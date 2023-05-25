Breaking: Hulk Hogan Challenges One Of The Biggest WWE Legends For His Retirement Match

WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently 69 and did not wrestle any match in 12 long years. However, the Hulkster recently made his desire to step up to the ring for one last time. He made challenges to some of the biggest names in WWE including Shane McMahon. A match between the duo is already rumored for WrestleMania 40.

However, Shane McMahon is not the only name that Hulk Hogan challenged. He wants to step with the ring with one of his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, who is one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling, Stone Cole Steve Austin. Recently he appeared on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where he said;

“If he would get in the ring with me — That’s the reason I the reason I went back to wrestle The Rock was to get in the ring was Stone Cold Steve Austin, because me as a bad guy as Hollywood Hogan, I could have tore the place down with him. You know, cause he was the ultimate good guy at the time. But I think he’s having some physical problems with his legs and nerve damage, and he was about at the end of his run. So if I had one guy to get in there, whether it be him.”

Helwani asked him why he said “if he would get in the ring with me,” Hogan confirmed that this dream match was actually planned for WrestleMania X8 but ultimately it was scrapped and the fans got to witness another dream match between Hulk Hogan and The Rock which is considered as the best matches in WrestleMania history;

“Why do I say that? Well, because when I went up there, that was when I talked to Vince [McMahon] and she asked me if I’d wrestle The Rock. I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll, I’ll wrestle The Rock, I don’t mind putting him over.’ He was going to do the movies and stuff. You were there. You saw the crowd reaction? You know, real favorable for the bad guy. [laughs]

“My whole thing was to move on to Steve, but I had no idea that physically he was hurt. You know, so I don’t know, with all this time passing. You know, and both of us getting older and wiser than it would even make sense. So you have to be crazy to get back in there my age anyway. But and I just haven’t talked to him about anything like that ever. So if he would get in the ring, he would be the guy.”

Hulk Hogan vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin had been a matter of discussion for a long time. But it is pretty unfortunate that it never took place. If it finally place, definitely we are going to get the best possible outcome, but we can of course have a moment of a life time.

h/t to Inside The Ropes