The Bloodline is considered the best story ever told in the history of professional wrestling. Some are even ready to believe that this story is even better than the Undertaker – Kane story. Not everybody wants to believe in it, but in one thing we can all agree on, this story has been a massive success and it is definitely one of the best.

The storyline is more fun because with every big showdown, it is coming out with bigger and bigger dramas and surprises. In some occasions, it seems more of a movie than a wrestling storyline. It all started to get hyped up from Survivor Series inside WarGames when Sami Zayn betrayed his best friend Kevin Owens for the faction.

Breaking Down the Success: Wrestling Legend Affirms the Longevity of the Bloodline Storyline's Brilliance

The storyline started to turn out to be the best ever from Royal Rumble after Sami Zayn’s betrayal and Jey Uso’s dilemma. A lot of fans thought Sami Zayn was the biggest attraction of this story and after he is out of it, it would all go stale. But that did not happen at all, in fact, things got more heated up.

After Sami was out of it, they started a Civil War among their own family. The Usos have declared revolt against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns where their own younger brother Solo Sikoa. Wrestling legend Eric Bischoff recently talked about story and shared massive praise for it. Speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff explained;

The Bloodline Had A Civil War At Money In The Bank

“It’s a phenomenal story and it’s not losing any steam. It’s continuing to grow. It certainly isn’t at the apex of interest like it was going into WrestleMania, which you would expect, right? You wanna bring it to a fever pitch right before the big event. And oftentimes stories kind of just slowly fade away after they’ve been built and built and built.

“And then you have the big payoff, again, this case WrestleMania, but in this case, blood, the bloodline story is continuing to grow, which only makes me, uh, appreciate it and respect it more to everybody that’s got their fingerprints on that story deserves a round of applause from wrestling fans all over the world because that is showing how great a story can be in professional wrestling and how much positive impact,” Bischoff continued,

“If you look at WWE across the boards, whether it’s ticket sales, whether it’s ratings, whether it’s merchandise sales, and, and in every metric WWE is crushing it. And a lot of it has to do with just a great story.” Concluded the WWE Hall of Famer and the inaugural WWE RAW General Manager.

Last Saturday at Money in the Bank PLE, The Usos challenged Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Tag Team match which was advertised as the Bloodline Civil War. Jey Uso shocked the entire world when he pinned Roman Reigns. He got pinned for the first time in three and a half years. We are expecting the story to get more intense in the future.

