WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was confronted by WWE legend Sheamus this past week on Friday Night Smackdown and the fans got an idea for the next challenger for Theory’ United States Championship. Theory is finally going to get some legit opponents as his challenger.

It has been confirmed that The Celtic Warrior will be facing Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship this week on Smackdown. Sheamus recently spoke on WWE’s The Bump where he threatened Theory to take his title away and dethrone him. Here is what he had to say;

Brace for Impact: Sheamus Swears to Dethrone Rising Star Austin Theory (Spoilers Inside)

On laying out Theory without a word last week: “Sometimes, there’s a lot of talking on the show, but I think the time for talking was kind of over. I just wanted to make a statement. It’s been a really roller coaster year for me so far in 2023. Everyone knows how much I wanted to get my hands on the Intercontinental Title, and I was so close again at WrestleMania.

“So I’ve just kind of run out of stuff to say and just wanted to make a statement. Theory will talk until the cows come home, to be honest with you, so it was just really making a point that I want what he has, and that’s the United States Championship.”

On his match against Theory: “I just kind of decided to let my talking happen in the ring. He’s done a lot, he’s done a lot in a short amount of time. He’s the youngest-ever United States Champion. He’s very impressive in the ring, he can do a lot of stuff that I could probably never do. He’s very athletic, but he’s brash, he’s cocky. I get it.

“He’s come into WWE and in such a short time, he’s been breaking records and he’s been putting his name on the map. But sometimes, you run out of road. Sometimes you can drive into a brick wall, and that brick wall is me. I’m about to give him a different lesson than Edge, Rey, and John have given him. I’m going to show him why I am known as the hardest, toughest, and he’s going to see exactly what it’s like to step in the ring with [me].”

Sheamus might be a tough opponent for Theory but this Saturday, Theory would be able to retain his title this Saturday. This week we are going to see a pre taped episode of Smackdown as it was already filmed last week. Pretty Deadly would help Theory to earn a cheeky victory in this match. Hopefully, this feud between Theory and Sheamus does not end here.

