, and then saw Hulk Hogan or Bruno Sammartino on the TV and went ‘Oh my God! That’s what I want to do with my life!’ I just never did that.”

“For me, a big part of coaching is having a trust for the students that are in your class. If they trust you, and you don’t talk beneath them, you can create an even playing field. Yes, what I say goes, but there has to be an open discussion.”

“Before I got into WWE I was training horses and doing stuff like that, so working out was never a part of my life. Once I got into the WWE, I realized that if I wanted to do this for a while, I had to start training.”

“No matter what people say about our sport, it is definitely grueling. It’s an everyday thing, and it isn’t seasonal. It’s not like we go for a couple months and then we have a couple months off – we go from January 1 to January 1.”

“If you’re under a bunch a stress and you’re in a straight line and you’re not willing to go off, sometimes you gotta wander off and you’re not afraid to fail and you’re willing to explore different avenues, that’s when all the great stuff happens.”

“There were five members of DX, and we all clicked and we all knew our positioning. We all worked together to make something special, and we knew how to feed off each other to make it work.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Billy Gunn

Gunn is active in the wrestling world for more than three decades and he had multiple top rivalries with some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. He mostly worked as a tag team wrestler so he had a lot of Tag Team rivalries too with the likes of Kane and X-Pac and The Hardy Boyz. During his later WWE career, he also had an excellent rivalry with The Shield.

Gunn also had some excellent singles rivalries with various names. One of his early single rivals in WWE was famous Tag Team partner Road Dogg. Later they started working as a team. After he won the King of the Ring tournament of 1999, WWE tried to establish him as a top singles star and he had some excellent singles rivalries. One of his biggest rivalries during this time was against The People’s Champion The Rock.

Billy Gunn Injury

Gunn suffered multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career. In 1996, after The Smoking Gunns team ended, he started having a feud with his Tag Team partner Bart Gunn. In December 1996, the duo was having a match in an episode of RAW. Billy got injured during the match and eventually, the match had to be stopped. He remained out of action for a number of months.

Other Details

Gunn has appeared in loads of WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance dates back to WWF Attitude released in 1999. Since then he has appeared in a lot of WWE video games and his final appearance was in WWE 2K17 which was released in 2016. He did not appear in any WWE video game after that since he joined AEW in 2019. We cannot expect him to appear in any WWE video game in the future as long as he is a part of AEW.

Billy Gunn Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Children’s Welfare and other various charities

Billy Gunn Social Media Accounts

Gunn is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 204K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Billy Gunn Instagram.

Billy Gunn Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) AEW 73 (79.35%) 0 (0.00%) 19 (20.65%) AEW/NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AIW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) APW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Bar Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) BBWF 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DWW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GLCW 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) Heroes & Legends 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) House Of Hardcore 16 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (20.00%) House Of Hardcore/Impact 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWA-MS 7 (70.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (30.00%) IWA-MS/NWA No Limits 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Jericho Cruise 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) LL USA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 7 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 7 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 14 (66.67%) NXT 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) OVW 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) Prestige 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 30 (41.10%) 1 (1.37%) 42 (57.53%) UWF (Carolina) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 5 (62.50%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (37.50%) WCPBTW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WildKat Sports 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCade 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestleCon 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Wrestling Revolver 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WWE 70 (56.00%) 2 (1.60%) 53 (42.40%) WWF 423 (61.57%) 22 (3.20%) 242 (35.23%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WWFX 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 670 (60.85%) 25 (2.27%) 406 (36.88%)

Billy Gunn Manager

Gunn had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. When he worked as a tag team with Bart Gunn, their team was regularly managed by Sunny who had been a famous professional wrestling manager. After he started working as a member of D Generation X, he was managed by his teammates.

FAQS

Q. When did Billy Gunn start wrestling?

A. Billy Gunn started working in 1989

Q. How tall is Billy Gunn in feet?

A. Billy Gunn is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Billy Gunn manager?

A. Billy Gunn had been managed by various names like Sunny and his former Tag Team partners like “The Road Dogg” Jesse James

Q. What is current Billy Gunn song?

A. Billy Gunn uses the song ‘The Gunn Club’ in AEW

Q. Who is Billy Gunn mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Billy Gunn father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Billy Gunn girlfriend?

A. Billy Gunn is currently married to Paula Sopp

Q. Who is Billy Gunn brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Billy Gunn worth?

A. Billy Gunn’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Billy Gunn won the NXT title?

A. Billy Gunn had been a two times NXT Champion