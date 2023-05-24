Breaking News: Massive Changes Coming to Smackdown and RAW

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference where he confirmed two huge news on both Smackdown and RAW which are the two flagship shows of WWE for over twenty years.

There is a big possibility of RAW moving nights from Mondays. This is actually a huge news actually. We all address the red brand of WWE as “Monday Night RAW” since it had been a Monday Night show since the very first day of its introduction in 1993. In three long decades, it has never changed nights.

If it actually changes nights, it would be a massive change. Speaking with JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference WWE CEO Nick Khan said; “… once [the TV rights] get situated, we’ll look at other nights of the week to develop new content as well.”

Previously, it was reported that USA Network was not happy with not having a separate World Championship for more than long year. But after the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship, USA Network’s prime target remained Roman Reigns more than a separate World title.

It was almost certain that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was going to RAW. But WWE shocked the entire world when Roman Reigns got drafted to the blue brand. This might be one of the biggest reasons why the change of moving nights is being subjected to a matter of discussion.

Nick Khan also talked about another huge possibility for Smackdown as the blue brand of WWE could become a three hour show like RAW soon. RAW had been a three hour show for 11 long years but Smackdown always remained a two hour show. There are possibilities that the blue brand of WWE would become a three hour show like RAW.

The Friday Night Show of WWE is also rumoured to move nights. Tony Maglio who is the executive editor of Indie Wire recently wrote on twitter, “WWE’s Nick Khan just said #SmackDown could switch nights (again) if it goes somewhere else for its next deal. Was speaking pretty highly of Amazon…”

H/T – Whatculture