Two weeks ago on Smackdown, WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green got challenged by two of the biggest star of WWE, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a non title tag team action. The former women’s Champions dominated the women’s Tag Team Champions and defeated them.

Unfortunately, Sonya Deville picked up a massive ACL injury during this match. This injury would sideline her from action for at least a number of months. Two times WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently talked about this unfortunate injury when he recently spoke on his Hall of Fame Podcast. Here is what the formal five times WCW World Heavyweight Champion had to say;

Breaking Down the Impact: Wrestling Legend Analyzes Sonya Deville’s ACL Injury

“Yeah. Eight months. No, I don’t think that’s it, man [the titles being cursed]. I just think that I think it’s the way things are done these days. I think safety is not the first thing that a lot of times these young guys and young ladies think about in these matches. They think about going out there and they think about entertaining at the highest level and they throw all caution to the wind a lot of times.

“And, and that’s a problem because we’re seeing a lot of injuries, you know, with the talent. And I don’t want to, you know, throw ’em under the bus or anything like that because I know how hard they’re working. I know they’re going out there and they’re busting their butt on a weekly basis. So that’s not what I’m saying, but to be able to navigate your way through landmines and this business is very, very important if you want to have longevity if you wanna work at the top for a very long time.

Sonya Deville Recently Picked Up ACL injury

“That’s why I give a guy like me so much credit because he’s been able to dodge those landmines. Say what you will about the dude. But he’s been on the show every week. He doesn’t miss. He doesn’t miss any time. No money is being missed when it comes to me. So I caught, I caution these young guys, you know, to think about that kinda stuff because you could end up on the shelf for a very long time. And one thing I say about this business getting hurt is it’s one thing, but getting injured, it’s something totally different.

“When you are injured, you go home, alright? When you hurt, you can work. You know what I mean? When you get injured, you go home, and it’s gonna be some time off, you know, and somebody might slide and then just take that little old spot away from you. But that’s just the way the business goes. Time off is your worst enemy, you know what I mean? So young people, young people take the advice from Booker t.

“All right, Sonya Deve right now, she’s in, she’s in the hurt business. And, the only thing I can say about that is welcome to the club. Yeah, I’m just playing. I’m just playing, son. You get well soon, girl. Yeah. And I’ll get back in action. You know, you know, she’s definitely one of my girls that I worked with on Tough Enough mm-hmm.

“And got a chance to see her growth as well. Mandy Rose was definitely a part of that thing, as well—and Chelsea Green, as well. So, so definitely, get back in action, as soon as you possibly can. That’s one thing about, one thing about Sonya, she pushed herself like crazy. She’s an athlete. So I could, I could see, I could see Sonya getting back within six to eight months. I don’t think it’s gonna be a year at all.”

It is pretty unfortunate that finally when WWE decided to push Sonya Deville, she picked up such a massive injury. She had been working in WWE for eight long years and this was the first time she won a title. People have already started to say that the women’s Tag Team championships of WWE are cursed. There are you more that WWE could make a story out of it too.

H/T to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription