Bobby Lashley: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bobby Lashley is an American Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE. He is a former two times WWE World Champion and also won multiple other top Championship from WWE and all over the world. He is currently active on the Smackdown brand of WWE and is doing an excellent job.

Bobby Lashley Early Life

Lashley is billed at 6’3″ in WWE and he weighs 273 lbs. He has an excellent physique and it is ideal for professional wrestling. He was born on July 16, 1976 in Junction City, Kansas. Currently he is 47 year old. He is definitely one of the biggest stars of WWE today and he has also won a two times WWE World Champion.

Bobby Lashley Height, Weight, Age & More:

Lashley was born on July 16, 1976. Junction City, Kansas is the place where Bobby Lashley born. He had a very difficult childhood. He was the youngest of four siblings as he had three older sisters. They were raised by a single mother who really struggled to speak English and neither she could find a decent job. Lashley joined the wrestling world at a very young age and he always wanted to be a wrestler.

Who is Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is an American Professional wrestler and is a legend of professional wrestling. He is also a former mixed martial artist. He is currently active in WWE and is definitely one of the biggest names in the promotion. Apart from WWE he has worked on various other promotions like TNA Wrestling.

Bobby Lashley WWE Debut

Lashley made his WWE back in 2005. He worked for a number of months in Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE during the time. He made his main roster debut in September 2005 against Simon Dean. He received a very dominant victory over Dean. Before making his television debut, he made a number of dark appearances as well.

Professional Wrestling Career

Wrestling Debut

Lashley made his wrestling debut directly in WWE and upon making his review he received a very strong push. He even ran an undefeated streak. His first opponent was Simon Dean whom he completely destroyed in his first match. He even represented Team Smackdown against Team RAW on the first brand Warfare of WWE at the Survivor Series event 2005.

Lashley became one of the members of Team SmackDown in the mentioned brand warfare match. However, he got eliminated first from this match after he received a Chokeslam from Kane. But lastly kept on receiving strong booking even after this defeat and WWE was building him as a potential main event star.

ECW Champion

In 2006 WWE brought back the famous ECW event December to Dismember as an official ECW event. They organized an ECW championship match inside Elimination Chamber and Lashley went on to win this Elimination Chamber match to win the Championship. This was his first World title win in WWE. During the time, ECW title was treated as a World title.

Feud with Vince McMahon

In 2007 he got into a big feud when he got involved in the Battle of the Billionaire storyline between Vince McMahon and Donald Trump. Lashley represented Donald Trump in this storyline and he defeated Vince McMahon’s representative which had Vince McMahon shaved bald. McMahon’s representative in this storyline and Lashley’s opponent at WrestleMania 23 was Umaga.

After WrestleMania 23, Donald Trump was out of this storyline but Lashley had to meet the wrath of Vince McMahon. He continued a long storyline with the Chairman of WWE. In June he was drafted to Monday Night RAW and because of that, he had to vacate the ECW Championship. After getting drafted to RAW he kept on receiving main event treatment and he challenged for the WWE Championship multiple times.

Release from WWE

Lashley kept on receiving main event level treatment from WWE but in February 2008 his contract expired and it was not renewed. After leaving WWE, he started working on various independent circuit promotions and in 2009 he joined TNA Wrestling. He was extremely successful outside of WWE and he won multiple big Championships.

TNA Wrestling

He had a short run in TNA Wrestling as he was released from the promotion in 2010 but he returned to TNA once again in 2014. He had been treated as a top star in TNA as he won multiple World Heavyweight championships from TNA wrestling. He was also very successful in the independent circuit as well and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the indies.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Bobby Lashley Bobby Lashley Nick Names The Almighty Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Bobby Lashley Height 6’3” Bobby Lashley Weight 273 lbs. Relationship Status Divorced Bobby Lashley Net Worth $5 Million Bobby Lashley Eye Color Black Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 2005 Mentor * Bobby Lashley Signature Moves Running powerslam, Fallaway slam, Shoulder block, Suplex Finishing Move(s) The Hurt Lock, Spear Theme Song / Bobby Lashley Song / Bobby Lashley Music All Mighty Catchphrases *

Bobby Lashley Net Worth & Salary

In spite of one of the top stars of WWE and the wrestling world, neither he is one of the richest stars of WWE nor he is among one of the highest paid wrestlers. According to reports from Sportskeeda, the former two times WWE World Champion earns a total of $1 million per year from WWE and the site also reports that he has a net worth of $5 million.

Bobby Lashley Family

Lashley is the son of Clara Lashley who was a single mother and she could not speak fluent English either. She struggled to find a proper job too so her children had a difficult childhood. Lashley currently lives with her two daughters that he got from her marriage with Crystal Mashal who was a WWE star.

Championships and Accomplishments

Bobby Lashley has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. He has won a couple of WWE World Championship including other prestigious titles as well. Outside of WWE, he won multiple TNA World Heavyweight Championship and also some prestigious independent circuit titles.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (2 times), ECW World Championship (2 times), WWE Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWE United States Championship (3 times), André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (2023), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with The Boogeyman, IWS Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2006), Rookie of the Year (2005), Ranked No. 3 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2021, TNA/Impact World Heavyweight Championship (4 times), TNA King of the Mountain Championship (1 time, final), TNA X Division Championship (1 time), TNA Championship Series (2009), TNA Joker’s Wild (2015) Records Two times WWE Champion, Broke Master Lock Challenge

Personal life & Lifestyle

Lashley currently lives with his two daughters; Naomi Lashley and Kyra Lashley. He got these two daughters from his marriage with former WWE star Krystal Marshall who was active in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era of the promotion. They got divorced in 2010.

Bobby Lashley cars – Lashley has a total of four cars right now. He has a BMW 5 Series car which is worth around $56,000. He also owns Chevrolet Silverado worth $61,000, Chevrolet Suburban worth $77,000, and the most expensive car he has is a Mercedes Maybach S560 which is worth $173,995.

Personal Information Table

Bobby Lashley Real Name / Full Name Franklin Roberto Lashley Bobby Lashley Birth Date July 16, 1976 Bobby Lashley Age 47 Relationship Status Divorced Bobby Lashley Zodiac Sign Cancer Bobby Lashley Birthplace Junction City, Kansas Bobby Lashley Nationality American Bobby Lashley Hometown Junction City, Kansas School/College/University Fort Riley Middle School, Missouri Valley College Educational Qualification Graduate Bobby Lashley Religion Christianity Bobby Lashley Ethnicity Panamanian Current Residence Junction City, Kansas Bobby Lashley Hobbies Doing Workouts, Singing, Acting, Reading Books, Cycling, Horse Riding, Spending Time With His Daughters Bobby Lashley Tattoo Horned Man tattoo on left bicep

Bobby Lashley Movies and TV Shows

Lashley never considered acting as a potential career but he did appear in some movies and television series. He appeared in a total of five movies so far according to Wikipedia and he has appeared in a couple of television series. The former ECW Champion also appeared in a music video.

Bobby Lashley Wife

The former two times WWE World Champion is not currently married to anyone, however, he got married to Krystal Marshal who is a former WWE star. She remained active in WWE during the famous Ruthless Aggression Era. Apart from WWE, she has also worked in TNA Wrestling and on the Independent Circuit too. Currently, she is retired from wrestling.

Return to WWE, Main Event Success

WWE Return

In 2018, Lashley made a grand return to WWE and started dominating the promotion once again. Upon return, Lashley was given a mid card treatment. He had multiple Intercontinental championship wins followed by the United States championship win after making his main roster return to WWE.

He was receiving a concrete mid card treatment upon returning to WWE in 2018. But in early 2021 he returned to the main event level once again and this time he received the best treatment of his WWE career. The Miz won the WWE championship after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre.

WWE Champion

Soon after winning the WWE championship, The A-Lister defended his title against Bobby Lashley and The Almighty won the match and took the WWE title away from him. This was his first WWE championship win. At WrestleMania 37, he defended the title against the former champion Drew McIntyre and he was successful in retaining the title.

He retained the title for a number of months before dropping it to Big E WWE was trying to build as a new main event star. In early 2022 he won the title once again just to drop it at Elimination Chamber to Brock Lesnar. And this was pretty much it for his World Championship run in WWE. His main event Run continued but he did not get to win any WWE World championship yet.

Feud with Brock Lesnar

In 2022 he had a brief feud with Brock Lesnar which continued until the early 2023. It was mostly a no one’s game as nobody got to receive a clear victory from this feud. But Lashley received a very strong booking against Brock Lesnar where he had been booked as the stronger among the two former mixed martial artists.

Further Success

At WrestleMania 39, Lashley was supposed to face Bray Wyatt in a one on one match but it was pretty unfortunate that Wyatt had some health conditions and he failed to work at WrestleMania 39. Lashley then went on to win the WWE Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He did not get any booking at WrestleMania 39 apart from showing off his Andre The Giant memorial trophy.

Teaming up with The Street Profits

At the latest draft of WWE, Lashley had been drafted to Friday Night Smackdown and upon getting drafted to the blue brand of WWE, he created a faction along with the Street Profits. So far it is receiving excellent reaction from the fan but it looks like this stable would work as a heel stable. Even at the age of 47, Lashley is doing a tremendous job.

The Hurt Business

In 2020, WWE formed a faction with Bobby Lashley been the leader of it and MVP as its manager. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were the two other members of this faction. It was a massively successful stable and all of them had Championship success while being in it. But for some unknown reason Vince McMahon decided not to continue it.

It was a very questionable decision since the stable was extremely popular among the fans and it was doing an excellent job. In the latter days, McMahon was losing faith on factions for some reason and he was not entertaining any of it. It might have been the biggest reason behind dissolving it. A large number of fans still believe that a return of the Hurt Business would have been an excellent decision.

Iconic Quotes From Bobby Lashley

“When I head into the cage for an MMA fight, for that time inside the cage, I hate the person standing across the cage. I want to beat him up and beat him up to the point where he never wants to go against me again. After the fight, I can shake his hands, and he – we can be best friends. It’s the same thing in professional wrestling.”

“When I went to Impact, it was me proving myself on a daily basis to a lot of different people. I mean, I had matches with Austin Aries, matches with Jeff Hardy, Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre. I mean, I wrestled everyone. During that time, I wasn’t just sitting back saying, ‘Man, I hope WWE picks me up. I hope they see me. I hope to get back.”

“A lot of times, professional athletes say, ‘I’m not a role model; I’m an athlete.’ I don’t mind being a role model because I know what I’ve done in order to make it to where I am right now. It’s a lot of hard work; it’s a tremendous amount of hard work. But in order to be make it to a certain level, everybody knows it’s going to take time.”

“One of my first overseas trips with WWE was to France. I walked out of our hotel, and I see a little kid walking toward me with his mom. He gets a couple of steps past me and he stops in his tracks. I see his mom do a little bit of a double-take, then he runs over and just grabs on and starts hugging my leg as hard as he can, then he starts crying.”

“When I was with WWE before, I was a big guy throwing people around – power moves. Then after that, when I left WWE, I was like, ‘I still enjoy professional wrestling,’ but some of the smaller guys look up at me and say, ‘I don’t wanna wrestle him. I don’t wanna get thrown around by that guy.”

“Everybody gives Trump an extremely bad rap. He’s a businessman, so he is not trying to rub your back and tell you everything is going to be OK. He is going to set standards and, when everything is in chaos, you need someone who is willing to do what needs to be done.”

“I think the problem people get into is they want to go into the gym and look at other people’s workouts, or they want to lift what other people are lifting. I started out really small. I actually did a lot of research, and I learned all about working out. So take gradual steps.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley had multiple tops feuds throughout his wrestling career and some of them had high impact on his career. One of the early and impactful feud he had was against Mr. McMahon. He did not have much to prove against him but this feud was really important for him. It showed that WWE had big plan for him.

He had many more big feuds throughout his career. Among the recent feuds, Drew McIntyre was definitely one of the biggest ones and one of the most important ones as well. He won his first WWE World Championship from the Scottish Warrior and he did an excellent job to build Lashley as a proper main event star.

Bobby Lashley Injury

Lashley suffered multiple injuries throughout his career and sum of them were pretty severe. Last year he had severe rotator cuff injury but he continued working with the injury. Speaking with Notsam Wrestling earlier last year he revealed, “I wrestled half of the year last year with a torn rotator cuff,” Lashley admitted, to the incredulity of the “Notsam” team. “Seventy-five percent tear in my rotator.” (H/T – Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)

Other Details

Bobby Lashley joined the United States Army and competed amateur wrestling in the army’s World Class Athlete Program. He spent a total of three years in the army and he won a gold and silver medal in the International Military Sports Council senior freestyle wrestling event. He joined professional wrestling in 2005.

Bobby Lashley Salary $1m Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise, WWE 2K Video games Sponsors * Charity Make-A-Wish Foundation

Bobby Lashley Social Media Accounts

Bobby Lashley is only active on with a verified account and his verified account on Instagram account has a total 1.2 million followers. However, Lashley is not active on Twiter. To stay in touch with The Almighty, click on this link; Bobby Lashley Instagram.

Bobby Lashley Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) DSW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FWE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 3 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (66.67%) IGF 9 (50.00%) 2 (11.11%) 7 (38.89%) Impact Wrestling 13 (65.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (35.00%) Impact/IWR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 19 (65.52%) 1 (3.45%) 9 (31.03%) RPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Smash (Canada) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) The Crash 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 80 (66.12%) 3 (2.48%) 38 (31.40%) VPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCade 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCon 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestlePro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 297 (66.89%) 11 (2.48%) 136 (30.63%) TOTAL 431 (65.50%) 17 (2.58%) 210 (31.91%)

Bobby Lashley Manager

Throughout the time Lashley had many managers in WWE and other wrestling promotions. But the best manager among all of them has to be none other than MVP. He is comparatively one of the newest managers he ever had but he did an excellent job as his manager. Ultimately MVP went on to betray him to team up with Omos.

FAQS

Q. When did Bobby Lashley start wrestling?

A. Bobby Lashley started working in 2005

Q. How tall is Bobby Lashley in feet?

A. Bobby Lashley is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Bobby Lashley manager?

A. Bobby Lashley does not have a manager right now, however, MVP worked as his manager a couple of years ago

Q. What is current Bobby Lashley song?

A. Bobby Lashley uses the song ‘All Mighty’

Q. Who is Bobby Lashley mother?

A. Bobby Lashley’s mother was Clara Lashley

Q. Who is Bobby Lashley father?

A. No information available about Bobby Lashley’s father

Q. Who is currently Bobby Lashley girlfriend?

A. Bobby Lashley does not have a girlfriend right now. She was previously married to former WWE star Krystal Marshall.

Q. Who is Bobby Lashley brother?

A. Bobby Lashley does not have a brother, he has three elder sisters.

Q. How much is Bobby Lashley worth?

A. Bobby Lashley’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Bobby Lashley won the WWE World title?

A. Bobby Lashley had been a two times WWE World Champion

Q. Whom did Bobby Lashley beat to win his first WWE World title?

A. Lashley defeated The Miz to win his first WWE World title