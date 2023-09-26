Bio

Braun Strowman is an American Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE and he is one of the biggest WWE stars throughout the last decade. He had also been a former WWE Universal Heavyweight champion. He presented some amazing match in WWE throughout the years.

Braun Strowman Height, Weight, Age & More

Strowman’s billed height in WWE is 6’8″ and he weighs 344 lbs. He has always received a monster build in WWE and Vince McMahon has always preferred such monstrous physiques. Strowman was born on September 6, 1983, and the former WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion is currently 40 year old.

Braun Strowman: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Braun Strowman Early Life

Strowman was born on September 6, 1983 and he is currently 40 year old. Sherrills Ford, North Carolina is the place where Braun Strowman born. His father Rick Scherr was a famous Softball player. Growing up he had interests in football, track and field, and wrestling. Before joining the world of wrestling he played football.

Who is Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is a WWE star who is pretty famous among the wrestling fans. He has won multiple Championship in WWE including WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship and WWE Intercontinental Championship. He has been active in WWE for more than a decade and he has always done an excellent job in the promotion.

Braun Strowman WWE Debut

Strowman started training for professional wrestling in 2013 and he got the biggest break of his career since he got to train directly in WWE. In December 2014 he made his wrestling debut during an NXT live event where he defeated Chad Gable. He made his main roster debut as a member of the Wyatt Family in 2015.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Strowman started his WWE and wrestling career in 2013. In December 2014 he made his wrestling debut during an NXT live event where he defeated Chad Gable. Before making his in ring debut, appeared as one of the rose buds of Adam Rose which we can officially address as the on screen debut of Strowman.

The Wyatt Family

He did not have to spend a long time in the NXT as WWE had big plans for him on the main roster. Upon joining the main roster he became a member of The Wyatt Family faction which was pretty famous during the time. He kept on working as a member of The Wyatt Family stable for nearly a year and after that, he started working solo.

Draft to RAW

In July 2016, WWE returned with the second brand split of the promotion where Strowman got drafted to Monday Night RAW. After the second WWE brand split, Monday Night RAW was widely criticized for not being able to build many stars, unlike SmackDown. Strowman, however, was the only star that the red brand of WWE built properly during the time.

Big Push

He received a major push as soon as he started his singles run on Monday Night RAW. It was a very well-decorated push as they did not rush into anything and went pretty slowly on building him as a top star. He had multiple non-title singles feuds and he won almost all the matches he had. This push really helped him to become a top star in the near future.

After WrestleMania 33, he started his first big challenge and it was against Roman Reigns. He received some important victories over The Big Dog in this long running feud. Roman Reigns would always remember one of the biggest rivals of Strowman’s professional wrestling career. They faced each other so many times in the past.

At WrestleMania 35, he got another big boost when he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Throughout the year he kept on receiving strong build and he also won the Intercontinental Championship in 2019. At WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, but he could not make it to the final day.

Universal Champion

Strowman got the big opportunity when he replaced Roman Reigns and challenged Goldberg for the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship. He defeated the WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 36 to win the Universal Heavyweight Championship. It was also his first world title win in WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Braun Strowman Braun Strowman Nick Names The Monster Among Men, The New Face of Destruction, The Mountain of a Man Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Braun Strowman Height 6’8” Braun Strowman Weight 344 lbs. Relationship Status Single Braun Strowman Net Worth $3 Million Braun Strowman Eye Color Dark Brown Braun Strowman Hair Color Dark Brown Braun Strowman Wrestling Debut 2013 Braun Strowman Mentor Bray Wyatt Signature Moves Big boot, Clothesline, Sidewalk slam, Fallaway Slam Finishing Move(s) Running Powerslam Theme Song / Braun Strowman Song / Braun Strowman Music Catch your Breath, I am Danger Catchphrases *

Braun Strowman Net Worth & Salary

Braun Strowman has been active in WWE since 2013, however, he had to spend a year outside of the promotion due to his release in 2021. Currently he earns $1.2 million as his yearly salary from WWE according to reports from Sportskeeda. The site also reports that his net worth is somewhere around $3 million.

Braun Strowman Family

Strowman’s father was Rick Schurr aka Rick ‘Crusher’ Scherr was a famous Softball player and he is considered one of the best Slow-Pitch softball players ever. He was born and brought up in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. He currently lives in the mentioned place. He also has a younger sister named Hannah.

Championships and Accomplishments

Strowman spent nearly a decade in WWE and he has won multiple top and prestigious championships from the promotion. He has also spent a short time outside of WWE but he only won Championships in WWE and nowhere else. He even won the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship one time.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Universal Championship (1 time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Nicholas Cone (1) and Seth Rollins (1), WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Nicholas Cone (1) and Seth Rollins (1), WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, Men’s Money in the Bank (2018), André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (2019), WWE Year-End Award for Male Superstar of the Year (2018) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 6 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2018 Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 5 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2017 Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Improved (2017), Worst Feud of the Year (2020) vs. Bray Wyatt, Worst Match of the Year (2020) vs. Bray Wyatt at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Records Former WWE Universal Champion, Greatest Royal Rumble Winner

Personal life & Lifestyle

Strowman currently lives in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina; the same place where he was born and brought up. He was in a relationship with Victoria Gonzalez who is better known as Raquel Rodriguez in WWE. They were in a relationship since 2019 but reports came out that they broke up in August 2023.

Strowman cars – According to reports from 21monitoring, Strowman currently has four cars; a BMW X5 worth $59,400, Toyota Supra MK4 worth $30,000, Chevrolet Camaro worth $34,000, and the most expensive cars he has is a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT worth $70,000.

Personal Information Table

Braun Strowman Real Name / Full Name Adam Joseph Scherr Braun Strowman Birth Date September 6, 1983 Braun Strowman Age 40 Relationship Status Single Braun Strowman Zodiac Sign Virgo Braun Strowman Birthplace Sherrills Ford, North Carolina Braun Strowman Nationality Irish Braun Strowman Hometown Sherrills Ford, North Carolina School/College/University Bandys High School Educational Qualification Graduate Braun Strowman Religion Christianity Braun Strowman Ethnicity American-Scottish Current Residence Sherrills Ford, North Carolina Braun Strowman Hobbies Fishing, Travelling Braun Strowman Tattoo Superman logo on the right arm

Braun Strowman Movies and TV Shows

Braun Strowman did not appear in many movies or television series yet. He, however, appeared on a couple of movies including a Sherlock Holmes parody movie named Holmes & Watson. He also appeared on some television series including Indian TV Series Dus Ka Dum alongside Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

Braun Strowman Wife / Girlfriend

Strowman is not married to anyone yet, however, he had a relationship with WWE star and former two times NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Rodriguez. The duo met each other for the first time in a gym and they remained in a relationship until it was reported in August that their relationship had come to an end.

Universal Champion – Release – Return

Roman won the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 36 from Goldberg and had an excellent five month reign. He defeated the likes of The Miz, John Morrison, and even Bray Wyatt to retain his championship for five months. Had been an excellent Universal champion but his reign could not be enjoyed thoroughly because of the restrictions during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Feud with Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt

He finally dropped the championship to his former teammate Bray Wyatt at Summerslam. At Payback, WWE booked a triple threat match for the WWE Universal Heavyweight championship for both Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns challenged Bray Wyatt for the Championship.

Roman Reigns defeated both men to win the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship and he pinned Strowman to win the title. This was the beginning of his ultimate reign and he is yet to drop the title. After this defeat, Strowman somehow got out of the title picture. He could never return to the world title picture again in WWE.

After getting out of the World title picture in WWE, he was losing mainstream booking as well. He was struggling badly to find any pay per view booking either. She always received very strong booking in WWE. He even defeated the legendary tag team of the Bar single handedly at WrestleMania 34. But suddenly he was struggling to get mainstream booking.

Feud with Shane McMahon

He got a regular booking against Shane McMahon for WrestleMania 37 where he met him inside Steel Cage. He did receive the victory over Shane McMahon in this match but it did not provide any help for him. A number of months after WrestleMania 37, he was released from WWE which was pretty shocking but WWE was managing their budget due to the pandemic.

Release – Ring of Honor

He went to Ring Of Honor after his WWE release and spent nearly a year in the promotion. He returned to WWE in 2022 after. Triple H brought him back after he became the Head of Creative of the promotion. But upon this return he could not receive main event treatment like his previous run.

Return to WWE – Injury

He was greeted back in WWE with a big victory over the Nigerian Giant Omos. But somehow he lost his main event booking and this time he was treated as a mid card. He lost a feud with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He started an excellent Tag Team with Ricochet but unfortunately he received a neck injury which sidelined him from action and he is still on a hiatus. There is no concrete news on when he will return to action.

Iconic Quotes From Braun Strowman

“Behind the scenes, I’m friends with everyone at work, but without a doubt, my best friend is Bray Wyatt. The man pretty much brought me into the industry when they tagged me up with The Wyatt Family; it was my seventh match I’d ever had. I didn’t know the difference between a headlock and a beetle throw.”

“I can’t really pick a favorite match. I enjoy every opportunity the WWE gives me to wreak havoc on other human beings. I’ve done a lot of different stipulation matches, and there are still a few I haven’t done, but nothing I look forward to.”

“I’m Braun Strowman. You can’t put me in a category with anyone. I’m my own entity – there’s nobody else like me – so I’m going to continue going out there to be Braun. I’m no good guy or bad guy, I’m Braun.”

“I am a firm fan of shutting naysayers up; I’ve done it my whole life. People have doubted my abilities through different phases, and time after time, I’ve made them put their feet in their mouth.”

“Everything is so fresh in WWE, it’s hard to take it all in sometimes. I get moments when I’m riding the road late at night, and I get to reflect on my thoughts a little bit.”

“It doesn’t matter who you love or who you want to cheer for; at the end of the match, you are on your feet, you are going crazy, you have lost your voice, and we did our job.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Braun Strowman

Strowman had many big feuds throughout his professional wrestling career and some of them are really important. His biggest Rival has to be The Head of the Table Roman Reigns. Both of the wrestlers were given similar treatment on their early stages and both of them feuded each other during their early days. Both wrestlers really helped each other to become top stars of the future.

He also had rivalries with other big names in WWE as well. Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt, and Brock Lesnar are to name a few. Bray Wyatt had been a big rival of him and they have worked many times together. One of the best Rivals Strowman had was Sami Zayn. Their rivalry was also pretty exciting and it stretched over to a long period of time.

Braun Strowman Injury

Strowman suffered multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career but the most severe one that he faced so far has to be the latest one that is forcing him to remain out of action. He was doing a very good job along with Ricochet as a tag team wrestler but in neck injury has sidelined him from action. As of now there is no confirmation on when he would return to action.

Other Details

Strowman arrived in India back in 2018 and India greeted him with open arms. He came in India when he was holding the WWE Money in the Bank contract. Strowman even made a guest appearance in the famous Indian TV series Dus Ka Dum where he featured beside Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. Indian fans loved Braun Strowman Salman Khan face off.

Social Media Accounts

Braun Strowman is only active on with a verified account and his verified account on Instagram account has a total 1.7 million followers. However, Lashley is not active in Twiter. To stay touch with The Monster Among Men, click on this link; Braun Strowman Instagram.

Braun Strowman Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AML/CYN 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CYN 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GLCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GLCW/CYN 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GLCW/OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 6 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 279 (61.18%) 15 (3.29%) 162 (35.53%) TOTAL 295 (62.50%) 15 (3.18%) 162 (34.32%)

Braun Strowman Manager

Strowman did not have many managers throughout his career but recently he teamed up with Ricochet and the former United States Champion was accompanying him during his singles matches. He was also managed by his teammates while being a member of the Wyatt Family during his early days.

FAQS

Q. When did Braun Strowman start wrestling?

A. Braun Strowman started working in 2013

Q. How tall is Braun Strowman in feet?

A. Braun Strowman is 6’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Braun Strowman manager?

A. Braun Strowman does not have a manager

Q. What is current Braun Strowman song?

A. Braun Strowman uses the song ‘Monster of all Monsters’

Q. Who is Braun Strowman mother?

A. Braun Strowman’s mother is Sara Scherr

Q. Who is Braun Strowman father?

A. Strowman’s father is Rick “Crusher” Scherr who was a famous Rick “Crusher” Scherr

Q. Who is currently Braun Strowman girlfriend?

A. Strowman is currently single, however, he was in a relationship with WWE star Raquel Rodriguez previously

Q. Who is Braun Strowman sister?

A. Strowman’s younger sister is Hannah

Q. How much is Braun Strowman worth?

A. Strowman’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Braun Strowman won the WWE Universal title?

A. Strowman had been a one times WWE Universal Champion

Q. In which year, Braun Strowman won the Money in the Bank ladder match?

A. Strowman won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2018